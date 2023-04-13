Rutland High School’s Alumni Field will be the site of the 2023 state championship football game.
Rutland has been the venue for the event for a number of years but the site will begin rotating in 2024 when it goes to St. Johnsbury Academy.
The Vermont Principals’ Association’s Football Committee met on Thursday and discussed creating a rotation of the VPA championship football sites to ensure that various parts of the state could host and experience a football championship in their community with hopes of continuing the growth of football in Vermont.
The committee decided that a school must have a turf field, ample parking and facility space, a workforce or volunteer base, and lights. Interested schools can apply to the committee to be a part of the hosting rotation. Please email interest to Lthomas@vpaonline.org.
The rotation is as follows: 2023 at Rutland High School. 2024 at St. Johnsbury Academy and 2025 at South Burlington High School.
Should no other interested schools apply, the rotation would return to Rutland for 2026.
BASEBALL
Proctor 7, LG 6
PROCTOR — The Proctor baseball team erased a five-run deficit and topped Leland & Gray 7-6 Thursday afternoon to open the season.
The Phantoms trailed 6-1 going into the bottom of the fifth, but got right back in the game with a four-run inning that cut the deficit to one.
Riley Cannucci had a big two-run hit in the inning and Bode Richardson had a a double as part of a two-hit day.
Aaron Brock had the game-tying hit in the sixth inning, while Jacob Patch and Cam Cannucci came up with crucial hits as well. The eventual game-winning run came in via a balk call.
Patch started on the mound for Proctor, going 3 2/3 and striking out five. Brock finished out the game and was the winning pitcher, going 3 1/3 with five strikeouts as well.
Proctor (1-0) has its trip to Cooperstown, New York on Tuesday, April 25 to play New York State’s Warrensburg in an exhibition game.
Rivendell 14, WR 11
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland baseball team battled Rivendell, but came out on the losing end, falling to the Raptors 14-11 Thursday afternoon.
Jeff Tedesco had a big double that brought the Golden Horde within three runs of Rivendell. Andrew Bailey had a two-hit game.
Gus Covarrubias pitched into the fourth inning for Westside and eighth-grader Ryan Coolidge went the rest of the way.
First-year West Rutland coach Dave Bartlett has been impressed with the youngster Coolidge in the early going.
“His IQ is well beyond his years,” Bartlett said.
West Rutland (1-1) hosts Danville on Saturday at 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Westside 6, L&G 3
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland softball team pulled away late, topping Leland & Gray 6-3 Thursday afternoon.
The game was tied 3-3, but the Golden Horde added on a trio of runs in the late innings to secure the win.
Kennah Wright-Chapman had two hits, including a double for Westside. Peyton Guay and Arianna Coombs had multi-hit days as well. Samara Raiche hit a home run and Sohyr Perry had a double.
Guay went five innings in the circle for the Golden Horde, allowing the three runs and six hits. She struck out three batters. Aubrey Beaulieu went the final two innings, allowing a hit and a walk, while striking out one batter.
Kristen Lowe was impressive, pitching for the Rebels, striking out 10 batters in a vaunted Westside lineup.
West Rutland (2-0) is at White River Valley on Saturday at 3 p.m.
BBA 16, Otter Valley 15
MANCHESTER — The Otter Valley softball team couldn’t shake off the error bug, falling to Burr and Burton Academy 16-15 Thursday afternoon.
Otters coach Kelly Trayah said about half of BBA’s runs came as a result of Otter Valley errors.
The Otters were up by eight runs at one point, but the Bulldogs battled back, eventually tying it in the bottom of the sixth.
An Otter Valley error led to BBA scoring the walk-off run in the seventh inning.
The Otters’ bats weren’t an issue. They swung the bat well all day with Ryleigh LaPorte, Bryn Blanchard, Sydney Gallo and Kaylee Maloy all notching multiple hits.
Otter Valley (0-2) looks to break into the win column at Springfield on Tuesday.
UNIFIED HOOPS
RHS 49, MRU 33
NORTH CLARENDON — The Rutland Unified basketball team topped Mill River 49-33 Thursday afternoon at Dean W. Houghton Gymnasium.
RHS led 20-12 at the half.
Jordan Capen led Rutland with 22 points, followed by Justin Broome with 12. Mill River was led by Avery Burney and Andrew Wilcox with 10 points apiece.
COMMUNITY
Rider benefit
A benefit cornhole tournament is being held for Rutland High School junior athlete Cameron Rider, who was diagnosed with a form of lung cancer.
The event is taking place on Sunday, May 7 at the Rutland Elks Lodge. Doors will open at 10 a.m. with the first bags flying at 11 a.m.
Rider is a three-sport athlete at Rutland High School, currently competing in baseball this spring.
There is a $25 entry fee for the tournament with a four-round switchholio into a double elimination bracket.
There will be a four-bagger showdown, a 50/50 and airmail challenge, along with raffles. There will also be a cash bar and food can be purchased.
To read more about Rider’s situation, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-cameron-conquer-cancer. As of Thursday night, the GoFundMe had raised $39,300.
ULTIMATE
BBA 15, Bratt 0
BRATTLEBORO — The Burr and Burton Academy Ultimate team cruised to a 15-0 win against rival Brattleboro on Thursday.
Noah Rourke had four assists and Charlie Kiefer had three goals for BBA. Ten different Bulldogs notched a point and seven had an assist.
BBA is at Long Trail on April 26.
