MANCHESTER — Lakeside Golf Club’s Gary Shover may not have been as sharp on the golf course as he was on Tuesday, but his effort on Wednesday was plenty enough to win.
Shover’s 2-under tournament score was enough to secure the 2020 Vermont Golf Association Senior championship at Manchester Country Club.
Following his 68 on Tuesday, Shover followed it up with a 74 on Wednesday, including three birdies.
Second-place William Hadden, of Dorset Field Club, also had three birdies on Wednesday and ended the tournament at 3-over. Country Club of Vermont’s Brian Cain also finished at 3-over.
Orleans’ Jeff Dolin and Okemo Valley’s Greg Birsky were also top-five finishers.
Neshobe Golf Club’s John Franzoni shot in the 70s for the second straight day and finished the tournament at 13-over in sixth place.
Dorset Field Club’s Keith Komline had a strong second round, shooting a 76, an improvement of seven strokes from Tuesday. Komline shot 15-over for the tournament.
Lake St. Catherine’s Bruce Gwin finished at 20-over. Gwin had two birdies on Wednesday.
Proctor-Pittsford’s Steve Wolf had a big improvement on his second day, shooting a 76. Wolf ended the tournament at 22-over.
In the Super Senior division, Bryan Laselle maintained his first round lead to pull out the win at 8-over. Laselle shot a 75 on Wednesday, sinking a trio of birdies along the way.
Rocky Ridge’s Rick Simpson had a great second round, shooting 1-under 71 for the day, an 18-stroke improvement from Tuesday. He buried four birdies in the round. Simpson finished in second at 16-over.
Proctor-Pittsford’s Bill Deehan shot a 76 on Wednesday, improving nine strokes from Tuesday. Deehan shot 17-over for the tournament, good for third.
Dorset Field Club’s Mike Rollyson was second after Tuesday’s action, but dropped to a tie for fourth to finish at 19-over. Rutland Country Club’s John Stempek was a stroke back at 20-over. Stempek had a pair of birdies on Wednesday. Dorset’s Mike Spence also shot 20-over.
Rutland’s Frank Plimpton shot 32-over for the tournament, while clubmate Charles Shomo ended at 37-over and Okemo Valley’s Rick Marasa finished at 39-over.
In the Legends Amateur division, Robert Savard, from The Golf Club at Equinox, took home the win with a 74 in the second and final round of play.
Savard finished the tournament at 18-over. Savard was the only player in his division that shot a round in the 70s across the two days. Savard buried a trio of birdies on Wednesday.
Brattleboro’s Dick Noel, Quechee’s Raymond Bromark and Lakeside’s John Sanborn made the top-five in the Legends division.
The tournament wrapped up the VGA major championship schedule. Garren Poirier won the Vermont Amateur in July, while Ryan Porter won the Mid-Amateur in August.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
States making decisions
National Federation of State High School Associations Executive Director Dr. Karissa L. Niehoff recently came out with a release talking about how some states are handling fall sports.
“The strangest beginning to a high school sports season in recent memory continues across the country. In some states, sports and other activity programs have been underway for several weeks. In other states, discussions continue on a fall starting date for some higher-risk sports. And in seven states plus the District of Columbia, the starting date for all sports has been pushed farther into the school year,” said Niehoff in the NFHS article.
She mentioned that in Michigan football, soccer and volleyball were reinstated for the 2020 fall season after initially being moved to spring.
On Tuesday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis said the state is giving the green light to reconsider moving high school football back to the fall after it was pushed to the spring in early August. The Colorado High School Activities Association will be making a decision this week on a possible return of football to the fall.
In Connecticut, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference cancelled football for the fall season on the recommendation of the Connecticut Department of Public Health.
With no plans for playing football in the spring, the CIAC is developing some lower-risk options for players this fall. Volleyball will be allowed in Connecticut this fall, although in New Jersey, opposite plans have been developed – football will be played this fall while girls volleyball has been moved to the spring.
Rhode Island Interscholastic League is moving football and girls volleyball to the spring season. In two other Northeast states – Maine and New York – discussions about playing higher-risk sports this fall continue.
