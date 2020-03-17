FAIR HAVEN — Following his state championship win, Fair Haven junior Sam Worthing was named to the Southern Vermont League all-star first team in wrestling Tuesday.
Worthing earned the honor at the 132-pound weight class.
Teammate Dylan Lee was an honorable mention at 152.
Otter Valley’s Levi Cram (145), David Williams (152), Sam Martin (195) and Jared Denis (285) were also honorable mentions.
Mill River’s Kaleb Spencer (113), Rutland Tyler Terrian (145) and Springfield’s Brandon Bennett (195) collected honorable mentions as well.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
LEC cancels conference play
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Little East Conference (LEC) Presidents Council, following the recommendation of the LEC Athletic Directors Council, has voted to cancel all LEC regular season competition and championships for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year in response to the spread and uncertainties related to COVID-19.
“As a former student-athlete I can understand how deeply disappointing this news is for our student-athletes,” said Dr. Frank Sánchez, President of Rhode Island College and LEC Presidents Council Chair. “This decision was not taken lightly, however, we believe it was necessary to maintain the health and well-being of each member of our Little East Conference communities.”
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CU’s Rodriguez honored
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Recording his best performance of the season against The Apprentice School, Samuel Rodriguez was named Little East Conference Rookie of the Week for the week on Monday.
Rodriguez, who tallied three singles in four plate appearances last Thursday against the Builders, is the first Spartan this season to collect Rookie of the Week honors. He earned the start at the designated hitter position and propelled the Spartans to a 7-4 victory while collecting two runs batted in, bringing his season total to four.
The freshman from Lakewood, California also tallied the first run of the game in the second inning. While in scoring position, Rodriguez ran on contact and slid into home plate right before the tag as a single from Reece De Castro gave the Spartans the early 1-0 lead.
With the Spartans holding onto a small lead in the fourth inning, Rodriguez gave the team a 2-0 lead with an RBI single, this time through the left side of the infield. One more RBI single in the eighth inning helped solidify the victory for the Spartans as the Builders rallied in the bottom half of the inning.
In 26 at-bats for the Spartans, Rodriguez has 11 hits including a double. He is leading all LEC freshmen with a .423 batting average.
He only trails Jeremy Johnson and Evan Keegan for the team lead in that statistical category.
Athletes shining in college
Otter Valley Union High School graduate Patrick McKheighan is off to a strong start as a freshman on the Keene State baseball team. He logged 4.1 innings with the 1-9 owls on their Florida trip and never surrendered an earned run.
Otter Valley’s Josh Beayon is also part of the Owl pitching staff.
Poultney’s Joseph Brown is part of the Endicott baseball team and was pitching well, before the Gulls canceled the remainder of their games due to the coronavirus spread.
Brown had made six appearances for EC, striked out 18 batters and picked up a win. His earned run average was 3.86.
For his career, the senior has six wins with one complete game.
Before the Stetson University canceled the rest of its women’s lacrosse season, Rutland’s Marina Rotella was having a season to remember through five games.
Rotella scored 17 goals across that stretch, including a six-goal effort in the Hatters’ opener against Oregon. She had six assists as well.
In three seasons with Stetson, she had 68 career goals and 19 assists.
At SUNY Canton, freshman Zach Bates saw his first collegiate baseball action.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.