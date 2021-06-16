BURLINGTON — The Vermont State Decathlon wrapped up on Wednesday and Fair Haven senior Emma Briggs finished second overall.
Briggs was in the lead coming into the day, but ended up falling just short, as Burlington’s Quincy Massey-Bierman took top honors on the girls side.
Massey-Bierman finished with 4,820 points, while Briggs had 4706 points.
The second day of action on the girls side included 100m hurdles, long jump, shot put, high jump and the 1500-meter run.
Briggs’ best showing of the day came in the long jump, which she placed second in with a jump of 15 feet, 11.75 inches. Briggs tied for fifth in the high jump at 4-07.
She was 10th in the 100m hurdles and shot put and 14th in the 1500.
Teammate Tessa Barber finished 48th overall in the decathlon.
Briggs and Barber had the Fair Haven girls finish 10th as a team. St. Johnsbury won the girls team title by seven points over Thetford.
On the boys side, Essex’s Wyatt Lamell was the winner with 6,286 points.
Sam Worthing was the top Slater overall finisher in 20th. he had three top-20 finishes on Wednesday, with his top finish being 12th in the javelin.
The boys were competing in 110m hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1500 on Wednesday.
Nathan Stone and Patrick Stone had a top-10 finish in an event on Wednesday. Nathan Stone was third in javelin with a toss of 140-05 and Patrick Stone was sixth in discus with a toss of 92-00.
Worthing, Nathan Stone and Patrick Stone helped the Fair Haven boys finish 12th as a team. Essex won the boys team title, besting Windsor by eight points.
H.S. SPORTS
SVL honors
The Southern Vermont League came out with its baseball and softball All-Opponent Teams late Tuesday night.
In the baseball A Division, Rutland’s Jevan Valente and Tyler Weatherhogg earned first-team honors. Burr and Burton had the most first-teamers with three.
Brattleboro’s Chris Groeger was the Coach of the Year.
Fair Haven’s Evan Reed and Sawyer Ramey, Green Mountain’s Jack Boyle and Kagan Hance and Otter Valley’s Fraser Pierpont and Alex Polli were among the first-team selections in the B Division. One-loss Hartford had the most selections with three.
The Hurricanes’ Kris Keelty was Coach of the Year.
Division IV champion White River Valley had four first-teamers in the C Division and Wildcats coach Devin Cilley was Coach of the Year.
Mount St. Joseph’s Braedon McKeighan, TJ Euber and Cole Blanchard, Proctor’s Camden Richardson, Conner McKearin and Brennon Crossmon, Poultney’s Ryan Alt and West Rutland’s Mike Goodnough were D Division first-team selections. A trio of Post 31 players from Arlington, Griff Briggs, Taylor Therriault and Cannon Petry, were also on the team.
The Eagles’ Jamie Wright was Coach of the Year.
In softball, Rutland’s Mariah Crossman, Sam Bates and Semera Rideout made the A Division first-team. Brattleboro and Mount Anthony had a trio of selections as well. A pair of BBA players were honorable mentions.
Brattleboro’s Kelly Markol was Coach of the Year.
Fair Haven’s Allison Lanthier and Zoey Cole, Otter Valley’s Ryleigh LaPorte and Josie Cone and Springfield’s Izzy Belisle and Molly Leonard were among the B Division first-team selections.
OV’s Jadynn Pope and Mia Politano, the Cosmos’ Haley Streeter and Maddie Clark and Windsor’s Peyton Richardson were honorable mentions.
Windsor’s Heather Stearns was Coach of the Year.
Green Mountain’s Brie Howe-Lynch, Kim Cummings and Tierney O’Brien and West Rutland’s Elizabeth Bailey and Kiana Grabowski were C Division first-teamers, along with four White River Valley players, a pair of Bellows Falls players, Taryn Darrell and Emma Graham, and a pair of Leland & Gray players, Ansley Henderson and Hannah Landers.
The Chieftains’ Alex Hutchins, Hailey Pierce and Riley Paul, Westside’s Peyton Guay and Aubrey Beaulieu and Mill River’s Olivia Jones were honorable mentions.
GM’s Matt Wilson was Coach of the Year.
Poultney and Proctor made up all of the D Division first-team. The Blue Devils had Elizabeth Woodbury, Emily Handley, Hannah Welch, Kayla Bennett and Kylie Davis. The Phantoms had Hope Kelley, Maggie McKearin, Sydney Wood and Laci French.
Poultney’s Kaitlyn DeBonis and Hannah Webster were among the honorable mentions.
Twin Valley’s Joni Sullivan was Coach of the Year.
NECBL BASEBALL
Vermont 6, UV 3
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Vermont Mountaineers went on the road to take down the Upper Valley Nighthawks, 6-3, in New England Collegiate Baseball League action on Tuesday night at Maxfield Sports Complex, giving the ‘Neers a 2-0 lead in the battle for the Governor’s Cup.
Upper Valley had a 2-0 lead after one, but Vermont scored four in the second. The Nighthawks got a run back in the third, but the Mountaineers added insurance in the sixth on a RBI single by Adam Retzbach and a triple by Vincent Cimini.
The win for the Mountaineers brings their record back to .500 at 4-4. Upper Valley fell to 6-2. The only two losses on the season for the Nighthawks have come against the Mountaineers.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Tournament format
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — The Hockey East Association announced Wednesday a new postseason tournament format for the men’s and women’s leagues.
Beginning in 2022, all 11 men’s programs and all 10 women’s programs will compete in a single-elimination postseason tournament for the Lamoriello Trophy and the Bertagna trophy, respectively.
The Hockey East Men’s Tournament will return to an all-in format after a two-year departure. Seeds six, seven, and eight will host seeds 11, 10, and nine, respectively, in the opening round set for Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
After a reseeding, the top three seeds will host the winners of the opening round while the four seed will host the five seed in the quarterfinals on Saturday, March 12.
For the first time since 2019, the Hockey East Men’s Championship semifinals and final will return to the TD Garden in Boston on March 18-19, 2022.
For the first time ever, the Hockey East Women’s Tournament will feature all 10 member programs.
Seeds seven and eight will host seeds 10 and nine, respectively, in the opening round on Wednesday, Feb. 23 while the top six seeds receive a bye into the 1uarterfinals.
After a reseeding, the top two seeds will host the winners of the opening round while the three seed will host the six seed and the four seed will host the five seed.
Semifinals will take place on Friday, March 4 and the championship is set for Saturday, March 5 in prime time for just the second time ever. Details regarding the championship site will be announced at a later date.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.