MIDDLEBURY — In a battle of two top Division II teams, Fair Haven and Middlebury played to a 3-3 tie Wednesday afternoon.
The Slaters jumped out to a 2-1 lead by halftime, before the Tigers scored the first two goals of the second half. Fair Haven scored the equalizer with two minutes left in regulation to force overtime and neither team could break through in the two extra periods.
Lily Briggs scored twice and Elizabeth Love scored once for the Slaters. Middlebury’s goals came from Lily Lapiner, Cady Pitner and Amelia Quesnel. Meredith Horne and Sophie Larocque had assists.
Fair Haven freshman goalkeeper Kate Hadwen made 11 saves, while Tigers keeper Julia Bartlett made nine saves.
Fair Haven (3-0-1) is at Woodstock on Friday, while Middlebury (3-0-1) hosts Rutland on Saturday.
H.S. SPORTS
Postponements
Rainy weather caused a slew of postponements for local sporting events on Wednesday.
The Fair Haven field hockey game hosting Springfield was pushed from Wednesday to Thursday at 4 p.m.
The Otter Valley boys soccer game hosting Woodstock was also moved to Thursday. First kick is at 4:30 p.m. The Otters’ golf match at Proctor-Pittsford was also canceled.
The West Rutland girls soccer game hosting Otter Valley was moved to Oct. 5.
Middlebury Union’s boys soccer game at Mount Mansfield was pushed back a day to Thursday.
At the college level, the Castleton women’s soccer team’s game at New England College was postponed with a make-up date to be determined. The CU women’s tennis match against Plattsburgh State was moved to Sept. 22 at 5 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Colchester 3, Midd 1
MIDDLEBURY — The Colchester field hockey team bested Middlebury 3-1 Wednesday afternoon.
The Lakers scored once in the first quarter, before a scoreless second. Each side scored in the third, before Colchester added an insurance goal in the fourth.
Middlebury (0-2) is at Mount Abraham on Friday.
Drees honored
BOSTON – UVM field hockey first-year Sophia Drees was named America East Rookie of the Week after scoring goals in each of Vermont’s three home wins last week. The weekly award is the first of her career.
Drees registered seven points (3 goals, 1 assist) last week to lead Vermont over Holy Cross (Sept. 7), Hofstra (Sept. 10), and Brown (Sept. 12) at Moulton Winder Field.
The Catamounts will play their second straight Ivy League opponent on Saturday at Dartmouth.
VOLLEYBALL
Union 3, Castleton 1
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — The Castleton University volleyball team had its three-match win streak snapped by Union College Wednesday night, falling 3-1.
The Dutchwomen took the first set 25-18, before the Spartans won the second set 25-15. Union was in control throughout the third set, winning 25-11.
The Dutchwomen opened up a lead in the fourth set, but Castleton tightened it as the set progressed, eventually tying it. Union opened up a three-point lead to force a Castleton timeout and the Dutchwomen held on to win 25-21.
Freshman Hailey Martinovich led CU with 13 kills, followed by Lizzie Goodrich with eight.
Castleton (3-3) hosts Southern Maine on Saturday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM additions
BURLINGTON — University of Vermont men’s basketball head coach John Becker has announced his newest additions to the Vermont roster for the upcoming 2021-22 season. The Catamounts add five guards, including three first-years and two transfers.
These five newcomers join an experienced Catamount group with 12 players returning from the 2020-21 season. Vermont returns all of its forwards from a season ago. Coming back to Catamount Country is 83% of the UVM’s scoring from a season ago, led by reigning America East Player of the Year Ryan Davis.
Sam Alamutu is is a 6-foot-2, 215-pound first year guard from Ajax, Ontario in Canada.
He spent the last three seasons with Rothesay Netherwood School in New Brunswick where he was a team captain and named team’s MVP
He was ranked as a top-five Canadian recruit in 2021 and was considered one of the top rebounding guards in the country.
Kam Gibson is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard that transferred to Vermont after three seasons at Western Carolina, where he averaged 10.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game, as well as a 39.0% 3-point percentage
Evan Guillory is a 6-foot-2, 208-pound first-year guard from Springfield, Missouri. At New Hampton School, he averaged 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game a season ago.
Vermont high school fans fondly remember the career of Michel Ndayishimiye, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound guard from Burlington that went to Rice. He rounds out the first-year additions to the Catamounts’ roster.
Ndayishimiye was a two-time Vermont Mr. Basketball and 2021 Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year.
He led Rice to consecutive Vermont Division I State Championships (2020, 2021) and averaged 29.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game as a senior.
The final addition is Finn Sullivan, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound transfer from San Diego. He spent three seasons at USD.
GOLF
Helicopter Scramble
LUDLOW — On Thursday, Fox Run Golf Club is holding its Helicopter 5-some scramble, including Helicopter rides around the lakes and mountains.
This is their second charity event with Assisting Children Today, with all proceeds going to ACT.
The shotgun golf round starts at 11:30 a.m.
For the Helicopter Ball Drop, each ball will get a number on it with a name associated with the number.
After the Scramble, the balls will be dropped from the helicopter onto the 10th Fairway with three flag pins. The closest to each pin wins, meaning a golfer has nine chances to win a prize.
The first prize for each pin is a full set of golf clubs and custom golf bag, second is a 65 inch Samsung TV and third prize is a 50-inch Samsung TV.
For more info on the event, contact the Fox Run Pro Shop at 802-228-1396.
