WEST RUTLAND — Green Mountain got a complete-game victory from Brie Howe-Lynch as the Chieftains defeated West Rutland 14-10 in a softball game on Thursday.
Aubrey Beaulieu also pitched the distance for the Golden Horde, striking out six, walking nine and surrendering 11 hits.
The Horde was missing talented shortstop Kennah Wright-Chapman who also will not be available for Saturday's home game against Bellows Falls. She is attending a leadership conference at Vermont Tech.
Arianna Coombs had a triple for West Rutland and Beaulieu and Emma Sevigny added doubles.
Abby Williams had a triple for GM and Rachel Ortego had three base hits.
"She threw well," Westside coach Laurie Serrani said of Howe Lynch.
The loss drops the Horde's record to 12-3 ahead of their season finale on Saturday, hosting Bellows Falls. Green Mountain (6-9) hosts Twin Valley on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
FH 10 , Windsor 7
FAIR HAVEN — The streaking Fair Haven softball team won its third straight game on Thursday by beating Windsor 10-7.
The Yellow Jackets were leading Fair haven 7-4 when Tori Raymond relieved starting pitcher Riley Babbie. Raymond struck out eight and never allowed another run.
It all made for a special Senior Day for the Slaters' Veronica Redondo, Elizabeth Munger and Kaylee Griffis.
The Slaters took control with a four-run fifth inning that was keyed by Reilly Marsden's double.
Redondo had a double among her three hits, Marsden had a double and single, Maddie Egan added a double and Amelia Munger contributed two hits.
The victory hiked Fair Haven's record to 5-9.
"Windsor played a great softball game, both teams did," Fair Haven coach Bill Jones said.
Poultney 20, MRU 4
(5 innings)
NORTH CLARENDON — The Poultney softball team kept rolling with a 20-4 win against Mill River in five innings on Thursday.
Hannah Welch had two singles and a triple for Poultney. Georgia Donaldson had three singles, while Kait DeBonis and Emily Handley had two singles.
The Blue Devils were also aided by a bunch of Minutemen errors as well.
DeBonis pitched three innings and Lydia Book pitched two for Poultney. Lorryn Trujillo went the distance for MRU.
Cheyenne Hoyle had a double and single and Karina Mozzer had a double for Mill River.
The Minutemen (6-8) is at Woodstock on Saturday. Poultney improved to 11-3.
Proctor 25, TV 2
PROCTOR — The Proctor softball team bounced back from two straight losses to cruise past Twin Valley 25-2 on Thursday.
Maddie Crowley and Izzy Greb shared the pitching for Proctor.
"They pitched strikes and our fielders made the plays," Proctor coach Tom Lubaszewski said.
"I was proud of out hitters for the discipline we showed at the plate. That is something we haven't had and we have been working on it."
Greb, Jenna Davine, Riley Collins, Cadence Goodwin and Lindsey Gearwar had multiple-hit games for the Phantoms who raise their record to 8-5..
Proctor is at Long Trail on Saturday.
Hartford 16, OV 5
BRANDON — The Hartford softball team earned a sweep of Division II rival Otter Valley, beating the Otters 16-5 on Thursday.
The Hurricanes hit the ball well and some untimely errors did OV no favors, according to Otter Valley coach Kelly Trayah.
Trayah said Sydney Gallo was an offensive bright spot and Bryn Blanchard had a nice base hit.
Otter Valley (9-6) hosts Fair Haven on Saturday.
BASEBALL
MRU 17, Poultney 2
(5 innings)
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River baseball team grabbed its first win of the season, cruising past Division IV Poultney 17-2 in five innings on Thursday.
Xavier Auer pitched three innings and Taylor Patch pitched two for the Minutemen.
Patch had a big day at the plate, with two singles, a double and triple. Auer had three singles and a double, while Jack Aicher had multiple hits and a sacrifice bunt.
Craig Baptie and Jayden Mead scored Poultney's lone runs.
The Blue Devils (1-13) hosts Rivendell on Saturday. Mill River (1-13) has a doubleheader on Saturday, hosting Woodstock at 10 a.m. and West Rutland at 1 p.m.
FH 1, Windsor 0
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven baseball team edged Windsor 1-0 in a pitchers' duel on Thursday.
