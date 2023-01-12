WESTMINSTER — The Green Mountain girls basketball team put a 40-point loss its last time out in the past, beating Bellows Falls 41-28 Thursday night.
"Offensively, we did a much better job of playing smart and taking care of the ball," said Chieftains coach Jeff Buffum.
Green Mountain a did a good job of keeping BF post player Laura Kamel in check, holding her to 12 points.
Kyra Burbela paced GM with 14 points and played well on the defensive end as well. Riley Paul had 11 points, eight rebounds and eight steals. Callie Spaulding just missed out on a double-double with eight points and 11 rebounds.
Green Mountain (4-5) is at Long Trail on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Poultney 43, Mill River 18
NORTH CLARENDON — The Poultney girls basketball team continued its winning ways on Thursday evening, earning a 43-18 road win over Mill River.
Jacque Oberg led the victorious Blue Devils with nine points. Hailey Hayes, Kaitlyn DeBonis and Kaydyn L'esperance added six apiece.
Chloe Kennedy led the 1-9 Minutemen with seven points. Mia Koponen followed with six.
"We've been preaching to play hard throughout the game. The scores don't always show the improvement that the team is making," said Mill River coach Ken Webb, who took over midseason.
Mill River is at White River Valley on Tuesday. Poultney (8-2) hosts Arlington on Tuesday.
Proctor postponed
DORSET — The girls basketball between Proctor and Long Trail scheduled to be played on Thursday night in Dorset was postponed. No makeup date was available.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Middlebury tabbed
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College field hockey coaching staff earned National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division III national praise for the fifth-straight season.
Head coach Katharine DeLorenzo, alongside assistant coaches Lauren McNally and Andrea Way, led the Panthers to their fifth-consecutive NESCAC and NCAA Titles this year.
Middlebury became the first field hockey team across any division to win five-straight NCAA Titles and the first NESCAC field hockey program to claim five-consecutive conference crowns.
The Panthers finished the season with program records in goals (107) and shutouts (12).
Middlebury became the second team in school history to win five-straight NCAA Titles, joining men's ice hockey (1995-99).
The Panthers earned their sixth national title in the last seven seasons and their seventh championship in program history this year (1998, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022).
Middlebury has won 20 straight contests in NCAA Tournament play dating back to 2017.
DeLorenzo became the first NESCAC field hockey coach to earn coach of the year honors five-straight times and has won the award on six occasions.
Middlebury's coaching staff was recently selected as the NFHCA Regional Staff of the Year for the fifth-consecutive year.
The national award is the seventh time the organization has honored DeLorenzo and the Panther staff (2003, 2015, 2017-19, 2021-22).
DeLorenzo will be recognized for a second time this week at the NFHCA convention when she is inducted into the organization's hall of fame.
