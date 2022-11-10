Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Becoming cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.