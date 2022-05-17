CHESTER — Quality defense can the difference in winning or losing a game.
The Green Mountain softball team needed some quality play behind the plate in its 7-6 win against Poultney to right the ship.
The Chieftains were dealt a blow with catcher Abby Williams potentially out for an extended period of time, so they had to shuffle their plans behind the plate. The start of Tuesday's game was shaky behind the dish as four Blue Devil runners scored all on passed balls.
GM coach Matt Wilson made the switch to put Riley Paul at catcher after the early struggles and she answered the call, tagging out six batters on dropped third strikes and catching a runner stealing.
Brie Howe-Lynch pitched for the Chieftains and struck out eight. Kait DeBonis started for Poultney, before giving way to Courtney Ezzo. DeBonis came back in to finish in the circle for the Blue Devils.
Elizabeth Woodbury had two hits and Kaylah Bennet had a double for Poultney. Kim Cummings went 2-for-4 for Green Mountain.
The Chieftains (5-6) are at Leland & Gray on Thursday. Poultney (7-5) hosts Bellows Falls on Friday at 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Westside 16, WRV 2
SOUTH ROYALTON — An 11-run fifth inning pushed the West Rutland softball team to a 16-2 win in five innings against White River Valley on Tuesday.
The Wildcats grabbed a 2-1 lead after one inning, but the Golden Horde grabbed the lead for good in the third inning.
"White River Valley is a much-improved team from the first time we saw them," said Westside coach Laurie Serrani.
Peyton Guay had three hits for West Rutland just missing out on the cycle by a single. Bella Coombs had a triple and Olivia Cyr had a double. Cyr also had a great defensive game.
Guay struck out five and allowed three hits in the circle. White River Valley's Tanner Drury struck out three.
OV 20, Windsor 1
WINDSOR — Riley Keith did it all. If they charged for softball games at MacLeay-Royce Field, she probably would have sold tickets to her team's 20-1 win over Windsor.
Keith struck out 10 in the six-inning game and also had two triples, a double and a single.
The Otters ended the game via the mercy rule by scoring 10 runs in the sixth.
Kelly Trayah was happy his Otters rediscovered their magic on defense.
"We played good defense today. The two games before this we were out of sorts," he said.
The Otters are hoping to be able to play a makeup game with Burr and Burton on Thursday but that has not been finalized. They host Brattleboro on Saturday.
The victory hikes OV's record to 7-4.
BF 23 Woodstock 5
WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls softball team extended its win streak to seven beating Woodstock 23-5 in five innings on Tuesday.
Grace Wilkinson went 4-for-4 with a home run and six RBIs. Jenna Dolloph drove in four and Hailee Henslee drove in two.
Aliya Farmer pitched all five innings for BF, allowing five hits and striking out four.
BASEBALL
Windsor 10, OV 9
WINDSOR — The Otter Valley baseball team couldn't hold off a late charge by Windsor, falling 10-9 Tuesday afternoon.
The Otters led 9-6, but the Yellow Jackets scored three in the sixth to tie it and got a walk-off hit from Maison Fortin in the seventh.
Fortin was one of two players with three hits for Windsor. Ethan Blow and Andy McEnerny had two hits apiece for Otter Valley.
The Otters (5-8) host Brattleboro on Saturday.
GM 16, Mill River 1
CHESTER — The Green Mountain baseball team made quick work of Mill River on Tuesday at Paul Adams Field, winning 17-1 in five innings.
Wyatt Rose started for the Chieftains and pitched three hitless innings with six strikeouts.
Reid Hryckiewicz had three hits and three RBIs, Kagan Hance added a home run and Jack Hinckley had three hits including a double with two RBIs.
Green Mountain will take an 8-3 record to Leland & Gray on Thursday.
Springfield 8, Rivendell 4
ORFORD, N.H. — Springfield's Cameron Harriman started and shut down Rivendell for the first three innings and Logan Roundy and Tanner Gintof finished the job in the Cosmos' 8-4 victory over Rivendell.
Freshman Reece Harriman was called up from the JV squad and went 2-for-2 and Sam Presch added a double and single to the lineup.
The Raptors fell to 5-5 and the Cosmos improved to 8-4 heading Thursday's game at Woodstock.
Arlington 13, WR 3
ARLINGTON — The West Rutland baseball team fell to a strong Arlington team 13-3 Tuesday afternoon.
Clayton Kessop, Gus Covarrubias and Caden Reed pitched for the Golden Horde.
Westside hit the ball well, but didn't get them through a ton of holes.
"We hit the ball right at a lot of people," said West Rutland coach Dave Bartlett.
Poultney, Proctor halted
PROCTOR — The baseball game between Poultney and Proctor was suspended with two outs in the top of the second inning when the field became unplayable due to Tuesday's rain.
Proctor has a 5-4 lead and the game will be continued from the point of suspension at a later date.
BOYS LACROSSE
BFA-St. Albans 12, RHS 5
ST. ALBANS — The Rutland boys lacrosse team fell to BFA-St. Albans 12-5 Tuesday afternoon.
Micaiah Boyle had two goals and two assists to pace the Raiders. Ethan Wideawake, Patrick Cooley and Matt Magro had a goal apiece.
Jarrett Kelley played well in goal for Rutland in the loss.
The Raiders (3-7) are at Spaulding on Saturday.
OV 5, Randolph 3
RANDOLPH — It was a defensive boys lacrosse game in the pouring rain and Otter Valley came through with a 5-3 win over Randolph to give the Otters a sweep of the season series with the Galloping Ghosts.
"Both defenses played well and both goalies played well," OV coach Matt Clark said.
Otter Valley goalie Dan O'Brien made 13 saves.
Hayden Bernhardt and Evan Thomas had two goals apiece for the Others and Kieran Williams had the other score.
"Our defense played all four quarters, all the credit to them," Bernhardt said.
"Our offense coudn't get going and it was our defense today."
The Otters take a 3-7 record to Brattleboro on Saturday and host Strattton Mountain at Markowski Field on Senior Day on Tuesday.
"I don't know if home field is in play (for the playoffs) but those last two games are important for seeding," Clark said.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rutland 7, BF 0
WESTMINSTER — The Rutland girls tennis team rolled to a 7-0 win against Bellows Falls Tuesday afternoon.
Olivia Shipley won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, Olivia Andrews won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles, Anna Gallipo won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, Emma Barclay won 6-1, 6-2 at No 4 singles and the team of Arikka Patorti and Jayla Eugair won 6-0, 6-1 at No 1 doubles.
The Terriers forfeited at No. 5 singles and No. 2 doubles.
Rutland (9-1) is at Woodstock on Thursday and Burr and Burton Academy on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.