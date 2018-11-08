POULTNEY — The Green Mountain College men’s basketball team stretched its record to 2-0 Thursday night by trimming Fisher College of Boston 76-55 in the Eagle Dome.
Eleven different players scored for Green Mountain, led by Jerome Dixon’s 13 points. Duane Goodman followed with 12 points, Matt Hess added 10 and Greg Alexander nine. Demauriaye Smith pulled down 10 rebounds for the Eagles.
The Eagles will try to make it 3-0 on Nov. 15 when the SUNY Delhi Broncos enter the Eagle Dome.
CSJ 80, NVU-Johnson 74
LYNDONVILLE — Adley Eliacin and Brian Nunez each hit a 3-point field goal down the stretch to help College of St. Joseph to an 80-74 victory over Northern Vermont University-Johnson in a game played at Stannard Gym on the campus of NVU-Lyndon on Thursday night.
The Fighting Saints, 3-1, are back in Stannard Gym on Friday at 7:30 p.m. to go against NVU-Lyndon.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NVU-Lyndon 79, CSJ 69
JOHNSON — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon got its women’s basketball season off to a successful start Thursday evening by handling College of St. Joseph, 79-69.
The Hornets’ three-pronged attack was too much for the Fighting Saints. Alisa Mitchell had 22 points, Lea Crompton 21 and Faith Poirier 17.
CSJ placed four players in double figures. Leading the way with 20 points was Madison Akins. Daija Black followed with 15, Crisalida Chaplin added 12 and NaKeeya Goodman-Boddie had 10. Goodman-Boddie earned a double-double by snaring 15 rebounds.
College of St. Joseph returns to action on Saturday at NVU-Johnson at 7 p.m. CSJ then plays its home opener in Rutland on Sunday at 2 p.m. against Central Maine Community College.
Fisher 72, GMC 41
POULTNEY — Fisher College overwhelmed Green Mountain College in women’s basketball action Thursday evening in the Eagle Dome. The Falcons got 18 points apiece from Jenny Lynn Eggers and Kellie Gaston.
Mercedes Rideout led Green Mountain with 12 points and Sharena Armstrong tossed in nine.
Poultney High School’s Lenna Mason had a big game off the bench with six points and 10 rebounds.
The Eagles take a 1-1 record into Monday night’s home game against Plymouth State. Tip-off time in the Eagle Dome is 7 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Iradukunda voted to
LEC first team
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Seraphin Iradukunda of the Castleton University men’s soccer team was named to the Little East Conference Men’s Soccer All-Conference first team as released by the conference office on Wednesday afternoon.
Coming off North Atlantic Conference Player of the Year honors in 2017, Iradukunda paved the way to his latest postseason honor with a scorching hot start during his sophomore campaign.
Netting 11 goals, the sophomore forward scored six times in the first five contests. His 15 points during the same span sent Iradukunda skyrocketing up the individual national rankings. He would score two goals in a game on three separate occasions — Northern Vermont-Lyndon, Southern Vermont and SUNY Poly — to lead the Spartans.
Finishing with 11 goals and five assists, Iradukunda tallied 27 total points in 2018. Through his sophomore year, the Burlington native has recorded 25 goals, nine assists and 59 points.
FIELD HOCKEY
CU players honored
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Five members of the 2018 Castleton University field hockey team were named to the Little East Conference All-Conference list announced Thursday afternoon from the conference office.
Castleton’s Christine Kemp was named the LEC Coach of the Year in her first season with the program. Senior forward Sarah Wells, junior defender Ellie Gevry and sophomore midfielder Gabriella Hunt each earned First Team All-Conference honors. Sophomore forward Loretta Blakeney was recognized on the Honorable Mention list.
Kemp guided the program to a 15-5 overall record and finished 11-1 in conference play to earn the LEC regular season title. She also led the team through a program-best 11-game winning streak.