Alex Patch went five innings for the Slaters, allowing a single hit and striking out six. Carson Babbie went the rest of the way.
Johnny Clark allowed four hits for Windsor, striking out 10 batters.
Fair Haven got its lone run when Sawyer Ramey reached on an error and stole a pair of bags to get on third. Carson Babbie put down a squeeze bunt to plate Ramey.
The Slaters finished the regular season 9-7 and will be looking at a seed in the middle of the pack in Division II.
OV 12, Hartford 2
(5 Innings)
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Otter Valley baseball team was at its best in the regular-season finale under the lights at Hartford, beating the highly regarded Hurricanes 12-2 in five innings.
"It was a huge win. We absolutely played our best game of the year," OV coach Mike Howe said.
Andy McEnerny pitched a three-hitter for the win, striking out four and walking three. He did not allow an earned run.
Joradn Beayon had a big day for the Otters with three hits and two RBIs and Ben Adams went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. McEnerny had two doubles and drove in three runs.
The Otters jumped on the 'Canes with three runs in the first but the big inning with their nine-run fifth, an inning highlighted by Adams; two-run double and Matt Bryant's two-run single. Beayon ignited the rally by leading off the inning with a single.
Howe said the Otters' 9-7 record should land the team a home playoff game.
The Hurricanes fell to 9-4.
Proctor 16, Rivendell 4
PROCTOR — The rampaging Proctor Phantoms won their seventh straight baseball game on Thursday, downing Rivendell 16-4 in five innings.
It hiked the Phantoms' record to 11-2 and made Senior Day memorable for Bode Richardson, Jacob Patch, Aiden Page, Lucas Merrill and Joel Denton.
Denton pitched the complete game and allowed only two earned runs.
Patch led the Phantoms at the plate with three hits and two RBIs. Cameron Cannucci contributed two hits and the catcher picked two runners off base. Cannucci also stole home twice.
Page had a bunt single for an RBI.
The Phantoms will play a doubleheader against Mount St. Joseph on Saturday at St. Peter's Field with the games scheduled for 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Patch will pitch the first game for the Phantoms and coach Jeff Patch is undecided on his pitcher for Game 2.
Arlington 13, MSJ 2
(5 innings)
ARLINGTON — The Arlington baseball team extended Mount St. Joseph's losing streak with a 13-2 win on Thursday.
MSJ was done in by eight errors, which led to all but one of the Eagles' runs.
Marquise Reed and Kyle Costales had an RBI apiece for MSJ, while Dom Valente was 2-for-2 with a steal.
It doesn't get easier for the Mounties (8-5). MSJ tries to snap its five-game skid against a surging Proctor squad with a doubleheader on Saturday at St. Peter's Field that starts at 11 a.m.
WRV 14, Springfield 1
SOUTH ROYALTON — The Springfield team struggled mightily against Division III contender White River Valley, falling 14-1 on Thursday.
The Cosmos (4-10) is at rival Green Mountain on Saturday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Individual states
BURLINGTON — Members of the Rutland girls tennis team made the trip up to the Burlington Tennis Club for the Individual State Championships and made their performance count.
In the individual round of 32, Anna Gallipo defeated Brooke Hecker of Woodstock 3-6, 7-6, 10-6 and Arikka Patorti won in straight sets over Rice's Sophia Strouse 6-2, 6-3
In the doubles round of 16, Brianna Greene and Brooke Schaffer won their doubles match 6-3, 6-2 against BFA-St. Albans' Jaylin Bedard and Drew Ducolon.
Hartford 5, MSJ 2
The Hartford girls tennis team held off a tough challenge from Mount St. Joseph, winning 5-2 on Thursday at the Meadow Street Courts.
MSJ dropped to 0-12 and Hartford improved to 5-5.
ULTIMATE
BBA 15. Mill River 4
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River Ultimate team honored its lone senior Jimmy Barrett before Thursday's 15-4 loss to powerhouse Burr and Burton.
Micah Patton had four assists, three of them going to Miguel Levy and the other to Wilder Brooks. Levy also had four blocks, while Nick Karpinsky had two. Evan Corey, Chloe Kennedy and Dom Phillips had one block apiece.
