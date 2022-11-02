With the matchups decided on Tuesday, the Vermont Principals' Association announced the start times for the three high school field hockey state championship games being held at the University of Vermont on Saturday.
The Division I state championship game between No. 1 CVU and No. 2 South Burlington will open the day with a 10 a.m. contest on UVM's Moulton Winder Field.
The Division III state championship game between No. 1 Montpelier and No. 2 Fair Haven follows at 12:30 p.m.
The Division II state championship game between No. 1 Woodstock and No. 2 Hartford finishes the day with a 3 p.m. contest.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Vermont honorees
BOSTON – Following one of the most successful seasons in program history, the University of Vermont field hockey team earned several All-America East selections. The league announced its annual award winners Wednesday afternoon.
Sierra Espeland headlined a group of five Catamounts to earn distinction as she was named the America East Goalkeeper of the Year, the All-Conference First Team and the All-Academic Team. Alina Gerke and Sophia Drees both joined Espeland on the All-Conference First Team while Sophia Lefranc and Mora Fernandez de Oliveira both landed on the All-Rookie Team.
Vermont's three members on the First Team ties the 2007 squad for the most in program history.
MEN'S SOCCER
UVM 0, Albany 0
ALBANY, N.Y. — After 90 minutes of play, eighth-ranked University of Vermont (13-2-2, 5-1-1 AE) concluded its regular season with a 0-0 draw on the road against UAlbany (4-7-6, 3-1-3 AE) on Tuesday night at Casey Stadium.
The Catamounts lock up the No. 2 seed in the America East Tournament, and have earned a bye in to the semifinals.
The Catamounts and Great Danes played to a scoreless first half, with Vermont owning a 4-2 advantage in shots. UVM directed three of its shots on goal in the first frame and held UAlbany to without a shot on goal. Max Murray had the best scoring chance of the half when he forced Shafique Wilson (4 saves) to make two consecutive stops from inside the 18-yard box in the 25th minute.
Vermont pressured UAlbany in the second half in search of the go-ahead tally. Yaniv Bazini tested Wilson in the 58th minute with a low shot that was denied by the UAlbany goalkeeper. Mujtaba Mirhasan added a shot minutes later that missed high over the Great Danes' goal.
Daniel Pacella nearly put the Catamounts in front in the 76th minute when the ball found him to right of Wilson inside the box. Murray directed a header to Pacella who quickly sent a shot just wide of the UAlbany goal.
The Catamounts will host an America East Semifinal on Thursday, Nov. 10 at Virtue Field. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. and will broadcast live on ESPN+.
Vermont will host the winner of the quarterfinal matchup between No. 3 UAlbany and No. 6 NJIT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.