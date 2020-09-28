ARLINGTON — The bright lights of Arlington’s Werner Field weren’t too bright for West Rutland eighth grader Peyton Guay Monday night.
Guay scored a hat trick, including the game-winner, in a 4-3 Golden Horde win against the perennial-contending Eagles.
“(Peyton) has ridiculous speed and a nose for the ball,” said West Rutland coach Deanna Rodolfy.
The game-winner came off a perfect cross from Kiana Grabowski that Guay handled and put home.
Arlington got the scoring started with Sidney Herrington scoring. West Rutland responded with a Guay goal off an Anna Cyr corner kick, before the Eagles’ Ella Moses netted two.
Cyr scored from the top of the 18-yard box to make it 3-2 Arlington at the half.
Guay scored her second of the day, off an Emily McLaren cross, before finishing the game-winner with four minutes to play.
Rodolfy was impressed with Arlington defenseman Taylor Wilkins and also noted the play of Westside eighth grader Kennah Wright-Chapman who slowed down Herrington in the second half.
West Rutland is 2-0 and plays Poultney on the road Thursday.
Brattleboro 3,
Green Mountain 1
CHESTER — The Green Mountain girls soccer team had a tough test right out of the gate, playing Division I Brattleboro and the Chieftains fell 3-1 Monday afternoon.
Kiera McNary scored for the Colonels and they went up 2-0, before Green Mountain responded later in the first half.
Kim Cummings had a corner kick and found new addition to Green Mountain Riley Paul, who scored her first goal as a Chieftain.
Brattleboro added an insurance goal in the second half.
The Chieftains are 0-1 and play at Springfield Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Riverside middle School. The Colonels are 2-0.
MSJ 2, Twin Valley 1
WILMINGTON — The Mount St. Joseph Academy girls soccer team got the season off to a great start with a 2-1 road win over Twin Valley.
“They have got some kids who can play. I bet they hit the crossbar or the post four times,” Twin Valley Athletic Director Buddy Hayford said of MSJ.
FIELD HOCKEY
Windsor 6, Springfield 1
WINDSOR — The Springfield field hockey team couldn’t keep up with the defending Division III state champions, Windsor, falling 6-1 Monday afternoon.
The Yellow Jackets led 2-1 at the half and tacked on insurance tallies throughout the second half.
AUTO RACING
D-Bowl champions
WEST HAVEN — Demetrios Drellos never planned to race full-time at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in 2020, and he certainly did not plan to win the championship.
In the Pepsi Sportsman Modified, a crash ended Drellos’ night and he exited his car on the track surface without the approval of the safety crew – a violation of the track’s rulebook – and he was penalized to last-place in the 24-car field. It was just enough to hold of Adam Pierson in the point standings, 752-746.
Justin Stone claimed Rookie of the Year honors with an eighth-place finish.
Derek Bornt won both his qualifying heat and the feature race in the Sportsman Modified Drew Race.
Austin Comes posted the most unlikely victory of the evening, winning the 25-lap feature for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division.
Johnny Bruno, 17, brought his second consecutive Limited Sportsman championship home to nearby Castleton, on the strength of 12 top-three finishes. Bruno stretched his point lead out in the final weeks, taking a 52-point margin over Warren, 814-762.
The trophy for the Super Stock division’s 20-lap feature went home with a first-time Devil’s Bowl racer, after Hunter Sanchez’s successful maiden voyage to Vermont.
West Rutland racer Andrew FitzGerald locked up his first championship driving the same car that his father, Scott, won the title in last year, with a huge 127-point margin over Ronnie Alger, 697-570.
Thirty-one Mini Stocks rolled out for an intense 15-lap finale, and the battle for the win was an entertaining side-by-side run. Former Airborne Speedway champion Josh LaPorte made his trip from Peru, N.Y., worth it as he battled fellow North Country racer Michael “Gilligan” Daniels for a hard-fought victory – his first at Devil’s Bowl – in a photo finish.
Newport, N.H. native Chris Conroy became the first Granite State racer since 2013 to win a Devil’s Bowl championship in a full-time weekly division. Conroy outdistanced Craig Kirby by 22 points for the title, 638-616. Chris Sumner of Ripton, Vt., was the Rookie of the Year after a three-win freshman season.
Cody O’Brien went out on top in the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division, by sweeping both the race win and the championship. O’Brien held on for his fifth win of the year and his second championship in three seasons.
Bridport racer Troy Audet beat Kaidin White for the rookie crown by just 17 markers, 619-602.
