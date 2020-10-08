WINDSOR — Defending Division III state champion Green Mountain is working on another good season in boys soccer. The Chieftains pushed their record to 5-1 on Thursday with an 8-1 road win against Windsor.
Everett Mosher led the onslaught with three goals. Ben Manukka and Ty Merrill had two scores each and Elias Stowell had a goal. Jack Boyle contributed two assists.
The Chiefs make the short trip over to Springfield on Friday.
Leland & Gray 8, Springfield 0
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray rolled to an 8-0 victory over Springfield on Thursday to even its record at 1-1. The Cosmos fell to 0-3.
Proctor 3, MSJ 0
PITTSFORD — Brennon Crossmon, Joel Denton and Camdon Richardson scored and Conner McKearin had an assist to help Proctor to a 3-0 victory over Mount St. Joseph on Thursday at Taranovich Field.
“MSJ is a good team defensively. We moved the ball well,” Proctor coach Chad Wilson said.
The 4-1 Phantoms have reeled off four straight wins since the season-opening loss to Sharon Academy.
They will try to make it five straight when rival West Rutland comes to town on Saturday for the Phantoms’ Homecoming. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.
West Rutland 7, Long Trail 1
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland boys soccer team tuned up for its big rivalry game against Proctor by beating Long Trail 7-1 on Thursday.
Tyler Serrani broke out with three goals and two assists and Mac Perry had three goals with an assist.
Levi Petit had the other goal for the Golden Horde.
Mason Galante was in goal for the Horde and collected four saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Long Trail 3, Poultney 1
POULTNEY — Freshman Courtney Ezzo scored for Poultney but it wasn’t enough against Long Trail. The Mountain Lions left town with a 3-1 victory.
The 0-4-1 Blue Devils will look to break through on Saturday when 1-4 Mill River is in town for Homecoming.
Otter Valley 3, Woodstock 1
WOODSTOCK — The Otter Valley girls soccer team served notice that it is for real, toppling Woodstock on Thursday 3-1.
It was the Sister Act that got the ball rolling for the Otters. Mia Politano sent the pass to Elena Politano and she hammered it home.
Elena Politano was tripped in the box and converted the penalty kick for the second goal and Bryn Blanchard completed the scoring for the 2-0 Otters.
OV coach Tammi Blanchard praised the performance by her freshman goalkeeper Linnea Faulkner as well as the defense of Mallory Lufkin and Brielle Mackie.
The midfield combination of Emily Peduto and Sarah Calvin facilitated the transition from defense to offense and then got back and played solidly in the defensive end.
The Otters face their sternest test yet on Friday under the lights of LaPlaca Field against 4-0 Fair haven.
FIELD HOCKEY
Brattleboro 2, Springfield 1
BRATTLEBORO — Hannah Presch scored the lone goal for Springfield in a 2-1 loss to Brattleboro Thursday night.
“We got to see some serious gameplay from our team,” said Cosmos coach Steve Lawrence. “We also got a chance to look at Brattleboro and see what they’re doing. It was a fun, exciting field hockey game.”
Brattleboro scored the first two goals, before Presch’s tally late in the game.
Springfield goalie Anna Church made 25 saves for the 0-4 Cosmos, which travel to Burr and Burton on Saturday at noon.
BBA 5, Woodstock 0
MANCHESTER — A strong second and third quarter was the difference for Burr and Burton in its 5-0 win against Woodstock Thursday afternoon at Taylor Field.
BBA jumped out to the lead with 7:01 in the first quarter when Katie Crabtree scored on an assist from Abby Farrington.
Crabtree returned the favor with 6:21 in the second quarter, assisting on a Farrington goal. Arden Wojtach, on an assist from Efremia Geralis, scored the final goal of the half.
Celsey McMahon and Wojtach had goals in the third quarter. Wojtach assisted on the first and Farrington on the second.
BBA split time in goal between Hannah Callen and Mac Thuermer. Thuermer made three saves. Woodstock’s goalie Audrey Emery made 18 saves.
“BBA dominated the play all four quarters, although Woodstock did break through a couple of times,” said Bulldogs coach Barb Miceli. “We had great play from Annabelle Gray at left mid and Sam Stevenson at center back.
BBA is 4-1 and hosts Springfield on Saturday at noon.
FOOTBALL
MAU 21, BBA 14
MANCHESTER — The Mount Anthony football team knocked off defending Division I champion Burr and Burton in 7-on-7 football action Thursday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NESCAC announcement
MIDDLEBURY — Given institutional policies and calendar changes, the NESCAC Presidents have unanimously decided to cancel NESCAC conference competition, including conference championships, for the winter season.
Middlebury College is one of 11 schools that competes in the NESCAC.
“With the fall semester for NESCAC institutions well underway, the health and safety of students, faculty, staff and the broader community remain our foremost concerns,” said the conference’s school presidents in a press release.
“We understand this decision will disappoint many of our students, given the important role athletics plays in the student experience. We remain committed to providing meaningful opportunities for our students to engage in athletic activities.”
Students may continue to participate in practice activities, strength and conditioning, skill development and leadership programming in accordance with NCAA, Conference and institutional policies, as well as state and local health guidelines. Institutions may schedule outside competition at their discretion.
