CHESTER — The Green Mountain girls basketball team outscored Proctor by 15 in the fourth quarter, pulling away for a 51-34 victory Thursday night.
The Chieftains put up 20 points in the fourth quarter, holding the Phantoms to just five.
Proctor trailed by seven at the half, but got the deficit down to two heading into the fourth.
"We went to full court pressure late and we were able to seed them up and force turnovers," said Green Mountain coach Jeff Buffum.
Eighth-grader Callie Spaulding led GM with 13 points with seven rebounds and three blocks. Riley Paul added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Colie Roby added 10 points.
Isabel Greb paced Proctor with 18 points. From there, it fell off to Emma Palmer and Makayla French with five points apiece.
Green Mountain (3-4) is at Poultney on Tuesday. Proctor (0-5) hosts MSJ on Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arlington 50, MSJ 31
ARLINGTON — Arlington's Sidney Herrington had a dominant performance, leading the the Eagles' girls basketball team to a 50-31 victory against Mount St. Joseph at the Eagles' Nest.
Herrington scored 25 points and was relentless on the boards in the win. Taylor Wilkins added 16 for Arlington.
"(Arlington) outworked us on the boards," said Mounties coach Bill Bruso.
Haylee Rivers and Maya Traska paced MSJ with six points apiece.
Arlington led by 10 after the first quarter and the Mounties got it down to five at the half, but couldn't carry the momentum into the second half.
MSJ (3-4) is at Proctor on Monday.
LTS 78, MR 17
NORTH CLARENDON — The Long Trail girls basketball team cruised to a 78-17 victory against Mill River Thursday night at Dean W. Houghton Gymnasium.
Camila Marcy led the Mountain Lions with 22 points and Olivia Cole-Bugay had 20. Chloe Kennedy led Mill River with five points.
"I thought our kids were playing with energy and heart. They play until the final buzzer," said Minutemen coach Ken Webb.
Mill River (0-8) is at Twin Valley on Monday.
Springfield 42, Woodstock 32
WOODSTOCK — Macie Stagner had 12 points, Jillian Muther added eight and Madison Clark seven to help power Springfield to a 42-22 victory over Woodstock in the Bob Daily Gym on Thursday night in girls basketball action.
The Springfield JV team won in double overtime and the delay might have contributed the low scoring start to the game that saw the Cosmos holding a 22-9 lead over Woodstock at the half.
"We played well enough to win but you always take a road win," Springfield coach Pete Peck said.
The Cosmos take a 5-2 record to Long Trail on Saturday afternoon.
Windsor 60, Bratt 25
WINDSOR — Sydney Perry had a double-double (17 points, 14 rebounds) to help lead the Windsor girls basketball team to a convincing 60-25 victory over Brattleboro on Thursday night.
Sophia Rockwood contributed 15 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Audrey Rupp chipped in with eight points, four rebounds and four steals.
The Yellow Jackets elevated their record to 6-2 and await Otter Valley on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bratt 49, MSJ 37
BRATTLEBORO — The Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team struggled with turnovers against Division I Brattleboro, falling 49-37 Thursday night.
"You can't turn the ball over like that and expect to beat a Division I team, or any team," said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau.
The Colonels jumped out to an 11-2 lead, but the Mounties got the score even by halftime at 17-17.
Owen Traynor led MSJ with 13 points, followed by Keegan Greeley with 10 and Dezmond Krakowka with nine.
Tate Chamberlin had 15 points to lead Brattleboro, followed by 11 from Cam Frost and 10 from Tristan Evans.
MSJ (4-2) hosts Windsor on Wednesday.
