BURLINGTON — A first-half penalty kick was the dagger to the Unviersity of Vermont men’s soccer team’s season, as UVM fell to Villanova 1-0 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday night at Virtue Field.
The Wildcats were awarded a penalty kick with 17:32 left in the first and Lyam MacKinnon buried it to put Villanova ahead 1-0, a score that would hold to the final whistle.
Vermont had a heavy shot advantage over the Wildcats, taking 30 shots to Villanova’s 9, but the Catamounts weren’t getting a ton on goal, some missing just wide.
UVM goalkeeper Nate Silveira faced just two shots on goal and only one in the run of play. Wildcats goalkeeper Carson Williams made five saves.
The Catamounts, who were playing their first NCAA Tournament game since 2016, finish with a 13-5-2 record.
H.S. FOOTBALL
D-I All-State
A handful of Rutland High School football players earned Division I All-State honors.
Rutland’s Luke DelBianco earned first-team honors on the offensive line. Hartford’s Connor Tierney and Harry Gaudet and Burr and Burton’s Warren McIntyre were among the other first-team offensive linemen.
RHS’s Slade Postemski and Jonah Bassett were first-team selections at wide receiver. BBA’s Nathan Smilko and the Hurricanes’ Tarin Prior were also in that group.
Offensively, Postemski was also a first-team selection at kicker and kick returner.
Rutland’s Trey Davine was a first-teamer at quarterback, along with CVU’s Max Destito and Essex’s Ben Serrantonio.
Other southern Vermont players on the first-team offense were running backs Hartford’s Brody Tyburski and BBA’s Haiden Jones.
Middlebury’s lone first-team selection was Penn Riney at tight end.
Defensively, Ben Parker and Jack Coughlin were first-team selections at outside linebacker for Rutland. Postemski and Bassett made the first team at defensive back.
Hartford and BBA had a handful of defensive first-teamers. Hartford’s Tierney and Gaudet earned the honor on the defensive line and McIntyre got the nod at inside linebacker for the Bulldogs. The Hurricanes’ Brandon Potter was also a first-team selection at defensive back.
On the All-State second-team offense. Rutland had honors for Coughlin at wide receiver, Parker at running back and Postemski at punter.
BBA’s Jakob Crossman and Miles Kaplan earned the honor on the offensive line and Justin Maier at kicker.
Hartford got selections in Devon Sinclair at offensive line, Jacob Seaver at wide receiver, Ezra Mock at running back and Prior at kicker.
Middlebury had second-team offense honors for Nick Austin-Neil at running back and Nikolai Luksch at kicker.
Defensively, DelBianco on the defensive line, Jaheim Hughes at inside linebacker and Eli Pockette at defensive back earned second-team honors for Rutland.
Tyburski was Hartford’s lone defensive second-teamer on the defensive line. BBA had JT Wright at inside linebacker and Eric Mulroy at outside linebacker.
Middlebury had four defensive second-team selections with Sawyer Cadoret on the defensive line, Austin-Neil and Matt Kiernan at inside linebacker and Riney at outside linebacker.
Rutland’s lone honorable mention was Will Fuller at tight end.
Middlebury’s honorable mentions were Cadoret, Kiernan and Cooper Laroche on the offensive line, Jordan Martin at wide receiver, Gavin McNulty at running back, Luksch at punter, Ryan Thomas-Danyow at inside linebacker, Sam Warren at outside linebacker and Brian Whitley and Cole Schnoor at defensive back.
Hartford’s honorable mentions were AJ Aldrich on the offensive line, Brayden Trombly at quarterback, Potter at running back and Colin Vielleux at outside linebacker.
Essex’s Marty Richards was named Division I Coach of the Year after leading the Hornets to the D-I title last Saturday against CVU.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Granite City Shootout
BARRE — After a year hiatus, the Granite City Shootout is set to makes its return on Friday and Saturday at Barre Auditorium.
A men’s basketball matchup between Norwich University and Vermont Tech opens up the weekend’s action on Friday at 1 p.m., followed by the Cadets’ women’s basketball team playing Northern Vermont University-Johnson at 3 p.m.
The Castleton men take the court against NVU-Johnson at 5 p.m.
Saturday’s action tips off with the Badgers’ men playing Vermont Tech at noon. The NVU-Johnson women play the Spartans at 2 p.m. and the tournament wraps up with the Castleton men playing Norwich at 4 p.m.
The NVU-Lyndon women’s team was scheduled to compete in the tournament, but had to pull out this week.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ECFC honors
CASTLETON — The Castleton University football team had a banner year for all-conference selections, as a dozen Spartans earned Eastern Collegiate Football Conference All-Conference accolades Thursday afternoon.
The 12 honorees were led by Chris Rice and Tucker Gaudette, as Rice repeated as the ECFC Defensive Player of the Year, while Gaudette was named the ECFC’s Offensive Lineman of the Year. Both were also selected to the All-ECFC First Team.
Rice had a monster season for Castleton, leading the conference with 23 tackles for loss, and his 2.3 TFL per game ranked second nationally in all of Division III. He racked up a league-high 11.5 sacks which ranked 13th nationally.
Gaudette anchored a line that rushed for 1,482 yards on the season, good for 3rd-best in the ECFC. The Spartans also protected their quarterbacks, surrendering only 18 sacks on the season over nine games.
They were joined on the first team by Dustin Rock and Jayson Gilsinger. Rice is a three-time First Team All-ECFC defensive lineman, with Gaudette earning his third First Team honor for offensive line as well. Rock repeats his 2019 honor of First Team All-ECFC.
On the All-ECFC Second Team were Anthony Martinez, Andrew Genier, Noah Crossman and Mike Morgan. Martinez and Morgan both earn the honor for the second time in their careers, as Martinez was All-ECFC Second Team in 2019, with Morgan earning the recognition in 2018.
On the Honorable Mention list were Alex Martellio, Evan Keegan, Joe Stimpfel and Seth Gewanter. Gewanter was named to the All-ECFC First Team in 2019, while the other three earn the recognition for the first time.
NEWMAC awards
WESTWOOD, Mass. — The New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) has announced postseason honors with three Norwich University players earning an All-Conference award.
Junior Trevor Chase was named First Team All-Conference after leading the conference in receiving yards (781) and yards per game (78.1) and being tied for first in touchdowns per game with 9 on the season. Chase was also second in the conference in receptions on the season, catching 56 passes.
Zev Motew was named Second Team All-Conference after ranking second on the year in total tackles with 95, averaging 9.5 tackles per contest.
Jeremy Henault was also named Second Team All-Conference after recording 31 tackles and four interceptions, including two in the Little Army-Navy Game against Coast Guard in a 24-21 victory.
The Cadets’ All-Sportsmanship team selection was Chase Panza.
