MANCHESTER — The Craftsbury Academy boys and White River Valley girls took home team titles at the Division IV state championships on Friday.
Craftsbury is no stranger to track success, having won back-to-back boys cross country state championships.
The Chargers scored 111 points, edging Green Mountain by six points. Northfield was fifth and West Rutland was 11th.
The Wildcat girls comfortably won the girls title with 123 points. GM was second with 84 points, the Marauders were third with 65 and Craftsbury was fourth with 63. West Rutland and Hazen were seventh and eighth respectively.
Green Mountain's Everett Mosher grabbed the state title in the boys 400 meters, setting a Division IV record, finishing in 51.13 seconds. Mosher wasn't finished. He also won the 800 in 1:59.96 and the 1500 meters in 4:12.73.
Richford's Andres Martin won the 100 meters in 11.91 seconds, edging second place Jaxon Nichols by 0.01 seconds. Sharon's Nichols got his win in the 200, finishing in 23.95 seconds. Nichols also won the 110m hurdles.
Craftsbury's Noah McKibben won the 300m hurdles in 44.23 seconds and teammate Cormac Leahy was the lone runner finishing sub-10 minutes in the 3000, winning a state title in 9:50.69.
The Craftsbury boys took home the win in the 4x800 relay, finishing in 9:17.31, beating out second-place Northfield, who finished in 9:34.46.
Richford won the boys 4x100 relay in 47.22 seconds with Northfield third and West Rutland fourth. Sharon grabbed the win in the 4x400, edging the Chargers.
In field events, the Chieftains' Ben Munukka won the high jump with a height of 1.88 meters, edging teammate Eben Mosher.
Eben Mosher made sure his older brother Everett wasn't the only three-time state champion at the dinner table on Friday. He took home the state title in the long jump (6.03 meters), the triple jump (11.97 meters) and javelin (42.66 meters).
White River Valley's Zachary Armstrong won the pole vault with a height of 2.89 meters. Richford's Luc Viens won the shot put with a toss of 12.38 meters and discus with a throw of 36.81 meters.
On the girls side, Green Mountain's Grace Tyrrell set a Division IV record in the 200 meters, finishing in 26.59 seconds. She set another record in the 300m hurdles, finishing in 49.09 seconds and won by nearly a second in the 100m hurdles, finishing in 17.03 seconds.
Northfield's Rebecca Dupere took home the state title in the 400, finishing in 1:01.71, winning by more than three seconds.
Craftsbury's Anika Leahy won the 800 in 2:30.25 and Winooski's Ruby Ly won the 100 in 13.47 seconds.
White River Valley's Anita Miller won the 1500 in 5:04.03 and 3000 in 11:48.86.
Green Mountain's team of Tyrrell, Kyra Burbela, Berkley Hutchins and Eva Svec won the 4x100 relay in 53.84 seconds, setting a D-IV state record in the process.
The Chargers won the 4x400 in 4:29.86, setting a D-IV record as well. The Wildcats won the 4x800.
West Rutland's Isabell Lanfear earned a state championship in the shot put with a toss of 9.67 meters, and the javelin with a throw of 29.05 meters. Arlington's Denita Moore won the other throwing event, the discus.
GM's Burbela won the high jump with a height of 1.47 meters.
White River Valley's Jillian Barry took tops in the long jump with a jump of 4.96 meters. Barry also won the long jump and triple jump. Teammate Wynter Simack won the pole vault.
DIVISION II
BURLINGTON — U-32 swept the team championships at the Division II state championship meet on Friday at Burlington High School.
The Fair Haven boys finished in fourth and the girls were 15th on their side of things.
The Slaters' Noah Beayon earned multiple state championships, taking the boys 100 in 11.35 seconds and the 200 in 23.51 seconds.
Peoples Academy's Sawyer Beck won the 400, U-32's Sargent Burns won the 800, Montpelier's Avery Smart took the 1500 and the Raiders' Oliver Hansen won the 3000.
