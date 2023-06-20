BURLINGTON — Green Mountain senior Eben Mosher capped off his standout high school career with a fourth-place finish at the Vermont Decathlon, which wrapped up on Tuesday.
Mosher came into the second day in ninth place, but shot up five spots to finish fourth overall with 5,620 points in the boys competition.
On Tuesday, Mosher finished second in javelin, fifth in the 110-meter hurdles, eighth in discus, 14th in pole vault and 15th in the 1500 meters.
Teammate Conner Miles was 61st overall with 3,255 points.
Fair Haven's Patrick Stone finished 24th with 4,372 points and Nate Young was 25th with 4,317 points.
Stone had his best showing in the discus, where he finished in third. He was also fourth in javelin.
The Slaters' Cooper Spaulding was 55th overall in the boys decathlon. The Fair Haven boys earned the fifth most team points with 211.
Bishopp Boutin won the boys decathlon with 6,113 points.
Green Mountain's Sophia Cherubini was 35th in the girls decathlon, while teammate Gracie Vanakin was 64th.
Fair Haven's Holly Gannon was 44th overall. She had an impressive showing the long jump, finishing 13th. Teammates Ella Kuehn and Ava Shull were 61st and 62nd overall in the girls decathlon.
The girls decathlon winner was Essex's Genevieve Brzoza with 5,010 points. She won by just nine points over teammate Kayla Guerino.
GOLF
Killington Junior
KILLINGTON — Otter Valley's Lucas Politano and Rutland's Sebastian Pell, both rising high school juniors, are competing this week with some of the best junior golfers in the world at the Golf Performance Center Killington Junior Golf Championship.
The event, hosted annually at Green Mountain National Golf Course, teed off on Monday with the qualifier, before the tournament went into full force on Tuesday.
Politano finished fifth in last year's event at Killington.
Politano, who teed off in one of the earliest groups of the day on Tuesday, shot 2-over 73 on the par-71 Killington course, good for a tie of 18th.
He notched a trio of birdies, sinking them on Holes 3, 11 and 16 and shot 1-over on both the front and back nine.
Pell teed off in the second wave of competitors. Pell shot 3-over 74, putting him in a tie for 22nd.
Pell was 2-under on the front nine with three birdies, but struggled a bit on the back, only sinking one birdie, while bogeying four holes.
Both golfers will be competing in the Vermont Amateur next month at the Country Club of Barre.
The boys leader after the first day was California's Winston Shen at 4-under 67 and the girls leader was a four-way tie at 1-under between Norah Yang, Sarah Lim, Gabriella Eifrig and Emily Luo, all from California.
Vermont Open
FAIRLEE — It was cut day at the Vermont Open on Tuesday at Lake Morey Country Club.
Shawn Warren opened up a four-stroke lead, sitting at 11-under through the first two rounds.
Following behind him was a three-way tie between Michael Kartrude, Alex Ross and Will Frodigh at 7-under.
The top 10 was rounded out by a six-way tie for fifth between Justin Grondahl, Andrew Arft, Dominic Piccirillo, Aston Castillo, Michael McGowan and Brad Whitaker, all at 5-under.
North Country graduate Austin Giroux was at 4-under, tied for 11th. Former Vermont Amateur champion Bryson Richards was 3-under, tied for 15th.