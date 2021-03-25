NEWPORT — The Fair Haven boys basketball team wasn’t giving up its Division II crown easily.
The No. 5 seed Slaters trailed No. 1 North Country by 11 heading into the fourth, but battled back to the last second. The Falcons held on for a 63-60 win in the D-II semifinals, avenging last year’s semifinal loss to Fair Haven.
North Country looked to be in control with an 11-point lead with about two minutes left on the clock, but then the Slaters’ Kohlby Murray caught fire.
Murray scored on a transition bucket to cut the Falcon lead to single digits. About a minute later, he buried a 3 to cut the deficit to six, and following a pair of missed North Country free throws, he drained a fall away trey to cut the Falcon lead to three.
Unfortunately, time was not on the Slaters’ side. North Country scored a bucket to go up by five and last second score by Brandon Eastman wouldn’t be enough.
Murray led Fair Haven with 20 points, 10 of which coming in the fourth.
“It’s never over until it’s over for our guys. They never quit,” said Fair Haven assistant coach Luke Vadnais. “I feel for Kohlby and Zack (Ellis) that they won’t be able to go back to Barre to defend their title.”
There wasn’t that was separating the teams in the first half. The Falcons jumped out to a 17-12 lead, but the Slaters went on a 5-0 run to knot the score. Zack Ellis had 11 points in the first quarter, including two 3s. He finished with 17 points.
The teams traded scores in the second quarter with North Country leading by three with time ticking down. Sawyer Ramey used some nifty dribbling to create some room to shoot and he nailed a straight on 3 to tie the game 32-32 at the half. Ramey finished with 15 points.
The Falcons had their best quarter out of the break, going on a 9-0 run following a Ramey free throw. The Slaters were down some size in that stretch as Eastman had a collision with Ramey that took him out for a period of time. Eastman had eight points for Fair Haven.
“We didn’t play at the speed the speed we usually do at times,” Vadnais said. “A lot of that comes down to how well North Country defended us.”
North Country outscored Fair Haven 19-8 in the third. The Falcons’ Austin Giroux had eight points in the quarter. He led North Country with 20 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
Corbin Brueck had 17 points and Cayde Micknack had 15 points for the Falcons.
“North Country is well-coached and they play really solid defense,” Vadnais said.
Fair Haven finishes its season 8-3.
North Country advances to its first state championship game in program history. The undefeated Falcons have a date with fellow unbeaten, No. 2 Montpelier on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Barre Auditorium. The Solons fell to the Slaters in last winter’s D-II title game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-IV final canceled
Due to COVID-19 issues with the Danville girls basketball team, the Division IV championship game between No. 2 Proctor and No. 4 Danville has been canceled.
Proctor Athletic Director Jake Eaton was told by the Vermont Principals’ Association on Thursday of Danville’s forfeit and spoke with Phantoms coach Joe McKearin and the team.
It’s the second straight year Proctor’s season has been ended prematurely due to COVID. Last year’s state championship game against Mid-Vermont Christian was canceled before it was played.
“It was one of the hardest conversations I’ve had to have with kids,” Eaton said. “I feel for them not getting the chance to play for the championship two years in a row.
“They had a lot of momentum going into the game. I’m thankful we’re not in the situation of CVU or West Rutland or Danville, but it’s a tough situation.”
McKearin was disappointed to hear the news.
“I’m thankful that we’re healthy, but it’s disappointing for the girls. We were playing our best basketball,” McKearin said.
Danville Principal David Schilling released a statement Thursday night, in part saying:
"The timing of these discoveries is unpredictable, and based on the best information available at the time decisions need to be made. As any school leader, school nurse, athletic director or coach involved in this process can verify, our days are spent on the phone with the Vermont Department of Health, the Vermont Principals’ Association and our players and families, working through rapidly evolving circumstances and making split second safety decisions.
"These decisions have effects far beyond our town borders - while we’re acting to keep others safe, we know the effect is also devastating on our opponents, especially in a championship game.
"We thank Proctor High School for their grace and understanding. We honor and salute their own excellent season alongside ours.
"We remain fiercely proud of our student athletes, and will do everything in our power to help them shine through this setback. You can join us in this fight by keeping comments respectful positive and forward thinking. Take a moment now and cheer on your favorite teenagers, publicly, positively and proudly. They certainly deserve it, and then some."
The D-IV final was the second girls final to be canceled on Thursday. Saturday’s D-I final between No. 4 BFA-St. Albans and No. 11 Rice will not be played due to Rice being in a COVID quarantine.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Championship times
BARRE — The Vermont Principals’ Association announced the game times for the boys basketball state championship games on Sunday at Barre Auditorium.
The Division I championship game between No. 1 Rice and No. 3 South Burlington is at 11 a.m. The D-II title game between No. 1 North Country and No. 2 Montpelier will be at 2 p.m. The D-III game of No. 1 Green Mountain and No. 6 Williamstown is at 5 p.m. and the D-IV final between No. 5 Proctor and No. 7 West Rutland is at 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Burgess named RoY
KEENE, N.H. — Rutland High School alumna Rylee Burgess, a freshman on the Keene State women’s basketball team, was named Little East Conference Rookie of the Year on Wednesday.
Burgess became just the third player in school history, and the first in 14 years, to be named LEC Rookie of the Year.
She played in all 10 games for the Owls, averaging 6.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and shooting 52.8% from the field. She scored a career high 14 points against UMass Dartmouth on February 21, and grabbed at least eight rebounds on three different occasions, including a career high 11 against Castleton on February 24.
She was LEC Rookie of the Week on two separate occasions. She joins Margot Fleming (1998) and Kristin Degou (2007) as the only KSC players in history to be named the conference’s top rookie.
Her teammate, Hailey Derosia, from Brattleboro, was named to the All-LEC first team, which also included Castleton’s Elise Magro and Brooke Raiche.
GIRLS HOCKEY
D-I Essex crowned
BURLINGTON — The VPA announced on Thursday that No. 1 seed Essex will be crowned Division I state champion in girls hockey after championship opponent Burlington/Colchester had to forfeit Wednesday’s scheduled final.
“As has been the case in at least a half dozen instances during winter sports playoffs, the team that could play the regularly scheduled game moved on. The team that could not withdrew from the tournament,” the VPA said in a press release.
“All schools knew this was the process at the beginning of the tournament. The committee felt it would be unfair and inconsistent to other teams who had to withdraw from the tournament to rule any other way.”
Thursday’s ruling gives Essex its third straight D-I title and ninth in school history.