In hurdles, Lamoille's Noah Burnham won the 110m hurdles in 15.80 seconds and Peoples' Ivan Buczek won the 300m hurdles in 42.21 seconds.
Fair Haven's 4x100 relay team of Patrick Stone, Reilly Flanders, Luke Williams and Beayon won a state title, finishing in 44.43 seconds. Peoples won the 4x400 and U-32 won the 4x800.
Beck found success in field events as well, winning the high jump with a height of 1.72 meters.
Hartford's John Cassell won the pole vault with a height of 3.49 meters.
Mount Abraham's Joseph Darling won the long jump with a jump of 6.28 meters.
Bellows Falls' Jon Terry took the triple jump with a jump of 12.42 meters.
Rice's Maxime Makuza won the shot put with a throw of 14.72 meters, Lyndon's Byron Noyes won the discus (44.12 meters) and Burr and Burton Academy's Eric Mulroy won the javelin (46.38 meters).
On the girls side, Missisquoi's Ruth Brueckner won a pair of running events, winning the 200 in 26.76 seconds and 800 in 2:16.89.
Milton's Olivia Thomas won the 100 in 12.90 seconds. Missisquoi's Ruth Brueckner won the 200 in 26,76 seconds. Middlebury's Hannah Turner won the 400 in 1:01.36. U-32's Ginger Long won the 1500 in 4:51.35 and Bellows Falls' Stephanie Ager won the 3000 in 10:37.05.
Rice's Autumn Carstensen won the 100m hurdles and the Raiders' Isabel Moustakas won the 300m hurdles.
Peoples took the 4x100 relay, U-32 took the 4x400 and Middlebury took the 4x800.
Carstenen picked up a state title in field events as well, winning the high jump with a height of 1.55 meters, and Milton's Thomas did the same in the long jump (4.76 meters).
Hartford's Olivia Chase won the pole vault with a height of 2.59 meters. BBA's Tristan Prescott won the triple jump with a jump of 10.07 meters.
In throwing events, U-32's Cara Richardson won the shot put (9.93 meters), BF's Laura Kamel won the discus (32.54 meters) and Rice's Laura Hoak won the javelin (34.71 meters).
GIRLS LACROSSE
CVU 19, Rutland 15
HINESBURG — The fifth-seeded Rutland girls lacrosse team's season came to an end on Friday, falling to No. 4 CVU 19-15 in a Division I quarterfinal.
The Redhawks led 10-7 at the half, but the Raiders battled back to tie it 11-11. CVU responded and scored the next six goals.
Rutland kept it close throughout the rest of the half, but couldn't get over the hump.
Camryn Kinsman and Karsyn Bellomo had four goals apiece for Rutland and both had an assist. Kathryn Moore scored twice and assisted once, getting her to 100 career points.
Mia Marsh also scored twice, while Allie Rice and the Cooley sisters, Elizabeth and Loretta, all scored once.
For CVU, Amelie Scharf led the charge with five goals and three assists, while Chloe Snipes and Dicey Manning had four goals apiece.
Olivia Calvin had seven saves for the Raiders and Claire Stackpole-McGrath had 13 stops for the Redhawks.
Rutland finishes with an 11-5 record.
BASEBALL
U-32 6, Fair Haven 3
EAST MONTPELIER — Fair Haven jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Friday's Division II quarterfinal baseball game but U-32 scored three in the bottom of the third to tie it and then went ahead for good with a run in the fourth.
No. 5 U-32 advances to the semifinal round with a 12-5 record.
"I am really proud of the guys for the way they went ahead 3-0," Fair haven coach Adam Greenlese said.
The No. 13 Slaters (7-11) upset Mount Abraham in the first round.
Ethan Kelley started on the mound for the Slaters and was followed by Tyler Niklasson and Alex Patch.
Sawyer Ramey had two singles for the Slaters, Tim Kendall added a double and Phil Buxton an RBI single.
Greenlese has a strong nucleus returning next year.
"We had a strong junior class so with a good senior class next year, I feel pretty confident that we will be a different team," Greenlese said.
