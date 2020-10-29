With the field hockey championship matchups set, locations and times for the games slated for Saturday were announced.
In Division I, No. 1 Bellows Falls takes on No. 3 CVU with a noon start on Burr and Burton Academy’s Taylor Field.
The Terriers were last year’s runner-up to Rice and before that had won four straight state titles across three divisions.
This fall, Bellows Falls is 10-0, advancing to the state finals with a win in an instant classic against No. 4 South Burlington.
The Redhawks return to the title game for the first time three seasons, sporting a 10-1 record.
In Division II, No. 1 Mount Abraham and No. 2 Burr and Burton meet in a rematch of the 2018 final that the Eagles won.
That game is set for 11 a.m. at South Burlington High School.
BBA has outscored opponents 11-0 through two playoff games and seeks its first title since 2003. Mount Abraham wants to complete the D-II 3-peat on Saturday.
In Division III, No. 1 Windsor meets No. 2 Stowe in a rematch of last year’s final at 11 a.m. at Burlington High School. Stowe has lost the last three D-III title games.
FOOTBALL
MAU 21, BBA 14
MANCHESTER — The Fair Haven football team knows who it will play in the regional semifinals, as Mount Anthony bested rival Burr and Burton 21-14 Thursday afternoon.
Caleb Hay threw a pair of touchdowns for MAU and Gavin Johnson returned an interception for a score.
The Patriots win the season series with the Bulldogs 2-1.
BOYS SOCCER
Burlington 9, MAU 0
BURLINGTON — No. 5 Burlington cruised past No. 12 Mount Anthony in the Division I playdowns on Thursday.
Jake Manley had two of the Seahorses’ first four goals and the home side went into the half up 6-0, before Burlington added a trio after the break.
The Seahorses play No. 4 Burr and Burton on Saturday.
AUTO RACING
ACT announcement
THOMPSON, Conn. — The high banks of Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park will roar once again in 2021. American-Canadian Tour (ACT) and Pro All Stars Series (PASS) have announced a six-event schedule for the coming season that features the new Thompson Outlaw Open Modified Series.
The Outlaw Open Series consists of half a dozen high-paying events for Tour-type Modifieds that are expected to attract the top teams in the region. The series begins at the 46th annual Thompson Icebreaker from Friday, April 9 to Sunday, April 11. A 150-lap, $10,000-to-win Outlaw Open Series event will highlight the weekend card.
The stakes get even higher at the season-sending 59th Annual Sunoco World Series of Speedway Racing from Friday, October 8 to Sunday, October 10. ACT and PASS have organized the return of the historic Thompson 300, which was last contested in 2005. A $20,000 minimum prize has been posted for the winner of the 300-lap showdown.
In addition, ACT and PASS are selling $50 lap sponsorships for the Thompson 300. All laps that are sold will award the full $50 to the leader of that lap. This means a driver could earn up to $35,000 that weekend.
Four other events are scheduled in-between the Icebreaker and World Series. The additional race dates are Wednesday, June 16; Wednesday, July 7; Wednesday, August 11; and Wednesday, September 8. These dates were chosen to minimize conflict with other tracks and series in the region, allowing teams and fans to attend as many events as they wish.
The Outlaw Open Series features at the Wednesday events will pay at least $5,000-to-win and potentially more. Furthermore, drivers and teams that attempt to qualify for all six events will be eligible for potential provisional starting spots at the Thompson 300.
Thompson Speedway’s local divisions will also be part of all six events, including the Sunoco Modifieds, Late Models, Limited Sportsmen/Street Stocks, SK Light Modifieds, and Mini Stocks. Although details are still being finalized, ACT and PASS officials hope to organize special events for the local divisions throughout the summer, giving each class a chance in the spotlight.
A variety of touring series and open shows will also be part of the Icebreaker and World Series weekends. More information regarding all events will be announced over the coming weeks.
