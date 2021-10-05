CHESTER — The Green Mountain boys soccer team dropped its opener, but it’s been all winning since.
The Chieftains extended their win streak to nine with a 2-0 win against Hartford Tuesday afternoon.
Everett Mosher and Austin Kubisek scored Green Mountain’s goals, both coming in the second half.
“It was a good evenly-matched game in the first half, but we were able to take control in the second,” said GM coach Jake Walker.
Evan Hayes made four saves for the Chieftains.
Green Mountain (9-1) hosts Otter Valley on Thursday at 4 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Woodstock 2, Fair Haven 1
FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven stood up to Woodstock, losing 2-1, as coach Tim Dayton looks for sign that his program is maturing.
“We didn’t come out well in the first half but we picked up our level,” Dayton said.
Nick Carrabino scored for the Slaters with Jack Almeida earning the assist.
The Slaters were forced to play with their second goalie and Noah Woodberry responded to the challenge with a solid performance.
The Slaters (0-8-1) host Hartford on LaPlaca Field on Friday. Woodstock is 5-4.
TV 1, West Rutland 0
WILMINGTON — The West Rutland boys soccer team was low on numbers for Tuesday’s game at Twin Valley, so they had to forfeit.
Westside (0-8) is scheduled to play Mount St. Joseph on Thursday at Mill River Union High School.
GIRLS SOCCER
Windsor 6, Mill River 0
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River girls soccer team struggled to contain Windsor, falling 6-0 Tuesday afternoon.
“They had three or four girls that dominated possession,” said MRU coach Shawn Bendig.
The Minutemen were without a few starters.
Bendig said his keeper Malori Carlson faced upwards to 30 shots, but played her usual strong game in goal.
Mill River (0-7-1) is at West Rutland on Thursday.
Middlebury 2, Milton 1
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury girls soccer team nabbed its sixth win of the season, besting Milton 2-1 Tuesday afternoon.
The Tigers (6-3-1) host Mount Abraham on Friday at 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hartford 3, Rutland 0
Elsie Davis scored three times as the Hartford field hockey team beat Rutland Tuesday afternoon.
“It was an improvement,” said Ravens coach Karen Poljacik of her team’s play. Emma Cosgrove was a rock in goal for Rutland, being under fire throughout the game.
The Ravens (0-9-1) host Springfield on Thursday.
Windsor 5, Fair Haven 3
WINDSOR — The Fair Haven field hockey team came up on the losing end, 5-3, to Windsor on Tuesday, but it was another positive for the program.
“We got the first goal, which is something Fair Haven field hockey isn’t expected to do against a team like Windsor,” said Slaters coach Allison Resnick.
Jaylena Haley got that first goal, while Emilee Higgins and Alana Williams scored the other two for Fair Haven.
The Slaters’ defense played strong. Bailey Pettis was consistent in net and Lexi Murray came up with a big defensive save for Fair Haven.
The Slaters (2-5-1) head over the New York State border to play Granville Wednesday at 7 p.m. under the lights.
Rice 1, Middlebury 0
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury field hockey team played Rice tough, but fell 1-0 in overtime on Tuesday.
The Tigers (0-9) host Otter Valley on Thursday. The Otters ended Middlebury’s season in the 2020 playoffs.
CROSS COUNTRY
Calvin, Heintz win
DORSET — Otter Valley’s Luke Calvin and Mill River’s Annika Heintz were the winners of Tuesday’s races at Long Trail.
Calvins’s time was a shade more than 21 minutes, according to OV coach Cameron Perta.
The Otters’ Kelsey Adams and Sara Loyzelle were standouts in the girls race, finishing fourth and fifth.
MEN’S SOCCER
Castleton 3, Westfield 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men’s soccer team nabbed its third win of the season, besting Westfield State on Tuesday night at Dave Wolk Stadium.
The Spartans opened the scoring in the 40th minute when Jacob Godfrey headed home a ball of a corner kick from Ben Stewart.
Castleton added on in the 60th minute with a goal from Stanley Anderson off an assist from Jacob Barth.
Jacob Henderson assisted on a Charlie Cisneros goal in the 73rd minute to make it 3-0.
The Spartans (3-8) is at Eastern Connecticut State on Saturday at 1 p.m.
