PROCTOR — The top-seeded Proctor softball team opened the Division IV playoffs with a dominant 25-1 win in five against No. 8 Craftsbury Academy in the state quarterfinals on Thursday.
Phantoms pitcher Cadence Goodwin picked up her 100th strikeout of the season in the winning effort. Goodwin struck out eight batters and allowed three hits.
The home Phantoms had 17 hits. Isabel Greb and Rhi Lubaszewski had the big blasts of the day, hitting home runs for Proctor.
Goodwin, Maggie McKearin and Angel Traverse all had two hits, while Reagan Phelps had one hit.
Proctor (14-1) plays the winner of the West Rutland-Poultney quarterfinal in a semifinal game on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Hartford 17, FH 5
(6 innings)
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The No. 4 seed Hartford softball team pulled away late, beating Fair Haven 17-5 in a Division II playdown Thursday night at Maxfield Sports Complex.
Both teams had the bats going early with the score knotted 4-4 through two innings.
Hartford led 7-4 through five and Fair Haven got a run back in the top of the sixth, but the Hurricanes put the game away with a 10-run sixth to end the Slaters' season.
Marina Grassi went the distance for Hartford, striking out five and walking two,
Becca Keelty went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for the Hurricanes. Grassi was a perfect 5-for-5 and Harper Robinson was 4-for-5.
Ashley Carvey went 4 1/3 innings for Fair Haven. Kate Hadwen, Olivia Almeida, Mercedes Cathcart and Maddie Egan scored runs for the Slaters.
Fair Haven wraps up the season with a 6-10 record. Hartford (11-6) hsots No. 5 Middlebury on Saturday.
L&G 21, Randolph 5
(5 innings)
TOWNSHEND — The No. 8 seed Leland & Gray softball team cruised into the Division III quarterfinals with a 21-5 win in five innings against No. 9 Randolph on Thursday.
Kristen Lowe was the winning pitcher for the rebels, allowing two hits and striking out seven. Shiloh Lake was the losing pitcher for the Galloping Ghosts.
Leland & Gray had nine hits and took advantage of 12 Randolph walks. Savannah Cadrin had two hits and three RBis for the Rebels. Ava LeCours and Catherine Shine had two RBIs.
Leland & Gray (7-8) is at No. 1 seed Oxbow on Saturday.
BASEBALL
GM 15, L&G 5
(5 innings)
CHESTER — The fifth-seeded Green Mountain baseball team grabbed a 15-5 run-rule win against No. 12 Leland & Gray on Thursday in the opening round of the Division III tournament.
The Chieftains actually trailed Leland & Gary 5-4 heading into the fifth but scored 11 runs in that inning to end it early.
Jack Hinkley was the batting star of the big inning with a double, single and three RBIs.
Kagan Hance started on the mound for the Chiefs but Matt McCarthy pulled him after 2 2/3 innings so that he would be available on Saturday when the No. 5 Chieftains travel to No. 4 Thetford.
Hinkley went 3-for-3 and Liam O'Brien had two hits for Green Mountain. Chase Swisher added a double.
Wyatt Rose earned the victory in relief.
The Chieftains (13-4) are at No. 4 Thetford in a Division III quarterfinal on Saturday.
COLLEGE TRACK
Middlebury honors
Middlebury College's Peter Hansen, of the men's track and field team, earned United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Associations (USTFCCCA) All-American accolades. The honor is given to any individual or relay that places in the top-eight spots at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
On the women's side, the Panthers' Nicole Johnson and Cassie Kearney earned the same All-American honor.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Norwich addition
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University Director of Athletics Ed Hockenbury announced on Thursday that it will be adding varsity rifle starting this winter.
The return of NCAA rifle will bring Norwich's varsity sport total to 22 sports, and is the second addition in the last three months. Prior to the addition of men’s golf in March, Norwich had offered 20 varsity sports since 2008.
Norwich has intermittently offered varsity rifle dating back to as early as 1915. The last rifle team to compete under the varsity banner was in 2004-05.
