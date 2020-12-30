MONTPELIER — Interstate youth hockey competition for public and private schools and leagues will remain suspended through at least Jan. 31, 2021.
On Wednesday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced an extension of the previously announced guidance.
The prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and/or restrictions.
The states previously announced a regional suspension through at least Dec. 31, 2020 due to coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities.
As public health data continues to evolve, the states will reassess the need for continued restrictions on interstate sports activities.
This interstate agreement does not affect the existing Vermont guidelines on youth sports for games played between teams within the state.
ALPINE SKIING
RCS takes 7th
BORMIO, Italy — Vermonter Ryan Cochran-Siegle had quite the eventful run in Wednesday’s FIS World Cup Alpine skiing downhill race.
Cochran-Siegle, who had his first career World Cup win in Tuesday’s super-G and posted the fastest times in both downhill training runs, was more than seven-tenths of a second ahead during his run, but lost time as he twice avoided crashes with acrobatic recoveries.
The Starksboro product finished 0.30 off the lead with a 1:57.62 time in seventh for his third career top-10 result in downhill.
“I think that was lucky I was able to carry through there. Getting seventh in a World Cup downhill, I am grateful for that and appreciate that result,” Cochran-Siegle said to The Associated Press. “I was happy to survive when I got to the finish and seeing that I was still competitive was cool.
“But I’m realizing that it could have been a really good day. I’m learning with that and will try to take what I learned this year into next year.”
Austria’s Matthias Mayer pulled out the win with a time of 1:57.32.
Mayer edged teammate Vincent Kriechmayr by four-hundredths of a second for an Austrian 1-2 finish.
Switzerland’s Urs Kryenbuehl was 0.06 behind in third as he claimed a third career podium result.
Dominik Paris, who has won the downhill on the slope in the Italian Alps four times, led Mayer by 0.08 at the second split time but at the end trailed by 0.13 in fourth.
The U.S.’s Jared Goldberg finished 20th in 1:58.78 and Travis Ganong was 31st in 1:59.67.
American Bryce Bennett was among the racers who had nasty high-speed crashes, but he got up right away and appeared to be unhurt.
Mayer became the third different winner of a downhill this season, after Slovenia’s Martin Cater surprisingly won the first and defending overall champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde the next.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
ICE HOCKEY
Aubrun makes debut
Former Norwich University men’s hockey standout Tom Aubrun earned his first professional victory while competing for the Indy Fuel in ECHL action.
The 2020 Norwich graduate stopped 36 shots in his debut, lifting his team to a 4-3 victory over the Wheeling Nailers. The Fuel are an affiliate of the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks.
Aubrun played in 65 games over four years at Norwich, recording a 3.61 goals-against average. The 6-foot, 174-pound goaltender helped the Cadets win the 2017 NCAA Division III National Championship. He earned back-to-back NEHC Goaltender of the Year honors.
Aubrun had an unprecedented senior season, breaking five NCAA Division III records. He carried a nine-game shutout streak into the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled due to COVID-19. During that span he held opponents scoreless for 572 minutes and 31 seconds.
A native of France, Aubrun concluded his collegiate career as the NCAA Division III all-time leader in save percentage (.946) and goals-against average (1.27).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.