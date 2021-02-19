DORSET — Eighth-grader Peyton Guay scored 20 points as the West Rutland girls basketball team bested Long Trail School 51-28 and remained unbeaten Friday night.
“Peyton is on the top of our zone, so she’s the first one out on the break,” said Westside coach Carl Serrani. “She gets a hand on a lot of balls.”
Kiana Grabowski had 15 points and Elizabeth Bailey had 12 for the Golden Horde.
“We controlled the tempo of the game. They did out rebound us though, as tall as we are,” Serrani said.
Molly Sanderson and Charleigh Tifft both had nine for the Mountain Lions.
West Rutland (3-0) is at Mill River on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Otter Valley 40, MAU 37
BRANDON — The Otter Valley girls basketball team came alive in the fourth quarter and bested Mount Anthony 40-37 at the House of Noise.
The Otters had just 18 points and were down by 11 heading into the fourth, but they caught fire and everyone contributed.
“Alice Keith was just great leading us. Mallory Lufkin hit key shots and iced the game with free throws. The Politano sisters, Mia and Elena, both hit shots and Emily Peduto got a ton of rebounds,” said OV coach Kelly Trayah of the late-game effort.
Otter Valley went into a full court press defense and it flustered the Patriots. The Otters finally pulled ahead late in the fourth.
Keith led Otter Valley with 17 points and Lufkin had seven. Anna Lee had a great game on the boards, according to Trayah.
Linnaia Connell had 11 points for MAU.
Otter Valley (1-2) is at Burr and Burton on Tuesday.
Twin Valley 43, GM 39
JACKSONVILLE — Kate Longe’s defense was key in Twin Valley’s 43-39 win against the Green Mountain girls basketball team Friday night.
“In the fourth, she must have had six to eight blocks,” said GM coach Jeff Buffum. “Our defense keyed on her and we held her in check, but we had no answer for her on the other end.”
Kim Cummings was strong once again for the Chieftains, scoring 17 points. Karen Vargas and Tierney O’Brien chipped in six and five respectively.
Sadie Boyd led the Wildcats with 13 points. Longe had 10 and Kylie Reed had 10.
“We had a few spots where we didn’t take car of the ball, but we quickly settled down and got right back in it,” Buffum said.
Green Mountain (2-1) hosts D-IV co-champion Mid Vermont Christian on Tuesday.
Proctor 79, Arlington 20
PROCTOR — The Proctor girls basketball team got hot offensively and bested rival Arlington 79-20 Friday night.
The Phantoms led by 34 at the half.
“We played really well. Every kid on my roster scored a point,” said Proctor coach Joe McKearin.
Maggie McKearin had a career night, scoring 31 points. Isabel Greb had 10 points, while Rachel Stuhlmueller scored nine and was strong on the boards.
Sidney Herrington led Arlington with eight points, while Taylor Wilkins had seven.
Proctor (2-1) travels to Arlington on Tuesday.
BF 31, Springfield 22
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield girls basketball team fell to Bellows Falls 31-22 Friday night.
The Terriers led by six at the half and pushed the lead to nine after three.
“It was an up and down game. Both teams tried to create a lot of pressure,” said Springfield coach Pete Peck. “We wanted to have energy coming out and I think we accomplished that.”
Peck was happy his team cut down on turnovers Friday night. The Cosmos had 35 against Green Mountain earlier in the week, but cut it to 21 against Bellows Falls.
It was one of those nights where points were hard to come by for both teams.
“The execution was good, but the shots weren’t going in,” Peck said.
Springfield (0-3) hosts Brattleboro on Tuesday.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton 2, NEC 2
CASTLETON — A third-period goal allowed the Castleton women’s hockey team to grab a tie against New England College Friday night at Spartan Arena.
In the first period, NEC’s AK Fuentes opened the scoring with a goal off an assist from Mia Fjelsta and Cassandra Kelly.
The Spartans responded with a goal from Emily Harris with a feed from Alex Jonson and Darby Palisi, but less than a minute later, Fuentes score again for NEC.
After a scoreless second period, Harris returned the favor, assisting on a Palisi goal that tied the game.
Castleton had a massive shot advantage, with 41 shots on goal to the Pilgrims’ 18.
Cianna Weir was tested all night long in goal for NEC, making 39 saves. Katlyn Hathaway made 16 saves for the Spartans.
Castleton (1-1-1) is at NEC on Saturday in Henniker, New Hampshire. Puck drop is at 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
CU athletes ranked
CASTLETON — The Castleton University wrestling program’s 3-0 start to the season has earned its wrestlers individual recognition on a national level, as four Spartans made an appearance across the most recent rankings from InterMat, FloWrestling and d3wrestle.com.
Max Tempel tops the charts for the Spartans as the No. 5 157-pounder in the country according to InterMat and FloWrestling, and No. 6 according to d3wrestle.com.
Michael Gonyea is listed as the 11th-ranked 133-pounder on the FloWrestling rankings, while Frank Darwak at 125 pounds and Michael Angers at 165 pounds are both listed as contenders, ranking among the top 20 in their weight class in the nation.
Each of the four are unbeaten on the year, with Tempel leading the pack at 3-0. Angers and Darwak are each 2-0, while Gonyea sits at 1-0 after winning his only bout.
Castleton returns to the mat Saturday at College of New Jersey at 2:30 p.m. The match will feature five exhibitions prior to the start of the varsity match, followed by six more exhibitions after the conclusion of the match.
SNOW SPORTS
World Championships
The FIS World Ski Championships are wrapping up in Cortina d’Amepezzo, Italy this weekend.
On Friday, U.S.’s River Radamus finished 11th in the men’s Alpine giant slalom with a time of 2:40.59.
France’s Mathieu Faivre won the race with a time of 2:37.25, winning by 0.83 seconds over Italy’s Luca de Aliprandini.
The women have their final race on Friday with a slalom. Burke Mount Academy alumna Mikaela Shiffrin starts fourth. Shiffrin had a first-place finish in the Alpine combined race earlier in the week and multiple other podiums to her name during this year’s event.
University of Vermont product Paula Moltzan starts 18th, Burke’s Nina O’Brien starts 28th, University of Denver’s Katie Hensien starts 42nd and Squaw Valley Ski’s AJ Hurt starts 45th.
The men’s slalom on Sunday wraps up the championship events, giving way for the cross country World Ski Championships to get started next week in Oberstdorf, Germany.
