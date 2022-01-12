CHESTER — Green Mountain's Branden Rose made two pressure-packed free throws in the waning seconds to send Wednesday night's game with Long Trail into overtime and GM won it 50-47 in Nason Gymnasium.
Kagan Hance led Green Mountain with 19 points. His night included five 3-pointers. Everett Mosher added 14.
It was the season's first loss for the Mountain Lions.
Green Mountain takes a 3-2 record to White River Valley on Friday.
"We hadn't played in about a month so we did pretty well," GM coach Brian Rapanotti said.
Rose was fouled after stealing the ball and Rapanotti called the play "eerily similar to the one in Barre," a memorable play that occurred during the Chieftains' state championship game victory over Williamstown.
In other boys basketball action around Vermont on Wednesday night, U-32 had its way with Lake Region 64-30, North Country got past Mount Abraham 46-39 and Montpelier trimmed Harwood 66-46.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GM 40, Bellows Falls 33
WESTMINSTER — The Green Mountain girls basketball team was short-handed, but pulled out a 40-33 win against Bellows Falls Wednesday night.
The Chieftains were up 10-9 after one quarter, but the Terriers took a two-point edge heading into the half.
GM grabbed the lead back in the third quarter and pulled away in the fourth.
"We did well at attacking the rim and were able to get (Laura) Kamel on the bench in foul trouble. She was giving us fits with her huge height advantage," said Chieftains coach Jeff Buffum.
Kamel was the lone BF player in double figures, scoring 14 points.
Karen Vargas was the leading scorer for Green Mountain with 15 points, but Buffum was more impressed with other aspects of her game on Wednesday.
"If we needed a defensive stop, a rebound or a basket, she gave it to us," Buffum said.
Kim Cummings had 13 points, including a crucial 3 down the stretch.
Green Mountain (3-4) hosts Poultney on Saturday.
H.S. WRESTLING
Slaters top MR, BBA
BENNINGTON — Fair Haven fell 57-10 to Mount Anthony on Wednesday night at MAU's Kates Gym but defeated both Mill River and Burr and Burton Academy.
The Slaters lost just one match to Burr and Burton and swept a Mill River team that only brought a couple of wrestlers to the event.
"Our kids were tough tonight," Fair Haven coach Scott Shaddock said. "Even in the exhibition matches against Mount Anthony, they were tough."
Freshman Lincoln Wilcox was a standout for the Slaters. He has won all his matches this year against perennial power Mount Anthony.
Tristan Hyatt was another Slater who had an outstanding evening.
Fair Haven is at Essex's Mike Baker Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
CU honors
WORCESTER, Mass. — A pair of Castleton University wrestlers have been recognized by the New England Wrestling Association, as Nicholas Roeger and Sampson Wilkins were named NEWA Wrestler and Rookie of the Week, respectively, for their performances since returning from the holiday break.
Roeger earned Wrestler of the Week honors after winning the Citrus Invitational entering the tournament unseeded. He bested two Augsburg wrestlers in the semi-finals and finals to take the championship at 149 pounds. He followed that up with a 3-1 performance at the Budd Whitehill Duals, going 8-1 over a seven day period between the two events.
Wilkins was tabbed as the Rookie of the Week after finishing third at the Citrus Invitational as well as going 3-1 at Budd Whitehill Duals. With an 8- 2 record on the week, his only losses where at the hands of the NWCA ranked #11 and # 14 wrestlers. This is the second time this season that Wilkins has earned the Rookie of the Week honor.
Castleton hosts a tri-match this weekend, with New England College and New Jersey City University coming to Glenbrook Gym on Saturday. The first match begins at 1 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
UVM 98, Stony Brook 65
BURLINGTON — Vermont rattled off a program-record 19 3-pointers en route to a 98-65 victory over Stony Brook on Wednesday night at Patrick Gym. With the win, the Catamounts moved into first place in the America East standings.
Finn Sullivan paced UVM with 19 points, followed by Ryan Davis with 17, Ben Shungu with 13 and Aaron Deloney with 11.
The Catamounts (10-4) are at UMBC on Saturday.
Anna Maria 73, Norwich 71
PAXTON, Mass. — Norwich suffered a tough Great Northeast Athletic Conference road loss on Wednesday night, falling to Anna Maria 73-71 in men's basketball action.
Donovan Lewis led Norwich with 20 points and Fair Haven's Kohlby Murray contributed eight points and six rebounds off the bench.
The Cadets will try to bounce back on Saturday in a GNAC game at St. Joseph's of Maine. Tip-off is at 2 p.m. and St. Joseph's is not allowing spectators.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Stony Brook 65, UVM 59
STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Stony Brook built an 11-point lead with 2:43 to go in the fourth quarter and held on for a 65-59 win as Vermont pushed the preseason favorite in America East Wednesday night at Island Federal Arena.
CVU product Catherine Gilwee led the Catamounts with 15 points, followed by Emma Utterback with 13, Josie Larkins with 12 and Anna Olson with 10.
UVM (7-7) will return home to host UMBC on Saturday.
