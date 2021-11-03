Girls soccer team throughout Vermont secured their spots Tuesday on the state’s biggest stage — the state championship games on Saturday.
CVU won its semifinal game in Division I and will oppose South Burlington, an overtime winner over Colchester.
In Division II. Rice beat Harwood 3-1 and Woodstock toppled Mount Abraham by the same score.
Rice and Woodstock will play for the title at South Burlington High School on Saturday.
Leland & Gray had a battle with BFA-Fairfax in its Division III semifinal on Wednesday, edging the Bullets 4-3. The other D-III semifinal saw Stowe make all five of its penalty kicks to Paine Mountain’s four.
L&G and Stowe will clash for the crown at the Maxfield Sports Complex in White River Junction on Saturday.
Abby Towle got Leland & Gray on the board first with her score about midway through the first half.
But then came BFA-Fairfax’s explosion. Emma Spiller scored twice and Taylor Duquette once to give the Bullets a 3-1 halftime lead.
“BFA-Fairfax has a fundamentally solid team,” Leland & Gray coach Lucas bates said. “They were outhustling us and beating us to 50-50 balls.
“Things were looking bleak.”
That turned around in the second half.
“In the second half, we were doing for the full 40 minutes what they did in the last 20 minutes of the first half,” Bates said.
Towle scored two more goals and Ava Lecours had another to give the Rebels a 4-3 lead.
Towle’s game-winner came with four minutes remaining.
Ava Ardorino then scored what would have been the tying goal for the Bullets but it was voided by an offsides call.
The Fairfax staff questioned the call.
“I don’t blame them. It was on the other side of the field from them and it was hard for them to see what happened,” said Bates who felt it was a proper call.
This will be the Rebels’ first appearance in the state title game since 1991 when they beat Black River 4-1.
“BFA-Fairfax loses a lot of seniors but they have some very talented freshmen. They will be good for years to come,” Bates said.
The Division IV crown between Proctor and Arlington will take place at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium at 10 a.m.
One boys soccer semifinal game was played on Tuesday night, the Division I clash between No.2 South Burlington and No. 11 Mount Mansfield.
The Wolves repelled MMU’s upset bid, winning 1-0, and will face Essex for the D-I state crown at Burlington High School on Saturday at 10 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Eagles, ‘Canes in final
The semifinal games in Division II in field hockey were also played on Tuesday. Mount Abraham and Hartford took care of business to set yp a dream final on Saturday at the University of Vermont.
The Eagles tripped Spaulding 3-1 and the Hurricanes blanked U-32 2-0.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
CU at UMB
The Castleton University women’s soccer team is at UMass Boston on Thursday in the Little East Conference tournament semifinals.
Kickoff is at 6:15 p.m. in Boston.
The Spartans were 3-0 winners against Keene State in Tuesday’s quarterfinal with Rylee Nichols netting a hat trick to lead the way.
UVM in playoffs
The top-seeded University of Vermont women’s soccer team (10-5-1, 7-2-0) enter the postseason Thursday night as they host the four-seed UAlbany Great Danes (6-7-4, 4-3-2) in an America East Semifinal from Virtue Field.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and the action will be broadcast live for free on AmericaEast.TV with Brian McLaughlin on the call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.