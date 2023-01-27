WESTMINSTER — They were scorching the nets on Friday night at Bellows Falls' Hilton Holland Gym but most of the torrid shooting was being done by the visitors and their prolific scorer Peyton Guay in West Rutland's 92-35 victory.
Guay broke her own school record for the second time this season with 45 points and teammates Arianna Coombs and Bella Coombs had 18 points and 13, respectively. Aubrey Beaulieu followed with eight.
Veronica Moore led Bellows Falls with nine poits. Laura Kamel and Erin Ross tossed in eight each.
West Rutland elevated its record to 14-0.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GM 54, Rivendell 23
CHESTER — The Green Mountain girls basketball team cruised to a 54-23 victory against Rivendell Academy Friday night.
'We came out with intensity and played with a purpose, which has been our Achilles heel all season," said GM coach Jeff Buffum. "We have to maintain that approach every time out."
Green Mountain was dominant in the opening half, jumping out to a 32-12 lead at the break.
Riley Paul continued her strong play with 18 points and 10 rebounds, setting the tone for Green Mountain. Callie Spaulding had a double double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Colie Roby had 11 points and seven steals.
Green Mountain (6-8) hosts Leland & Gray in a rivalry matchup on Tuesday.
LTS 40, Poultney 31
DORSET — The Long Trail School girls basketball team reeled off its fourth straight victory on Friday night, beating Poultney 40-31.
The Blue Devils went cold in the second quarter, scoring just five points and were scoreless in the third.
Poultney did itself no favors at the line, shooting 4-for-20 on free throws.
The Blue Devils responded in the fourth quarter, getting the deficit down to five, but the mid-game lull was too much to come back from.
Kait DeBonis led Poultney with nine points, followed by six from Laura Winters. Olivia Cole-Bugay paced LTS with 17 points and Rose Johnson had eight.
The Mountain Lions improved their record to 7-5 and the Blue Devils' mark dipped to 10-4. Poultney is at Twin Valley on Wednesday.
BBA 44, Springfield 39
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Academy girls basketball team won for the fourth time in a row on Friday night, getting past Springfield 44-39.
The Bulldogs hiked their record to 11-4 and the Cosmos dropped to 7-6.
The Cosmos have another difficult challenge on Tuesday with a trip to Windsor.
L&G 62, Mill River 23
NORTH CLARENDON — The Leland & Gray girls basketball team snapped a two-game losing skid with a dominant 62-23 win against Mill River Friday night.
Samantha Morse led the Rebels with 19 points, followed by 14 from Hannah Greenwood.
Mill River was led by seven points from Cheyenne Hoyle and six from Stella Miglorie.
Mill River (1-13) is at Long Trail on Tuesday.
Windsor 53, Bratt 21
WINDSOR — Sydney Perry put another double-double in the books for the Windsor girls basketball team. Perry had 14 points and 15 rebounds in a 53-21 victory over Division I Brattleboro.
Audrey Rupp contributed 14 points, five rebounds and five steals and Sophia Rockwood chipped in with nine points, six rebounds and four assists.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
CU 4, Salem St. 1
Darby Palissi had three goals after teamate Julia Carpenter scored the game's first goal to help power Castleton University to a 4-1 victory over Salem State on Friday night at Spartan Arena.
Brooke Greenwood had two assists for the Spartans who now stand at 12-7-1 with a 9-4 record in the New England Hockey Conference.
Kirsten DiCicco had 24 saves in goal for the Spartans.
The Vikings fell to 3-13-1.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Babson 7, CU 0
WELLESLEY, Mass. — The Castleton men's hockey team hit the road for a matchup with No. 14 Babson College Friday night, falling 7-0 to the reigning NEHC Champions.
The Spartans (5-14-0, 3-9-0 NEHC) were outshot 30-19 in the contest — their second lowest shot total of the season — and won just 18 of 56 faceoffs.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Castleton 33, WNEU 6
CASTLETON — The Castleton University wrestling team cruised to a 33-6 win against Western New England Friday at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
CU racked up the first 20 points of the match. The Spartans got technical fall wins from Gavin Bradley (125 pounds) and Drew Marchese (133), major decision wins from Nicholas Roeger (149) and Sam Wilkins (184), decision wins from James Rodriguez (141), Jashon Holmes (157) and Cooper Fleming (174) and a pin fall win by Shea Garand.
