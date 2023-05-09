WESTMINSTER — Green Mountain arguably got its biggest win of the season, bearing a strong Bellows Falls team from just down the road, 12-4.
Brie Howe-Lynch pitched the complete-game victory for GM and she was backed by solid defense.
"She got in a couple of jams and pitched her way out of them," Green Mountain coach Todd Parah said.
Third baseman Brielle Heybyrne made one of the most important plays as part of that defensive effort when Bellows Falls was threatening. Her web gem for a putout at third helped to vanquish the threat.
Most notably among those hitters was Riley Paul who had a home run and four RBIs.
Green Mountain will take a 4-5 record to Otter Valley on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Poultney 13, MRU 6
POULTNEY — The Poultney softball team took a 13-6 win under lights on Tuesday night against rival Mill River.
BASEBALL
Proctor 14, Twin Valley 4
PROCTOR — Baseball is back at Twin Valley Union High School. The Wildcats have baseball at the school for the first time in five years.
Twin Valley played its second game of the season, falling to Proctor 14-4 in six innings on Tuesday.
Roy Gee led Proctor, pitching four innings with four strikeouts. At the plate, he had two hits and two runs batted in. Gibson Wink also had two hits and two RBIs.
Proctor (5-2) is at Springfield on Thursday.
GM 7, Woodstock 6
WOODSTOCK — The Green Mountain baseball team staved off an upset bid by Woodstock, as GM won 7-6 Tuesday afternoon.
Jack Hinkley was the winning pitcher for Green Mountain going six innings with two earned runs and four strikeouts.
GM led 7-2 going into the seventh, but Woodstock scored four before Caleb Merrow came in for the save. Merrow came in with bases loaded and one out and got two pop ups to shortstop to end the game.
Andrei Solzhenitsyn, Tanner Swisher, Hinkley and Kaiden McCarthy all had two hits. Swisher and Derek Hodgdon had two RBIs apiece.
Josh Hough drove in two runs for the Wasps to lead the offensive charge.
Green Mountain (9-0) is at Division II Otter Valley on Thursday.
Springfield 16, MRU 1
NORTH CLARENDON — The Springfield baseball team earned a season sweep of Mill River, winning 16-1 in five innings Tuesday afternoon.
The Minutemen scored a runner in the opening inning, but were held from there.
Springfield got a strong pitching performance from Logan Roundy who went three innings and Tanner Gintof who went two innings.
The Cosmos improved to 2-6. Mill River dropped to 0-7 ahead of their away game at Woodstock on Thursday at 7 p.m.
LG 10, West Rutland 0
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray had things all its way on Tuesday, blanking West Rutland 10-0 in baseball action. Cody Hescock threw a one-hitter at the Golden Horde.
It did not take Westside long to get that hit. Garrett Owens blasted a double in the first inning but that was the end of Westside's offensive fireworks.
Andrew Bailey got the start for the Horde. He pulled Bailey to make sure he was still eligible for some innings on Thursday at Rivendell.
The loss dropped the Golden Horde's record to 5-5. Westside is at Rivendell on Thursday.
"We are getting better. We are just a little inconsistent right now," Golden Horde coach Bartlett said.
Rivendell 13, Poultney 0
ORFORD, N.H. — The Poultney baseball team couldn't get the bats rolling in a 13-0 loss to Rivendell Academy on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils (0-7) is Arlington on Thursday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Woodstock 7, RHS 4
The Rutland boys lacrosse team led at the half, but couldn't hold on, falling to league opponent Woodstock 7-4 Tuesday afternoon.
RHS was up 3-2 at the half. Rutland was down five starters so the team had to mix and match in some spots.
Ethan Wideawake led Rutland with two goals, while Noah Bruttomesso and Riley Rodrigue scored one apiece.
RHS (3-6) is at rival Mount Anthony on Friday. MAU beat Rutland in a tight 10-9 contest earlier in the season.
TRACK AND FIELD
FH home meet
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven track and field team hosted a Southern Vermont League meet on Tuesday.
On the boys side, the Slaters' Noah Beayon won the 100 and 200 meters. he took the 100 in 11.52 seconds and the 200 in 23.81 seconds.
Fair Haven took the top three spots in shot put with David Doran winning with a toss of 42 feet, 4 inches. Cooper Spaulding was second and Kole Matta was third.
