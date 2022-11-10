PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After a season in which the Spartans made a third consecutive trip to the LEC semifinals, Castleton University women's soccer's Alexis Billings, Alex Benfatti, Bella Varisco and Rachel Medina were all named to the All-LEC Second Team.
Billings had 12 points coming via six goals both served as team-highs.
Benfatti earns her spot on the All-LEC Second Team for the second straight season after finishing in the top-three in the conference in shutouts and saves per game.
She wraps up her career among the program's best goalies, ranking second in career saves (286), second in save percentage (.836), fifth in goals against average (1.28) and fifth in wins (21).
Named to an All-Conference team for the first time in their careers, Varisco and Medina were key members of a Castleton defensive unit that allowed just 1.25 goals per game.
MEN'S SOCCER
Spiller tabbed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After a stellar freshman campaign in which he finished second on the team in points, Castleton University men's soccer's Matt Spiller earned a spot on the All-LEC Second Team, as released by the conference Thursday.
Spiller is just the third Spartan to earn All-Conference recognition since joining the LEC in 2018-19, and is the first freshman to do so in the program's five years in the conference.
Starting in all but one game this season, the freshman's 11 points came via three goals and a team-best five assists.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
NVU-Johnson 91, Norwich 81
JOHNSON — Fair Haven alumnus Kohlby Murray scored a team-high 26 points in a 91-81 loss for the Norwich University men's basketball team against NVU-Johnson Thursday night.
Murray was 9-for-15 from the field and 5-for-9 from behind the 3-point line.
Johnson led by six at the half and outscored the Cadets by four after the break. The Badgers' Maleek View led all scorers with 29 points.
St. Mary's 79, UVM 53
MORAGA, Calif. — The St. Mary's men's basketball team used a balanced attack to cruise past the University of Vermont 79-53 Thursday night.
Four different St. Mary's players scored in double figures led by Logan Johnson with 15 points. Robin Duncan paced UVM with 14 points.
UVM (1-1) continues its West Coast trip against Cal State Fullerton on Sunday at 8 p.m.
Tyson back at CU
CASTLETON — Rutland alumnus Noah Tyson will be returning to the county on Saturday with his Colby College men's basketball teammates for a pair of matchups at Castleton University's Glenbrook Gymnasium.
The Mules played St. Joseph's College of Maine on Friday and play the host Spartans on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Williams debut
FITCHBURG, Mass. — Mount St. Joseph alumnus Jacob Williams made his collegiate debut on Thursday playing for Emmanuel College against Fitchburg State, getting in for a minute on the floor in a 74-70 Saints win.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Slater alums
NEW LONDON, N.H. — Fair Haven alumna Courtney Brewster began her sophomore season playing for the Colby-Sawyer women's basketball team on Thursday against Emerson College.
Brewster tied for the team-lead with 10 points in a 55-50 win against Emerson, also pulling down six rebounds and dishing out two assists.
Brewster's high school teammate Kerigan Disorda began her junior season at NVU-Lyndon on Friday as well, as the Hornets hosted the Northern Vermont University Tip-Off Classic at Stannard Gymnasium, which wraps up on Saturday.
Disorda is a captain for Lyndon this winter.
MEN'S SOCCER
Albany 1, UVM 0
BURLINGTON — The No. 2 seed University of Vermont men's soccer team fell to Albany 1-0 in the America East semifinals Thursday night.
The Great Danes' Jeff Thielmann scored the game's lone goal in the 81st minute, assisted by Elias Ehlin.
UVM (13-3-1) outshot Albany 18-4 and had a large advantage in corner kicks.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Midd NCAA game
MIDDLEBURY — The No. 2-ranked Middlebury College field hockey team begins its quest for its fifth straight NCAA Championship this weekend.
The Panthers are making their 19th-consecutive appearance in the national tournament and earned the rights to host second and third round competition on Saturday and Sunday at Peter Kohn Field.
Middlebury entertains No. 11 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the second round, while No. 9 Trinity and No. 15 TCNJ will square off at 2 p.m. The triumphant teams meet on Sunday at 1 p.m. with a trip to the final four on the line.
