The Green Mountain boys and girls track and field teams hoisted team state championship hardware, winning Division IV state titles on Friday in Manchester.
Both races were close calls. The GM boys finished with 92 points, beating out Northfield by a single point and Craftsbury Academy by two points. The Chieftain girls won with 112 points with second-place Northfield at 108 points.
Last year, Green Mountain's Eben Mosher won a trio of titles, and this year, he upped it to four individual state titles.
Mosher won the boys 110-meter hurdles in 15.87 seconds and the 300m hurdles in 42.13 seconds, both a D-IV state record. Mosher also claimed the triple jump title with a jump of 38 feet, 11 inches and the javelin at 143-02. Teammate Joachim Gibson was second in javelin.
The Chieftains' Autumn Fales won the state title in the girls 300m hurdles, finishing in 53.54 seconds. GM's Colie Roby won the girls 800 meters in 2:41.37.
Green Mountain's Kyra Burbela won the girls high jump at 4-09.75, while teammate Sophia Cherubini was third. Joachim Gibson was third in the boys competition.
The Chieftains' Luna Burkland won the girls shot put with a toss of 29-08.25 and Donnia Blagrove was fourth. Forest Garvin was second in the boys competition at 37-01.75 and Noah Cherubini was fourth.
Green Mountain's girls 4x100 relay team of Grace Wright, Ayla Price, Blagrove and Fales won the state title in 55.02 seconds. Their boys team was third in their race. GM had top-five finishes in the 4x400 as well.
GM's Autumn Fales was second in the girls 100-meter dash in 13.37 seconds. Ben Munukka was fourth in the boys race. Burbela was second in the girls long jump at 14-02.50, while Roby was fourth. Munukka was third in the boys competition.
GM's Grace Vanakin was third in the girls 1500 in 6:52.73. Sophia Cherubini was third in the girls triple jump and Burbela was fourth. Sophia Cherubini was also fourth in the javelin.
Berkley Hutchins was fourth in the girls discus and Noah Cherubini was fifth on the boys side.
BASEBALL
GM 5, Richford 3
CHESTER — The No. 2 seed Green Mountain baseball team advanced to the Division III semifinals with a 5-3 win against No. 7 Richford on Friday.
Kaiden McCarthy went the first five innings on the mound for the Chieftains and was dominant, not allowing a hit and striking out 12. He allowed an unearned run.
Tanner swisher came in the for the last two innings giving up one hit and two earned runs. Swisher also had 2 hits at the plate and scored a run.
Jack Hinkley had two hits with an RBI for GM, while Liam O'Brien and Aiden Garvey had a hit and an RBI.
Carter Blaney took the loss for Richford. Will Steinhour had their only hit in the sixth inning that scored a run.
Green Mountain improved to 16-1 going into the Division III semifinals.
Proctor-Northfield paused
PROCTOR — The No. 2 seed Proctor baseball team's Division IV quarterfinal against No. 10 Northfield was paused Friday afternoon in the top of the seventh inning with the Phantoms leading 11-5.
The game was suspended due to the weather with one out in the top of the seventh inning and will be resumed on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Proctor was leading 11-2, but an error in the outfield allowed three runs to score to narrow the deficit.
Jacob Patch was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and struck out eight in four innings of work. Aaron Brock pitched 2 1/3 innings, but due to pitch count rules, he isn't allowed to try and pitch the final two outs on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
MAU 4, Rutland 1
BENNINGTON — The No. 7 seed Rutland softball team's eight-game winning streak was snapped by No. 2 Mount Anthony on Friday, as MAU won 4-1 in a Division I quarterfinal.
Rutland notched its lone run in the first inning, where Alivia Morris put a ball in play that scored Kayla Stevens. Stevens had two hits on the day.
MAU took the lead with a two-run first and never gave it back.
Kayla Olszewski struck out three Patriots, giving her a final total of 117 strikeouts this spring. Abby Foster struck out three as well for MAU.
Rutland finished the season 11-7.
"I'm proud of them. The second half of the season, they really put it together," said RHS coach Dick Wright.
Thetford 6, FHU 5
THETFORD — The No. 7 seed Fair Haven softball team put up a tough fight against No. 2 Thetford Academy Friday afternoon.
The game was tied 5-5, but a hit by a Panthers player over the Slaters' center fielder's head ended up, scoring a runner from second for the game-winner.
Riley Babbie pitched five innings for Fair Haven and Tori Raymond finished the job in the circle.
The Slaters finished 6-12 and loss signals the end of head coach Bill Jones' coaching career.
Westside 8, LTS 4
WEST RUTLAND — The top-seeded West Rutland softball team kept its Division IV title defense alive with an 8-4 win against No. 8 Long Trail Friday afternoon.
West Rutland hosts No. 5 seed Leland & Gray in the D-IV semifinals on Tuesday. The Rebels were extra innings winners against Poultney on Friday.
Aubrey Beaulieu pitched the complete-game victory.
"She pitched well," West Rutland Athletic Director Joe Harrington said.
She was also backed by a strong defensive effort that included two nice catches in right field by Emily Trepanier and some superb field by shortstop Kennah Wright-Chapman.
The offense was keyed by the extra-base power of Arianna Coombs and pinch hitter Sohyr Perry.
Proctor-BMU paused
WELLS RIVER — The No. 3 Blue Mountain-No. 6 Proctor softball team was suspended in the top of the second inning on Friday due to the weather.
The Bucks were leading 13-0 at the pause point and the game is scheduled to be resumed on Monday.
BOYS TENNIS
BBA 4, Rutland 3
MANCHESTER — The No. 2 seed Burr and Burton Academy boys tennis team kept its undefeated hopes alive, edging rival No. 7 seed Rutland 4-3 in a Division I quarterfinal on Friday.
Rutland picked up its wins at No. 3, 4 and 5 singles. Graham Seidner won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3, Robin Rushing won 7-6 (1), 6-2 at No. 4 singles and Ben Cerreta won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 5.
The match of the day came at No. 2 doubles, which ended up being the deciding match. Rutland's Jack Beach and Jackson Gilmond dropped the first set 6-7 (5), but bounced back to win the second set 6-3. In the 10-point tiebreaker, BBA's Kyle Southworth and Guillermo Baroso won 10-7.
RHS finished the season 9-4, while BBA heads into the D-I semifinals with a 13-0 mark.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BBA 15, BFA 4
MANCHESTER — The top-seeded Burr and Burton Academy girls lacrosse team cruised to 15-4 Division I quarterfinal win against BFA-St. Albans Friday afternoon.
Paige Samuelson led the Bulldogs with five goals, followed by Brooke Weber with four goals. Sadie Stefanak had two goals and four assists.
BBA hosts Essex in the state semifinals on Tuesday.
