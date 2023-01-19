It was an already light day in local sports and the incoming snow storm wiped the two Southern Vermont League girls basketball games off the schedule on Thursday.
The Long Trail at Mount St. Joseph and White River Valley at Springfield games were both postponed with makeup dates yet to be set.
MSJ (4-6) is back in action on Saturday at Mid-Vermont Christian. Long Trail (4-5) is at Bellows Falls on Saturday.
Springfield (7-3) has a huge test on Saturday, hosting Division II heavyweight Fair Haven. White River Valley (4-3) is at Rivendell Academy on Saturday.
The Otter Valley wrestling team's home match scheduled for Thursday was also canceled.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Anna Maria 76, NU 69
PAXTON, Mass. — The Norwich University men's basketball team suffered a 76-69 loss at Anna Maria College on Thursday night in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) matchup at the Fuller Center.
The AmCats took control of the game with a dominating second-half effort, where they outscored Norwich by 16. The Cadets went into the half up eight points.
Norwich battled down the stretch, tying the game at 68-68, but Anna Maria finished on an 8-1 run to claim the win.
The Cadets saw three players log double-figures, led by Joe Joe DuBrul's 19-point performance on 9-15 shooting. Chris Hough added 14 points off the bench, while Jalen Olivero led the starting contingency with 10 points.
Fair Haven alumnus Kohlby Murray added nine points and kept possessions alive with a trio of offensive rebounds.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NU 58, Anna Maria 53
PAXTON, Mass. — Led by a 27-point showcase from Haley Brewster the Norwich University women's basketball team earned another hard-fought Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) victory, clawing past Anna Maria College on the road, 58-53, on Thursday evening.
Brewster knocked down a trio of treys with a 6-for-6 clip from the charity stripe while also logging nine boards, four helpers, and two steals, while Silas Bernier added 10 points and tied for the game-high with five assists.
The AmCats were up by five at the break, but Norwich took control in the second half to claim the win.
Colby-Sawyer 56, Dean 29
FRANKLIN, Mass. — The Colby-Sawyer women's basketball team defeated Dean College in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) contest on Thursday, 56-29. The Chargers improve their conference record to 3-5 overall with the victory over the Bulldogs.
Colby-Sawyer was in control throughout, outscoring Dean 23-6 in the first quarter, and the lead ballooned to 24 by halftime.
The Bulldogs played a lot better after the break, but the hole was much too large to climb out of.
Megan Molettieri led the Chargers in scoring with 14 points. Elyza Mitchell ended the game with 12 points.
Fair Haven alumna Courtney Brewster provided a lift on the boards, tying for the team-lead with six rebounds, to go along with five points.
Wardwell honored
JOHNSON — Earlier in the week, NVU-Johnson women's basketball player Gabby Wardwell, a Springfield alumna, earned her the recognition of NAC's Defensive Player of the Week.
Wardwell averaged 15.3 defensive rebounds over three games for Northern Vermont-Johnson, including a high of 19 defensive rebounds in a loss to Plattsburgh State and 18 defensive boards in a victory against Thomas College.
Altogether, she averaged 20.3 rebounds per game. At the offensive end of the court, Wardwell averaged 15.7 points, with double-doubles in all three of the Badgers' games last week. Wardwell currently leads all of NCAA Division III in total rebounds (261) and rebounding average (17.4 rpg).
