Bellows Falls cruised past Lyndon Institute 31-8 at Hadley Field on Friday night to nail down its spot in the Division II state championship game on Nov. 13 against Mount Anthony at Rutland High School’s Alumni Field.
Bellows Falls had the game pretty well put away by halftime. The Terriers scored on a quarterback bootleg by Jon Terry to make the score 21-0 at the break.
No. 2 Mount Anthony did its part by shutting out Spaulding 27-0.
Mount Anthony took a 14-0 lead into halftime after Braeden Billert caught a touchdown pass and the Patriots converted the two-point conversion on the way to convincing victory.
Ayman Naser scored from 15 yards out enabling MAU to go into the fourth quarter with a comfortable 21-0 lead.
In the Division I semifinal in White River Junction, Hartford blocked a 43-yard field goal attempt with 10 seconds remaining to preserve a 14-13 victory and a spot in the Division I state championship game against Essex in Rutland on Nov. 13.
It will be CVU’s first appearance in the D-I championship game.
All three state championship games will be played in Rutland.
The Division III state championship matchups will be determined on Saturday when No. 4 Woodstock visits No. 1 Windsor and No. 3 Otter Valley makes the long trip to No. 2 Fairfax/Lamoille.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Castleton 77, Norwich 53
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University women’s basketball team went into halftime leading Castleton 26-24 but after a 14-0 run by Castleton to start the third quarter, the game quickly became a run-away for the Spartans.
Castleton’s 77-53 victory was the season opener for both teams.
The much anticipated all-Rutland County backcourt did not disappoint. Rutland’s Elise Magro had 14 points and Fair Haven’s Ryleigh Coloutti made her collegiate debut with another 14.
Jordan Levsque added 13 and Gwynn Taton gave the Spartans four players in double figures with 11.
Graduate student Kelly Vuz, a transfer from Lycoming College, added eight points.
Norwich’s Silas Bernier led all scorers with 20.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Castleton 94, MCLA 82
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Castleton men’s basketball defeated MCLA in Friday night’s season opener 94-82 with an impressive second-half showing.
The Trailblazers took a 37-34 lead into halftime and then Castleton went to work.
The Spartans were led by Joe Alamprese with 19 points. Jackson Atty followed with 16 and Remy Brown had 15.
The Spartans host SUNY Delhi on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Davis tabbed
BOSTON – University of Vermont forward Ryan Davis has been named to the 2021-22 Lou Henson Award Watch List. CollegeInsider.com made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.
The Lou Henson Award is presented annually to the nation’s top mid-major player in Division I college basketball. Lou Henson coached for 41 years and accrued the sixth-most Division I career wins (779). He is the winningest coach at both Illinois and New Mexico State. He is one of only 12 coaches in the history of the game to take two schools to the Final Four.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Franklin Pierce 5, CU 0
RINDGE, N.H. — The Castleton University women’s hockey team was shut out 5-0 against Franklin Pierce Friday afternoon.
Ava Kison had two goals and Brooke Remmington, Jenna Ruiz and Reece Diener all had one.
The Spartans goaltender Kirsten DiCicco had to make an astounding 51 saves.
Castleton (2-1) is at New England College on on Friday.
MEN’S HOCKEY
St. Anselm 3, CU 2
The Castleton men’s hockey team saw its record dip to 1-2 on Friday night with a 3-2 loss to St. Anselm at Spartan Arena.
Stone Stelzl and Anton Tarvainen scored for the Spartans.
Castleton is at SUNY Canton on Saturday where the puck drops at 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Dartmouth 31,
Princeton 7
HANOVER, N.H. — Dartmouth won its Ivy League showdown with Princeton under the Friday night lights, 31-7.
The Big Green put the game away by outscoring the Tigers 14-0 in the third quarter.
Dartmouth is 7-1 and 4-1 in the Ivy League. Princeton is also 7-1 and 4-1 in the league.
Dartmouth hosts Cornell on Nov. 13 at 1:30 p.m.
