CHESTER — It wasn’t pretty, but the Green Mountain boys basketball team kept its spotless record intact Friday night against West Rutland, 34-28.
The Golden Horde jumped up quick and the Chieftains were hindered by foul trouble early on.
“West Rutland came out and punched us in the mouth,” said GM coach Brian Rapanotti.
The Chieftains adjusted and held Westside to one point in the second quarter and Green Mountain led 12-9 at halftime.
Brandon Rose was strong during that second quarter run, scoring five points and grabbing multiple steals.
“Without him, we probably don’t win that game,” Rapanotti said.
Ty Merrill led GM with 11 points.
Green Mountain (7-0) is at Poultney on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 72, Springfield 37
SPRINGFIELD — The Fair Haven boys basketball team pushed its win streak to five, besting Springfield 72-37 Friday night.
Ten of the Slaters’ 13 players scored.
Fair Haven’s trio of guards were on their game. Zack Ellis led the way with 22 points, followed by Sawyer Ramey with 18 and Kohlby Murray with 13.
The Slaters (5-1) have a big test on Tuesday, hosting Hartford.
The game will have huge implications for playoff seeding in Division II.
Hartford 63, OV 42
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Otter Valley boys basketball team kept it tight with a one-loss Hartford club, but faded late, losing 63-42.
The Hurricanes led by just three points at the half.
“We did a nice job of getting the ball into the middle of their press and we moved the ball well. We got away from that ball movement in the second half,” said OV coach Mike Stark.
Jacob Seaver led Hartford with 24 points.
“He’s a big kid and got a lot of second-chance opportunities. That was the difference in the game right there,” Stark said.
The Otters (0-6) are at Mill River on Tuesday.
L&G 72, Poultney 69
(Overtime)
POULTNEY — The Poultney boys basketball team led for most of its game against Leland and Gray, but couldn’t hold on, losing 72-69 in overtime.
The Rebels tied the game late on a 1-and-1 from the charity stripe and grabbed a six-point lead in overtime. Poultney cut the lead down to three and had a chance to tie at the buzzer, but the shot rimmed out.
“It was a great game,” said Blue Devils coach Bob Coloutti. “We made some mental errors and missed some easy shots, but in a season like this, it was an exciting game.”
Levi Allen and Ryan Alt led the way for Poultney with 19 points on Senior Night. Silas Haviland had 14 points and was a strong presence defensively.
Poultney (3-3) hosts Green Mountain on Tuesday.
WRV 67, Proctor 40
PROCTOR — White River Valley ambushed Proctor in its own gym on Friday night, exploding past the Phantoms late in the boys basketball game for a 67-40 victory.
“We got outcoached and outplayed and they were tougher than us. They imposed their will on us,” Proctor coach Jake Eaton said.
The Wildcats hike their record to 3-1 and the Phantoms falls to 4-2.
Windsor 63, Thetford 55
WINDSOR — The Windsor boys basketball team knocked off defending Division III champion Thetford Academy, 63-55 Friday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSJ 41, Woodstock 30
Mount St. Joseph didn’t shoot well, but it had enough to best Woodstock 41-30 Friday night at McDonough Gymnasium.
“We got by on our defense,” said MSJ coach Bill Bruso.
The Mounties led by five at the half and 10 after three quarters.
Tiana Gallipo led MSJ with nine points, Meghan Cole had eight and Cindy Carranza seven. Laura Tarleton led the Wasps with 10.
“Woodstock played hard. It was only their third game,” Bruso said.
MSJ (4-3) hosts West Rutland on Monday.
Windsor 61, Thetford 47
WINDSOR — Unbeaten Windsor (6-0) had its toughest test yet but the Yellow Jackets turned back Thetford in Friday night’s girls basketball game 61-47 behind Elliott Rupp who amassed 22 points and had five steals.
Reese Perry added 17 points, eight rebounds and five steals and Ashley Grela contributed eight points and six rebounds. Evelyn Page added six points to go with three assists.
LACROSSE
OV hires Clark
BRANDON — Otter Valley Union High School announced the hiring of Matt Clark as head varsity boys lacrosse coach for the 2021 spring sports season.
After finishing his collegiate lacrosse career at Salve Regina, he delved into the coaching circuit completing time as a high school junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant for the Boston Kings Lacrosse Club.
During his time in Vermont, he became an assistant coach at Green Mountain College and worked with the Barre Youth Lacrosse club.
Clark is completing his first year as Otter Valley Middle Level Social Studies teaching.
“Coach Clark is organized, determined, and knowledgeable in the game of lacrosse,” said OV Athletic Director Steven Keith, in a school press release.
“He builds confidence in his athletes, expects professionalism and is a positive role model for the athletes he coaches. He is passionate about the game of lacrosse and in building a program where he now resides.
“A former coach described him best as “Coach Clark is authentic – he is true to himself, a great coach, and a perfect fit for Otter Valley.”
The last time Otter Valley played, during the 2019 spring season, the Otters were 8-6 and made it to the Division II state quarterfinals.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 2, Castleton 0
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich women’s hockey team got a pair of second-period goals and they held up in a 2-0 win against Castleton Friday at Kreitzberg Arena.
Ally LaGue and KC Herne scored the Cadet goals.
Freshman Kirsten DiCicco made 27 saves in goal for the Spartans, who host Norwich on Saturday at Spartan Arena.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 2, Castleton 0
The Norwich men’s hockey team got their 11th straight shutout, besting Castleton 2-0 Friday night at Spartan Arena.
Niks Krollis and Carter Cowlthrop scored for the Cadets.
Kyle Alaverdy made 34 saves for the Spartans.
The teams play again on Saturday, this time in Northfield.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Castleton 73,
Norwich 54
CASTLETON — Castleton was led by Emilee Bose’s 25 points and eight rebounds in its 73-54 win against rival Norwich Friday night at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
Elise Magro added 17 points and Brooke Raiche had 11.
The Cadets led by six after one, but a dominant 13-4 second quarter put the Spartans in control and they built on from there.
SNOW SPORTS
Ritchie takes 1st
BANSKO, Bulgaria — Green Mountain Valley School’s Benjamin Ritchie had a career day at the FIS Junior World Alpine Ski Championships.
Ritchie took first in Friday’s slalom race, finishing in 1:40.36. He became the first American male to win the title since Steven Nyman in 2002 in Sella Nevea, Italy.
The FIS Nordic World Ski Championships continued Friday with the men’s 4x10km relay.
The United States men’s team, which was University of Vermont’s Scott Patterson and Stratton Mountain’s Simi Hamilton, along with Gus Schumacher and David Norris, took eighth with a time of 1:55:32.7.
Norway topped the podium, followed by the Russian Ski Federation and France.
On the World Cup stage, Stratton’s Lindsey Jacobellis finished seventh in Friday’s women’s snowboard cross event event. Manchester Center’s Alex Diebold was 33rd in the men’s event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.