CHESTER — The No. 6 seed Green Mountain softball team cruised into the Division III quarterfinals with a 13-0 playdown win against No. 11 Williamstown in five innings on Wednesday.
Chieftains pitcher Brie Howe-Lynch tossed a complete game one-hitter, striking out six and walking three along the way.
The Blue Devils' lone hit came from first baseman Courtney Townsend, who smacked a hard liner that hit Howe-Lynch's glove and beat it out.
Green Mountain broke it open early with five runs in the first inning and scored six runs in the third.
Chloe Ayer, Kim Cummings and Brielle Heybryne had two hits apiece, while Kayla English had a triple for GM.
Green Mountain (8-7) is at No. 3 Bellows Falls on Saturday at 4:30 in a D-III quarterfinal.
SOFTBALL
Milton 12, Springfield 6
MILTON — The No. 9 seed Springfield softball team fell to Milton 12-6 in a Division II playdown on Wednesday.
The Cosmos finished the season with a 7-10 record.
BOYS TENNIS
Bratt 7, Rutland 0
BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland boys tennis team's season came to an end with a 7-0 loss to Brattleboro on Wednesday.
The most competitive matches came at No. 4 singles and No. 5 singles, where the Colonels' Will Taggard beat Robin Rushing in a 10-point tiebreaker 10-8 at No. 4 and Ty Smith beat Ben Cerreta in a tiebreaker 13-11.
Nathan Kim and Ben Luna had comfortable wins for Brattleboro at No. 1 and 2 singles. Elias Gradinger and Jackson Hiller also won comfortably at No. 1 doubles.
Eli Rosi showed fight in the second set against Max Naylor, but fell in straight sets at No. 3 singles.
Tanner Ciufu and Sebastian Pell battled but fell 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles for Rutland.
ULTIMATE
MMU 15, Mill River 3
JERICHO — The No. 10 seed Mill River Ultimate team had its season come to an end on Wednesday, falling to No. 7 Mount Mansfield 15-3.
The Cougars were up 8-3 at the half and held the Minutemen scoreless after the break.
"We got into our heads a little and couldn't get back up. That can happen in sports," said Mill River coach Emma Weatherhogg.
Tyler Corey and Connor Lopiccolo both contributed offensively and defensively. Corey had four Ds and Lopiccolo had two Ds.
Corey and Ethan Foley accounted for Mill River points and Jimmy Barrett also had a nice snag.
It's the end of the high school career for MRU seniors Corey, Lopiccolo, Elliot Mason and Malori Carlson.
Mill River finishes with a 4-6 record, while Mount Mansfield advances to play No. 2 Montpelier in the state quarterfinals.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Earley honored
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College women's lacrosse player Jane Earley has been named the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Division III National Player of the Year.
The junior was also selected as the National Attacker of the Year by the organization. Earley and her teammates captured the 2022 NCAA National Championship with a record of 22-1. The title was the eighth in program history for the Panthers and the third in the last seven years.
Earley is a two-time IWLCA All-American, including first-team accolades this season and a second-team award in 2019. She was tabbed the 2022 NESCAC Player of the Year and earned a spot on the first team in the conference and the region. Earley concluded the season with a pair of school records, scoring 80 goals and accumulating 99 points to pace the NESCAC.
Earley was a force during Middlebury's five NCAA Tournament games this spring, ranking second in the record books for a single tournament in goals scored (21) and points (26). In the semifinals, she had a pair of tallies and handed out three assists.
During the title contest, Earley tied a career-high mark with six goals and added an assist to lead all players with seven points. She was selected as the 2022 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player and garnered a spot on the all-tournament team.
GOLF
Fundraiser at Milestone
HAMPTON, N.Y. — The Young at Heart Senior Center in Poultney will host its first golf tournament as a fundraiser at Milestone Golf Course on June 18.
Young at Heart is a non-profit organization established in Poultney in 1975 with a mission of providing a safe, welcoming environment in which older people can socialize and share meals.
Young at Heart prepares and delivers Meals on Wheels and hosts foot care clinics, flu clinics, blood pressure clinics and much more.
The tournament at Milestone is a Captain and Crew format playing 18 holes. The entry is $50 per person, $200 a team. There is a 13-team limit.
The phone number for Milestone Golf Course is 1-518-499-0935.
