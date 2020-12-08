TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Mill River Union High School student Brogan Giffin placed sixth in the 15-18 age group at the AAU National Cross Country Championships held here at Apalachee Regional Park over the weekend.
Giffin, who moved to Virginia following his junior year at Mill River, clocked 15:36.08 on the 5K layout to come home sixth in a field of 400 finishers.
Giffin had his high school season in Virginia canceled and was representing the XC Elite club team.
The winner was Harris Rheinhardt, running unattached, with his time of 15:08.72.
CU students serve
CASTLETON — The Castleton University Student Athlete Advisory Committee recently completed its fifth-annual holiday gift drive to benefit Fair Haven Concerned in Fair Haven.
Fair Haven Concerned is a grassroots non-profit organization whose mission is to prevent homelessness and hunger in the communities of Fair Haven, West Haven and Benson.
Student-athletes from the 28 Spartan varsity athletic programs collected toys, clothing, books, games, art supplies, gift cards and sports equipment to be used to fulfill the holiday gift lists of children in the community.
“Of all the things we do as a SAAC, this is clearly the most rewarding and fun for our student-athletes,” said SAAC advisor and Castleton men’s soccer head coach John O’Connor, in a school press release. “Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is even more important that we think of families who may be struggling to provide the kind of holiday for their kids that they want.”
If you are interested in donating to Fair Haven Concerned this holiday season, contact Executive Director Ashley Bride at (802) 265-3666 or email her at fhci@comcast.net.
HIGH SCHOOLS
VPA partnership
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Principals’ Association announced on Tuesday that Scorebook Live Inc. (SBLive Sports) is the organization’s newest official partner.
As the VPA’s chosen digital content partner, SBLive Sports will provide the official platform for all VPA scores, schedules, statistics, tournament brackets, live scoring and more beginning in the Winter of 2021.
“We are so pleased with all of the work that SBLive has put into our association,” said Executive Director of the VPA Jay Nichols, in a VPA press release. “Once our administrators, coaches and fans start to dig in — we’re confident that they’ll find engaging content with stats, play-by-play and game recaps right at their fingertips.”
“The entire SBLive team is looking forward to working with the VPA and its member schools to create great high school sports content in Vermont for many years to come,” said Dan Beach, CEO of SBLive.
The comprehensive partnership with SBLive includes an integrated marketing presence throughout the year, enabling SBLive opportunities to connect with and support VPA member schools.
SBLive Sports is a sports media and technology company that serves the high school sports market with innovative software products and media services. State Associations, athletic administrators and coaches are provided with a suite of products that allow them to manage tournaments, teams and leagues, as well as live score games.
SBLive Sports is already the official digital content partner of the California Interscholastic Federation, Mississippi High School Activities Association, and the Arkansas Activities Association.
