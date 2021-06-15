BURLINGTON — Coming off a Division II girls pole vault title, Fair Haven senior Emma Briggs quickly turned her attention to the last event on the high school track and field calendar, the Vermont State Decathlon.
After the first day of action at Burlington High School, with five events completed, Briggs sits atop the girls points standings.
Briggs has 2,378 points, giving her a 20-point edge over St. Johnsbury’s Elizabeth Jones.
Tuesday’s girls events were the 100-meter dash, discus throw, pole vault, javelin throw and 400-meter dash.
Briggs had her best showing in the pole vault, winning it with a height of 10 feet, 6 inches. That matched the height she cleared to win the D-II state title. Jones was second in that event.
Briggs was third in the javelin with a toss of 76-10, fifth in the 100 with a time of 13.54 seconds, fifth in the 400 with a time of 1:04.05 and 45th in discus.
Teammate Tessa Barber is 47th overall after the first day.
The Slaters also have Sam Worthing, Nathan Stone and Patrick Stone competing on the boys side, where the 100, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400 were contested.
Worthing is 19th after the first day, with Nathan Stone in 47th and Patrick Stone 61st.
Nathan Stone was second in the shot put with a toss of 39-07.75. Worthing had top-20 finishes in both of Tuesday’s running events.
The decathlon wraps up on Wednesday with the final five events. The girls have the 100m hurdles, long jump, shot put, high jump and 1500-meter race left to be completed. The boys have the 110m hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1500.
H.S. SPORTS
SVL honors
The Southern Vermont League announced some of its All-Opponent teams with many local standout athletes earning the honor.
In girls lacrosse, Rutland’s Kendra Sabotka, Makieya Hendrickson and Jenna Sunderland made the A Division First Team. Burr and Burton had the most girls on the first team, with four making the cut.
The Bulldogs also had four girls on the A Division Second Team. The Ravens also had four girls on that team, with Karsyn Bellomo, Olivia Calvin, Mia Marsh and Mary Sutton.
BBA’s Ken Stefanak was named Coach of the Year, leading the Bulldogs to a 16-1 record in his first year as the head coach.
Rutland’s Joe Anderson was the lone Raven on the boys lacrosse A Division First Team.
Woodstock had seven guys on that team, while Division I runner-up BBA had four.
Rutland’s John Cotter made the A Division Second Team. The Bulldogs had eight guys make the Second Team.
Woodstock’s Brandon Little was named Coach of the Year, while BBA’s Peter Latulippe was named Assistant Coach of the Year. Official Gunther Sihler was named SVL Man of the Year.
In girls tennis, Rutland’s Olivia Shipley, Eva Menconi and Anna Gallipo made the A Division First Team. The Ravens and BBA had the most First-Team honorees with three apiece.
Mount St. Joseph’s Sophia Hussak was also on the First Team.
MSJ had a pair of players on the A Division Second Team with Pearl Bellomo and Lucy Gallo earning the honor. Rutland’s doubles team of EA Rushing and Arikka Patorti also earned Second-Team honors.
The Rutland boys did well for themselves on the boys tennis A Division First Team. Singles players Augie Louras, Brady Kenosh and Ollie Hamilton made the team, along with the doubles duo of Matt Goulette and Reed Martin.
The Ravens had Zach Nelson and Graham Seidner on the Second Team.
In track and field, Rutland’s Slade Postemski, Eli Rosi and Brady Geisler were named boys Division I all-stars.
Fair Haven’s Sebastian Redondo and Nathan Stone were boys Division II all-stars, while Reilly Flanders was an honorable mention.
The Slaters’ Emma Briggs and Megan Ezzo earned girls D-II all-star honors, while Ali Williams was an honorable mention. BBA had seven girls make the girls D-II all-star team.
Springfield’s Sam Presch and Donavin Sprano were among the boys Division III all-stars. Mill River’s Mitchell Steenbergen was an honorable mention.
The Minutemen’s Annika Heintz and Cosmos’ Haley Gibbons were girls D-III all-stars. Mill River’s Emma Steever was an honorable mention.
West Rutland’s Mac Perry and Tyler Serrani and Green Mountain’s Ben Munukka and Eben Mosher were boys Division IV all-stars. Mitchell Rounds was an honorable mention.
On the girls side, Grace Tyrrell, Sarah Warnecke, Berkley Hutchins and Marlayna King from Green Mountain and West Rutland’s Isabell Lanfear were girls D-IV all-stars.
GOLF
Tri-States
Rutland Country Club played host to the 2021 Tri-State Championships, which pits the best women’s golfers from Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine against each other.
Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.
Through 18 holes, Vermont has 66 points, Maine has 39 points and New Hampshire has 30 points.
The last time Vermont won the tournament was in 2017, when it was hosted at Manchester Country Club.
The second and final day of the tournament is on Wednesday at RCC.
The Vermont Tri-State team consists of: Mia Politano, Holly Reynolds, Becky Montgelas, Reggie Parker, Mary Brush, Statie Eaton, Dede Mahler, Nancy DeVaux, Mary Jane Shomo, and Jen Shaw, A Division; Dana Cassidy, Patty McGrath, Amy Gregory, Edith Hiller, Trish Wade, Pat Sanborn, Josie Herrera, Jo Allsopp, Jen Steck, Sarah Lee, Cheryl Hoar, and Fran McCune, B Division; Bonnie Heald, Ashley Bond, Denise Barnard, Donna Mazut, Patty Baroudi, Sue Fox, Regina Laraway and Sis Capeless, C Division; Linda Jane Parson, Mary Beth Menduni, Alternates.
BASEBALL
Howe to coach South
WESTMINSTER — Otter Valley coach Mike Howe has been tabbed to lead the South team in the Vermont Baseball Coaches Association’s North-South Senior Baseball All-Star Classic on Friday at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Howe will be assisted by Bellows Falls’ Bob Lockerby and Green Mountain’s Matt McCarthy, along with Arlington assistant Jamie Briggs and Otter Valley assistant Brayden Shannon.
CVU’s Tim Albertson is coach of the North team. He will be assisted by Essex’s Tim Root, Montpelier’s Logan Cooke and Williamstown’s Troy Busconi.
The event will include a twilight doubleheader, with two seven-inning games. First pitch of the first game is at 4 p.m. Admission to the games is free.
The rosters will be announced later in the week prior to the game.
Two usual annual VBCA events, the Twin State Baseball Classic senior all-star game between Vermont and New Hampshire and the VBCA Junior Showcase and All-Star Game, will return to the diamond in 2022.
