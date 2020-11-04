CHESTER — The defending Division III champions will have the chance to defend their crown Saturday.
The No. 3 seed Green Mountain boys soccer team locked up a spot in D-III title game with a 3-0 win against No. 7 Enosburg Wednesday afternoon.
The Chieftains led 2-0 at the half and tacked on another goal after the break.
The game winner came at 25:58 of the first half with Everett Mosher’s goal assisted Jack Boyle.
Mosher scored quickly again at 23:38 for a two-goal lead. Ben Munukka scored with 36:08 left to play to cap off the victory.
Green Mountain goalkeeper Skyler Klezos recorded the shutout.
The Chieftains advance to the Division III championship, where they’ll face Peoples Academy on Saturday at Hartford.
BOYS SOCCER
Essex 1, CVU 0
HINESBURG — No. 3 Essex ousted No. 2 CVU from the Division I tournament by scoring in overtime for a 1-0 victory.
Cooper Biederbeck had the goal on a free kick from well outside the box.
Essex plays the winner of St. Johnsbury and Burlington in the state championship on Saturday at Burlington High School.
Milton 2, Middlebury 0
MILTON — The No. 1 seed Milton boys bested Middlebury 2-0 to remain undefeated and to clinch a spot in the Division II title game on Saturday at South Burlington High School against Montpelier.
Montpelier 3, Lake Region 0
MONTPELIER — The No. 6 seed Montpelier punched its ticket to the Division II championship game with a 3-0 win against Lake Region on Wednesday.
The loss ends Lake Region’s Cinderella run as the No. 15 seed.
The Solons opened up the scoring with a goal from Ronnie Riby-Williams with 35:30 left in the second half. Riby-Williams added another goal with 12 to play and Quinn Mills finished the scoring.
Montpelier plays Milton in the D-II title game on Saturday at South Burlington.
Peoples 1, Vergennes 0
VERGENNES — The No. 4 seed Peoples Academy boys soccer team pulled off a 1-0 upset of No. 1 Vergennes Wednesday afternoon.
The game’s lone goal came in dramatic fashion when Peoples’ Landon Dubie scored on an indirect kick with 11 seconds left.
The Wolves advance to play No. 3 Green Mountain in the D-III title game on Saturday at Hartford High School.
Twin Valley 2, WRV 1
WILMINGTON — White River Valley’s Cinderella story ended Wednesday but not before the Wildcats threw one huge scare into No. 1 Twin Valley.
Robbie McShinsky scored with only 13 minutes left in the game to give WRV a 1-0 lead.
But White River Valley was whistled fora handball in the penalty area with three minutes left and Colin McHale converted the penalty kick to tie the score.
Thirty seconds later, Aaron Sorskin played a ball to Aiden Joyce that he was able to knock in for the game-winner, sending Twin Valley into the state championship game at Applejack Field on Saturday with a 9-1 record.
TV will play the winner of Thursday’s game between Proctor and Sharon Academy at Taranovich Field.
WRV was the the No. 13 seed but the Wildcats upset No. 4 West Rutland and No. 5 Arlington to make it to the semifinals.
“They are no joke,” Twin Valley coach Buddy Hayford said.
GIRLS SOCCER
So. Burlington 1, Colchester 0
SO. BURLINGTON — The South Burlington girls soccer team locked up a spot in the Division I championship game with a 1-0 win against Colchester Wednesday.
The Wolves play the winner of No. 1 CVU and No. 4 Rutland in the title game.
Stowe 1, Windsor 0
WINDSOR — The Stowe girls soccer team pulled off its third straight playoff upset, topping No. 3 seed Windsor in the Division III semifinals Wednesday afternoon.
The game went into halftime tied 0-0 and it remained that way for the early stages of the second half.
The Raiders’ Lucia Lovell scored the game’s lone goal with 5:44 left with a scrum around the goal.
“This was the biggest goal of my career, It was just sitting there in the goal area and I just reacted and tapped it in” said Lovell after the game.
It was a back and forth game that featured strong midfield play from both clubs.
Neither goalie was tested on the day. Windsor’s Evelyn Page hit the cross bar early in the second half but the Yellow Jackets were limited as the Stowe defense of Ellie Zimmerman, Lucy Genung and Malin Sigler made life difficult for Windsor’s Elliot Rupp.
Stowe improved to 5-6 and heads to the D-III final on Saturday at Hartford High School. Windsor finishes the season at 10-2.
FOOTBALL
Windsor 42, Brattleboro 21
BRATTLEBORO — Windsor took home the Hartford region 7-on-7 football championship, besting Brattleboro 42-21 at Natowich Field.
Windsor led 21-14 at the half.
John Cook had a 5-yard touchdown reception to make it 28-14 and the Yellow Jackets pulled away from there.
Windsor’s Jordan Place and Maison Fortin combined to throw for six touchdowns.
Logan Worall grabbed two scores, while Austin Gauld, Place, John Cook and Owen Abrahamsen added touchdown receptions
Brattleboro’s Spencer Lawrence, Gavin Howard and Cobe Mager would see pay-dirt for the Colonels.