Spaulding won the discus with a toss of 118-03, an inch ahead of second-place Matta with Doran third. Matta grabbed second in the javelin with a toss of 127-04, while Patrick Stone was fourth.
Stone and Jace Hetrick tied for the win in pole vault with a height of 10-00.
Nate Young took second in the 110m hurdles in 19.38 seconds. Cole Oakman was fourth in the 300m hurdles in 57.24 seconds.
Fair Haven's Chicory Greene was fifth in the 1500 with a time of 5:23.07. Brannan Hayes was fifth in long jump, just ahead of Beayon and Jack Spaulding.
Otter Valley's Luke Calvin was second in the 3000 in 10:37.52 in a tight race.
On the girls side, Fair Haven's Ava Shull won the 1500 meters in 5:30.13, outpacing the competition by half a minute.
Elizabeth Munger won the discus with a toss of 72-08. She was also second in the shot put, where Rowan Kuehn was fifth.
Holly Gannon won the high jump for the Slaters with a height of 4-09, just ahead of Madison Perry and Ella Kuehn.
Kuehn grabbed second in the 200 in 31.47 seconds, while Julia Carrara was fourth. Carrara was fourth in the 100 in 14.84 seconds, while Lily Briggs was sixth.
Ayame Merkel was second in long jump with a jump of 13-09, while Briggs was third and Perry was fourth. Perry was third in the triple jump with a jump of 29-05.
Briggs was third in the javelin with a toss of 70-10, just ahead of teammate Aina Fernandez.
Holly Gannon was third in the 300m hurdles in 1:05.21 and Emilee Higgins took fifth in the 800 in 5:30.13.
The Slaters' 4x100 relay team of Perry, Merkel, Ella Kuehn and Gannon was second in 55.54 seconds.
BOYS TENNIS
RHS 7, MSJ 0
The Rutland and Mount St. Joseph boys tennis teams finished their match that had been paused last Tuesday due to rain with Rutland winning 7-0.
The match was played with eight-game pro sets.
The matches that were completed last week saw RHS’s Giuseppe Marchese beat the Mounties’ Myles Donahue 8-1 at No. 1 singles Eli Rosi beating Richie Casimir 8-2 at No. 2 singles and the Rutland team of Ben Cerreta and Sebastian Pell blanked MSJ’s Narven Paul and Ryan LaForest 8-0 at No. 1 doubles.
Rutland’s No. 2 doubles team of Jack Beach and Dietrich Caler won by forfeit as MSJ didn’t have a second doubles team.
On Tuesday, Graham Seidner topped Brian Pierce 8-6 at No. 3 singles, Robin Rushing beat Malcolm Whitman 8-0 at No. 4 and Tanner Ciufu beat Luke Locsin 8-1 at No. 5.
Rutland improved to 5-2.
COLLEGE GOLF
Nelson POY
NEW YORK — Rutland High School alumnus Jared Nelson, a UConn graduate student, was named the BIG EAST men's golf Player of the Year, the league announced Monday.
Nelson, who led the conference in scoring per round and set a UConn record in the process at 70.88, is the first UConn player to earn the BIG EAST's highest single-season honor.
Nelson had an outstanding season in 2022-23, winning individual medalist honors in two tournaments – the Gimmler Invitational and the Golfweek/AGT Invitational – and leading UConn in scoring in eight of 11 events.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Middlebury honors
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College women's lacrosse head coach Kate Livesay earned NESCAC Coach of the Year honors for the third straight season and seventh time overall.
Jane Earley earned NESCAC Player of the Year as she led the conference in points (82), and draw controls (104), while ranking second in goals (60).
Erica Barr earned NESCAC Defensive Player of the Year, causing 34 turnovers. She is the first Defensive Player of the Year in program history.
NESCAC BASEBALL
Midd guns for title
WATERVILLE, Maine — The Middlebury College baseball begins its quest for a NESCAC championship and the automatic berth that goes with it in the NCAA Division III Tournament on Friday at Colby College.
Middlebury (25-9) will play Colby at 2:30 p.m. in the double-elimination tournament. Tufts meets Bowdoin at 6 p.m. in the second game of the day.
Kyle McCausland had five hits and three home runs for the Panthers in the quarterfinal series sweep of Trinity. Middlebury's John Collins leads the NESCAC in home runs with 10.
