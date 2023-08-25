NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River Union High School has hired Tim Gallipo as its next varsity boys basketball coach.
Gallipo takes over for former coach Ben Smith, who coached the Minutemen for three seasons.
Gallipo comes with experience coaching at pretty much every level, having coached at the collegiate, high school, middle school and youth level.
“(Tim) is a coach who has come into athletic programs and helped rebuild and instill confidence, a sense of community and culture,” said Mill River athletic director Kim Maniery.
“Coach Gallipo believes attitude matters, work ethic matters and being a good teammate maters. He knows that our student athletes need to be willing to put the time and effort into their own success for the program to be successful.
“He will provide the players with the tools they need to succeed on the court and off the court.”
Mill River has had a young squad over the last few years and didn’t compete in postseason play last season. The Minutemen’s last winning season came in 2020, a year where they went 16-6.
MEN’S SOCCER
UVM 2, W. Michigan 0
BURLINGTON — The 12-ranked University of Vermont men’s soccer team (1-0) opened the 2023 season with a 2-0 victory over Western Michigan (0-1) on a rainy Thursday night at Virtue Field.
Carter Johnson and Yaniv Bazini each tallied a game-high three points in the win.
Mujtaba Mirhasan nearly potted Vermont’s first goal of the season in the second minute when he whistled a shot past the right post from inside the 18-yard box.
The Broncos almost found the back of the net in the 19th minute when Jonathan Robinson’s shot sailed through traffic, narrowly missing the far post.
Max Murray was close to breaking the scoreless tie in the 41st minute when he pressured WMU’s goalkeeper, Ethan Brandt (7 saves). The senior forced a turnover from outside the 18-yard box, but missed the frame.
Vermont attacked the Western Michigan net in the second half and almost pulled ahead on a rocket from long range by Adrian Schulze Solano in the 57th minute that was denied by Brandt.
Bazini notched the first goal of the 2023 campaign in the 59th minute. The Catamounts attacked with numbers and Johnson found Bazini inside the 18-yard box, where he paused and directed a shot in the lower right corner for the 1-0 lead.
Johnson doubled the UVM lead in 78th minute with his first goal as a Catamount. Jacob Vitale found Johnson in the midfield, sending him on a sprint towards the WMU net. The graduate student finished his shot with a defender on his back to put Vermont up 2-0. Bazini was credited with a secondary assist on the insurance marker.
Vermont returns to action on Monday when it visits No. 22 Akron at Lee R. Jackson Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UVM 1, FDU 0
TEANECK, N.J. — Kate Bossert registered her second goal of the season for the Catamounts in the 81st minute, as Vermont (2-1-0) defeated FDU (0-3-0-) 1-0 on the road on Thursday afternoon.
The two teams went back-and-forth in the first half with both teams creating a number of chances on net. Alyssa Oviedo had the first chance for the Catamounts in the 12th minute when she got a breakaway, but Marie Jakobsen came away with the diving save to deny Vermont their first goal.
FDU had their best chance in the 48th minute off a corner when Linda Dirnberger was able to send a header toward the left post, but Kylee Carafoli made a diving save to keep the score level.
Over the next 35 minutes the Catamounts dictated play creating numerous chances starting with a Bossert one-on-one chance with the keeper in the 64th minute, but her shot went just wide right.
In the 77th minute Aubrey Bough was able to get an open look on net and send a shot low and hard but again Jakobsen came up with the save for FDU.
Finally, in the 81st minute Jen Fernandez sent a ball down the right sideline to Bailey Ayer. Ayer made a couple of moves to shake her defender and then sent a cross into the box where Bossert was waiting. Bossert was able to outleap the defender, connect her head on the cross and bang it off the left post and in for a 1-0 Vermont lead that would stand.
The Catamounts will return home to face Sacred Heart, on Thursday at 6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
VTSU Castleton 9th
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Plymouth State University women’s volleyball team was picked to win the 2023 Little East Conference (LEC) championship, according to the results of the 2023 LEC Women’s Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll.
Vermont State University Castleton was picked ninth in the poll with 10 points.
The Panthers, who have earned at least a share of the LEC regular season title each of the last three seasons, totaled 58 points and garnered four first-place votes in the poll. They posted an overall record of 21-7 last season, which included a 7-1 mark in conference play, and advanced to the LEC tournament final for the second time in three seasons in 2022.
Defending LEC tournament champion Keene State was picked to finish second in the league after totaling 56 points and securing three first-place votes.
UMass Dartmouth was picked to finish third in the preseason poll with 50 points and one first-place vote.