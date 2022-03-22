PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Two Castleton University women’s lacrosse players landed recognition from the Little East Conference on Monday following standout performances against Russell Sage College over the weekend.
Lacey Greenamyre was tabbed as the league’s Defensive Player of the Week, while Raven Payne earned LEC Goalie of the Week accolades.
Greenamyre was named LEC Defensive Player of the Week after totaling eight caused turnovers and eight ground balls in the Spartans’ 12-10 setback to Russell Sage Saturday, which was the team’s lone game of the week. She also contributed eight draw controls, three goals and four assists in the contest.
Payne was named LEC Goalie of the Week after totaling 12 saves to go with a game-high 10 ground balls and three caused turnovers. She stopped 50.0 percent of the shots she faced, and allowed just one goal on seven free-position attempts by the Gators.
Castleton is back in action Wednesday night at Smith College at 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Middlebury splits
CLERMONT, Fla. — The Middlebury softball team continued its spring trip on Monday, splitting a pair of contests. The Panthers (4-1) never trailed in a 7-4 triumph over Washington and Jefferson, while falling to Kalamazoo by the score of 4-2.
In the game against Washington and Jefferson, Middlebury took control with three runs in the third inning and tacked on four more runs across the fifth and sixth.
WJC scored four in the seventh inning, but didn’t have the firepower to finish the comeback.
Middlebury’s Abby Santis went 2-for-4, scoring twice and driving in three runs, while Sophie Bolinger reached base three times with a hit, two walks and scored three times.
Jewel Ashbrook (2-0) tossed a complete game, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits.
In the second game, Kalamazoo jumped out to a 4-0 lead after four innings.
The Panthers scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings, but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Jordyn Johnson went 2-for-2 at the plate for Middlebury, while Megan Fox drove in a run with a double. Samantha Hausman (2-1) took the loss for the Panthers.
Lucy Hart paced Kalamazoo, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while starting pitcher Sam Moss earned the win in the circle, allowing one run in five innings of work. Lizzy Rottenberk pitched two innings to get the save.
