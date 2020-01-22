CHESTER — Green Mountain defeated the West Rutland boys basketball team 43-37 Wednesday night.
The Chieftains jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter with a nine-point advantage over the Golden Horde. West Rutland rallied to outscore Green Mountain 14-6 in the second.
The Chieftains answered in the third quarter to outscore West Rutland 11-6, and maintained their lead for the remainder of the game.
“Our energy picked up a bit,” said Green Mountain coach Brian Rapanotti.
Dylan McCarthy lead Green Mountain in scoring with 10 points.
Ryan Smith was the top scorer for the Golden Horde with eight.
The Chieftains improve to 6-5 and play again Saturday at home when they host Long Trail at 7 p.m. Green Mountain takes a three-game winning streak into the contest.
West Rutland falls to 4-7 and returns to action Friday when it hosts Sharon Academy at 7 p.m.
Proctor 67,
White River Valley 45
PROCTOR — The Proctor boys basketball team defeated White River Valley 67-45 on Wednesday night at the Almo Buggiani Gym.
The teams were close in the first half, with Proctor leading 25-19. The Phantoms stepped up in the third quarter, however, and pulled away.
“We played a good second half,” said Proctor coach Jake Eaton.
Conner McKearin led the Phantoms in scoring with 21 points. Teammates Logan Starling and Brennon Crossmon recorded 16 and 10, respectively.
Carder Stratton was the only player for White River to score in the double figures with 16.
The Phantoms improve to 10-2 and return to action Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they host Sharon Academy.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BMU 62, Black River 20
WELLS RIVER — Lauryn Alley poured in 20 points to power Blue Mountain to a 62-20 victory over Black River on Wednesday night in girls basketball action.
Jae Greineder and Riley Paul scored nine points apiece for 0-8 Black River.
“They are a very tall team and very good and well coached,” Black River coach Howe Paul said of the 7-3 Bucks.
It was a good win for the Bucks who were coming off a tough 47-45 loss to Richford.
The Presidents will be chasing that elusive first victory on Monday night when Poultney comes to town for a 6:30 p.m. game.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Eastern Conn 72, Castleton 46
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — The Castleton University Spartans fell to host Eastern Connecticut 72-46 Wednesday night in Little East men’s basketball action .
The Warriors jumped out to an early lead with a three-pointer by Cory Muckle. Although the Spartans fought back with field goals by Amadou Diakite and Demauriaye Smith, EastConn continued to extend its lead to 10 points in the first nine minutes of the game.
Diakite and his teammates continued to help make the game interesting, but ultimately, the Warriors lead 34-23 at the half.
EastConn continued to control their court, outscoring Castleton 9-1 in the first five minutes of the second half. A three-pointer by Remy Brown disrupted the Warriors’ six-point run.
Oluwadare Sowunmi rounded out the scoring for Castleton with two free throws, but the Warriors walked away with the win.
Diakite lead the Spartans in scoring with nine points and four rebounds.
Muckle was the top scorer of the game with 22 points and five baskets from the three-point line.
Castleton drops to 2-15 and returns to action Saturday at 4 p.m. when the Spartans host UMass-Dartmouth.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Eastern Conn 62, Castleton 50
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — The Castleton women’s basketball team fell to Little East rival Eastern Connecticut 62-50 Wednesday night.
The Warriors’ Lizzy Cretella and Mya Villard opened up the game with a layup and jump shot respectively. The Spartans kept EastConn’s lead to the single digits, but could not overtake the Warriors in the first quarter.
A 3-pointer by Elise Magro helped the Spartans take the lead going into the second quarter, but jump shots by Jenna Serrantino helped the Warriors regain the lead by seven points.
Alexis Quenneville’s 3-pointer and Olivia Perry’s layup helped Castleton battle back to lead by three with less than two minutes left in the half, but Cretella answered with a trey to tie the game at 29.
The teams continued to exchange the lead in the third quarter. The Warriors went on an eight-point run to take a six-point advantage.
EastConn began to pull away in the last five minutes of the game, extending its lead to 12 points. A 3-pointer by Quenneville narrowed the lead down to nine, and Castleton called its final timeout with 40 seconds left in the game. However, a foul proved costly, and Anna Barry sealed the win at the line.
Magro and Quenneville led the Spartans in scoring with 14 points each.
Cretella was the top scorer of the game with 19 points.
Castleton drops to 10-7 and returns to Glenbrook Saturday at 2 p.m. to host UMass-Dartmouth.
