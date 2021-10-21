CHESTER — The Green Mountain girls soccer team got on top of White River Valley early, scoring just five minutes into the game on a corner kick by Chloe Ayer, using the early score as a springboard to a 3-0 win.
The Chieftains had all of their goals by halftime. Kim Cummings got the next two.
Cummings took a through ball from Berkley Hutchins and sent it into the 14 minutes into the contest.
Riley Paul earned the assist on Cummings’ next goal.
The Chieftains outshot the Wildcats 20-3.
Green Mountain is 8-5 and plays its regular-season finale on Saturday at Bellows Falls.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fair Haven 9, OV 0
FAIR HAVEN — Don’t let the final score fool you, said Fair Haven girls soccer coach Teri Perry of her Slaters’ 9-0 win over Otter Valley on Thursday night under the lights of LaPlaca Field.
The Otters, a heavy underdog, came to play. They trailed just 1-0 at halftime.
“Otter Valley did an excellent job,” Perry said. “Tammi (Blanchard) had a good game plan and they executed it.”
The Slaters did not see OV’s starting goalie Linnea Faulkner the first time the teams met. Perry was impressed with her first look at her.
“She is everything that we heard she was,” Perry said.
Brittney Love scored four of the Slaters’ goals.
The others were scored by Elizabeth Love, Isabella Carrara, Lily Briggs, Ayame Merkel and Madison Perry.
The Slaters finish the regular campaign at 10-2-2 and await Monday’s Division II playoff pairings.
Perry is anticipating a first-round opponent could be Milton or Mount Abraham.
The good news for the Slaters is that the game will be at friendly LaPlaca Field.
Woodstock 3, Springfield 0
SPRINGFIELD — Woodstock is a contending team in the upcoming state tournament but Springfield held the Wasps to a 0-0 tie through the first half.
The Wasps got two goals from Isabel Konijnenberg and another from Hannah Reed in the second half for a 3-0 victory.
Springfield goalie Megan Stagner had 10 saves.
The Cosmos play Woodstock again Saturday night in Woodstock. Springfield takes a 5-6-2 record into that game.
The Wasps are 10-2-1.
Rivendell 6, BF 0
ORFORD, N.H. — Rivendell defeated Bellows Falls 6-0 on Wednesday in girls soccer action.
Bellows Falls plays its Senior Game on Saturday at noon against Green Mountain.
Poultney 2, Mill River 0
NORTH CLARENDON — The Poultney girls soccer team has been spending a lot of time in practice recently working on set pieces and the work paid off in a big way in Thursday’s 2-0 victory at Mill River.
Kate DeBonis scored on a direct kick from 25 yards in the first half and Hannah Webster converted a penalty kick in the second half.
Poultney coach Hannah Corkum credited freshmen Georgia Donaldson and Hailey Hayes with a stellar job on the defensive end.
Goalkeeper Kenzie Ezzo also stood out in notching the shutout.
“She made a couple of saves that were pretty huge. She also came out a few times to really help out the defense,” Corkum said.
The Blue Devils improved their record to 7-6-1.
“We are hoping for a home playoff game. We think we have a good chance,” Corkum said.
Arlington 4, Long Trail 1
DORSET — Arlington defeated Long Trail 4-1 in girls soccer action on Thursday to raise their record to 8-5. The Mountain Lions are 1-11.
FIELD HOCKEY
So, Burlington 6, Rutland 0
Early goals were crucial for the South Burlington field hockey team has the Wolves bested Rutland 6-0 on the Ravens’ Senior Day.
Sam Crane and Abby Guenther had two goals apiece, while Reese Bailey and Sabrina Brunet scored once.
Izzy Redzic had the shutout for South Burlington, but Rutland goalie Emma Cosgrove was plenty impressive in her own right, kicking away many Wolves shots.
Rutland seniors honored before the game were Elizabeth Franzoni, Olivia Andrews, Emily Grover, Alyssa Kennedy and Rylee Plante.
The Ravens finish the regular season at 2-11-1.
OV 7, Fair Haven 0
BRANDON — The Otter Valley field hockey team celebrated its Senior game with a 7-0 victory over Fair Haven on Thursday.
Ryleigh LaPorte and Mackenzie McKay had two goals apiece.
Brittney Jackson had a goal and two assists and Riley Keith also contributed a score and two assists. Sydney Gallo added the other goal.
OV goalie Lily Morgan had four saves and Fair Haven goalie Bailey Pettis made 12 stops.
The six seniors honored prior to the game were Marissa Connors, Madison Colburn, Brittney Jackson, Riley and Alice Keith and Josie LaRock.
The Otters are at Windsor on Saturday.
FOOTBALL
MAU 42, Fair Haven 0
BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony football team rolled to its fifth straight win, beating Fair Haven 42-0 Thursday night at Spinelli Field.
The Patriots jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the opening quarter and didn’t look back from there.
Ayman Naser rushed for 159 yards and Hayden Gaudette rushed for 93 yards for MAU.
Tanner Bushee had a TD run and TD pass. Austin Grogan was on the receiving end of the score.
Fair Haven quarterback Joe Buxton was 9-for-14 passing the ball.
Mount Anthony (6-2) has all but locked up the No. 2 seed in the Division II playoffs. Fair Haven dropped to 3-5 to finish the regular season.
