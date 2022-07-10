MANCHESTER — The Vermont Fusion women's soccer team locked up a Northeastern Conference title with a 3-0 win against the Rhode Island Rogues on Saturday at Applejack Stadium.
Blessing Kingsley put Vermont up 1-0 in the 24th minute, on an assist from Edina Cakic. After the halftime break, Josie Pecor scored and Cakic found the back of the net herself for more insurance.
Kingsley is tied for fifth in the WPSL in goals with nine.
The win pushed the Fusion's record to 6-1-1 and their goal differential improved to plus-26.
Vermont advances to the East Regional Playoffs this upcoming weekend.
LITTLE LEAGUE
Bratt 16, Rutland 15
BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro outlasted the Rutland 10-and-under Little League all-star team 16-15 in a District 2 tournament game on Saturday afternoon.
Rutland trailed for long stretches of the game, but grabbed its first lead since the top of the second inning with a five-run sixth inning, but Brattleboro battled back with three runs in the bottom half for a walk off win.
Isaac Peterson had a multiple-hit game for Rutland. Bentley Sparks had a three-hit game, including two triples, for Brattleboro.
GOLF
Husband-Wife tourney
ORLEANS — Orleans Country Club hosted the Husband and Wife Championship on Sunday.
Bob and Jane Horton won the tournament with an even-par 72. The duo started strong with a birdie on the first hole and an eagle on the second hole.
