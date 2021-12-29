WOODSTOCK — After a pair of canceled races, the Rutland and Otter Valley Nordic ski teams were able to compete on Wednesday at Woodstock.
“It was all natural snow, so they did a great job of getting the course ready,” said Ravens coach Bill Belmonte. “I was really happy that we were able to race.”
Seven teams competed with Rutland, Otter Valley, Burr and Burton, Brattleboro, Woodstock, Mount Anthony and BFA-St. Albans taking part, along with an individual skier from Twin Valley.
In the boys race, Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio took home top honors with a time of 11:47. Woodstock’s Quinn Uva was second and MAU’s Riley Thurber was third. The Wasps’ James Underwood and the Patriots’ Finn Payne rounded out the top five.
Rutland’s Brady Geisler finished ninth with a time of 12:52. Owen Dube-Johnson in 13th, Karver Butler in 18th and Sam Kay in 19th were the other Raven skiers in the top 20.
MAU won the boys team competition with 27 points, followed by BFA-St. Albans with 38, Woodstock with 55, Rutland with 59 and Brattleboro with 82.
BFA’s Lydia Hodgman was the first-place finisher in the girls race with a time of 13:44. Woodstock’s Victoria Bassette, MAU’s Eden White, the Wasps’ Ada Mahood and Brattleboro’s Sylvie Normandeau were the other top-five finishers.
Rutland freshman Erin Geisler was 10th with a time of 16:23.
The Patriots won the team competition with 26 points, followed by Woodstock with 36, BFA with 37 and the Colonels with 54.
Otter Valley’s Luke Calvin was second in the boys junior varsity race.
There is a classic race scheduled for Tuesday at Mountain Top in Chittenden.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bratt 51, OV 41
BRATTLEBORO — The Otter Valley boys basketball team gave Division I Brattleboro all it could handle, but fell to the Colonels 51-41 Wednesday night.
“It was a good confidence boost for the guys moving forward,” said Otters coach Mike Stark.
The game was tied 23-23 at the half, but Brattleboro took the momentum in the third with a handful of second and third shot opportunities.
Elijah Tucker-Bryant led the Otter Valley offense with 16 points. Hayden Bernhardt had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Tate Chamberlin led all scorers with 19 points for the Colonels.
Otter Valley (1-4) hosts Vergennes on Tuesday.
In other boys basketball action, Burr and Burton edged Granville 49-48, St. Johnsbury held off a late charge from CVU to win 45-39, Burlington gave Colchester its first loss 46-39, powerhouse Montpelier bested rival Spaulding 58-52, Essex beat South Burlington 64-44, Bellows Falls pushed past Arlington 48-34, Hazen beat Enosburg 45-43 in a battle of Division III’s best,
BOYS HOCKEY
Rutland 2, Bratt 1
BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland boys hockey team edged Brattleboro 2-1 on Wednesday night to run its record to 4-2.
Scoring for the Ravens were Patrick Cooley and Cam Rider.
Rutland is idle until Jan. 5 when it go against South Burlington.
In other boys hockey action, Woodstock beat BBA 3-1, Mount Mansfield stayed hot beating Missisquoi 4-1 and Lyndon cruised past Spaulding 6-2.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Postponement
The Rutland girls hockey team’s game against Burlington/Colchester scheduled for Wednesday was postponed.
In other girls hockey action, U-32 bested BBA 5-3, Kingdom Blades beat Missisquoi 6-3 and CVU/MMU topped South Burlington 6-2.
WRESTLING
Midd Tournament
MIDDLEBURY — The Fair Haven wrestling team is known for its pinning ability and it did plenty of that en route to winning the morning session of the Middlebury Tournament on Wednesday.
Tristan Hyatt at 138 pounds, Tyler Terrian at 182 and Colton DeLong at 220 and 282 all had three pins, while Lincoln Wilcox at 120, Trey Lee at 126 and Paityn DeLong at 145 had two pins.
The Slaters beat the combined team of Harwood and CVU 36-16, bested Colchester 36-30 and beat Rutland County rival Otter Valley 39-6.
“We only fill out seven weight classes, so it puts a lot of pressure on the kids to perform,” said Fair Haven coach Scott Shaddock. “We’re really working as a team.”
The Springfield wrestling team placed third among teams in the afternoon session of the tournament.
The Cosmos bested Middlebury 36-12 and St. Johnsbury 45-18. They lost to Essex and Granville, the teams that placed first and second in the afternoon session.
In the Middlebury win, Springfield’s Dillian Lacasse pinned Logan Pierra in 1:46 at 120 pounds, Marshall Simpson pinned Milo Gorden in 1:14 at 145, Bryan Stafford pinned Hunter Gorden in 26 seconds at 220 and Trent Rumrill pinned Berkley McDerment in 1:46 at 285.
In the SJA win, the Cosmos’ Noah Markwell pinned Lilliona Shelan in 12 seconds at 106, Lacasse pinned Hannah Keithan in 57 seconds at 113 and Simpson pinned Denny Roger in 1:51 at 145.
Fair Haven hosts the Slater Duals on Friday, with Springfield and Mount Anthony from Vermont and Oneonta, Granville and Warrensburg from New York set to take part.
“There will be some real tough matches,” Shaddock said.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Citrus Open
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — After the first day of competition, 10 Castleton University wrestlers remain alive in the championship brackets at the Citrus Invitational.
Castleton is in second place as a team, collecting 95 points as a team. The NWCA’s 24th-ranked Spartans trail only No. 7 Augsburg, which has 117.5 points as a team after one day.
The Spartans have representatives remaining in eight of the 10 weight classes, with two wrestlers still in contention for the title at both 174 and 184 pounds.
Logan Dubuque led the way with a 3-0 day at 157 pounds, while nine others went 2-0 as all 10 have reached the semifinals of their weight class. Kaya Bogle represents Castleton at 125 pounds, followed by Michael Gonyea at 133, Nick Roeger at 149, Michael Angers at 165, Syrus Colon and Cooper Fleming at 174, Sampson Wilkins and Haven Tatarek at 184 and Chance LaPier at 197.
Owen Kretschmer (125), James Rodriguez (141), Alec Richards (184), Abbas Abdulrahman (285) and Bryan Bonilla (285) remain in the consolation bracket.
The remaining matches of the Citrus Invitational begin at 9 a.m. Thursday.
