CHESTER — The Green Mountain boys basketball team hiked its record to 5-3 on Friday night with a 74-13 victory over winless West Rutland.
The Chieftains put away early, building a 49-6 lead by halftime.
Branden Rose had 16 points and Tanner Swisher 14 to lead the Chiefs.
Jesse Flood led the Golden Horde with five points.,
"West Rutland plays hard," GM coach Brian Rapanotti said.
BOYS BASKETBALL
FHU 62, Woodstock 48
WOODSTOCK — The Fair Haven boys basketball team kept its perfect record intact beating Woodstock 62-48 Friday night.
The Wasps led 29-25 at the half, before the Slaters took over after the break.
"Woodstock is a much improved club," said Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost. "They're going to do some good things. It was a well-played game."
Sawyer Ramey led all scorers with 27 points for the Slaters. Phil Bean added 12 points.
Corey White had 11 points for Woodstock.
Fair Haven moved to 5-0 with the win.
Hartford 54, OV 45
BRANDON — Otter Valley led Hartford 30-29 at the half but the Hurricanes recovered to leave the House of Noise with a 54-45 victory.
Hartford improved to 7-1 and OV fell to 1-8.
BF 73, Mill River 42
WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls boys basketball team had a big second quarter and ran past Mill River 73-42 Friday night.
"We went on an early run, but they dominated the second quarter to take an 18-point lead at the half. They beat us up on the glass," said Minutemen coach Ben Smith. "There were some good things I saw from us that we can build on."
Nate Hoague led Mill River with 23 points, while Ryan Smith added 10.
Jon Terry had 13 points and Jamison Nystrom had 11 for the Terriers.
Mill River fell to 1-5 with the loss.
MVC 58, Poultney 28
QUECHEE — The Mid-Vermont Christian boys basketball team cruised to a 58-28 win against Poultney Friday night.
Marcus Lewis led the Blue Devils with 20 points.
MVC jumped out to a 13-3 advantage in the first quarter and led by 17 at the half.
Poultney fell to 3-6.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Norwich 7, Castleton 1
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men's hockey team's offense was firing in a 7-1 against rival Castleton Friday night at Kreitzberg Arena.
The Cadets scored four of their seven goals in the second period.
Norwich's Noah Williams scored twice, while Bryan O'Mara, Braedyn Aubin, Joe Nagle, Patrick Delvecchio and Logan vande Meerakker.
Castleton's Andrew Maunula scored the Spartans' lone goal in the second period.
The Spartans (4-13-1) are at New England College on Saturday. Norwich (9-3-4) hosts Skidmore on Saturday.
WINTER OLYMPICS
Soar, Nick earn spots
On Friday, U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced its nominations for the U.S. Olympic Freestyle Team that will represent Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.
Killington Mountain School product Hannah Soar was selected for the women's moguls team, her first Olympic selection.
"Getting to represent Team USA at the Olympics is a dream; just hearing the Olympic theme song on TV gives me chills," said Soar, in a U.S. Ski & Snowboard press release. "The Olympics have always been bigger than sport for me. I love that the true purpose is to bring the world together over the commonality of sport."
Shelburne native Megan Nick was selected for the women's aerials team, making her first Olympic appearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.