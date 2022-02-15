WESTMINSTER — West Rutland freshman guard Peyton Guay set a school record, scoring 38 points in a 68-30 victory over Bellows Falls Tuesday night.
Behind Guay's offensive display, Isabell Lanfear added 10 points.
The Terriers fell to 3-15.
Laura Kamel led the Terriers with 12.
The Horde (16-2) finishes the regular season by hosting Leland & Gray on Friday and traveling to Northfield on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arlington 49, Mill River 28
ARLINGTON — The Mill River girls basketball team couldn't recover from a slow start, falling to Arlington 49-28 at the Eagles' Nest Tuesday night.
The Eagles jumped out to a 16-2 advantage in the first.
Sidney Herrington led Arlington with 18 points and Katrina Gordon had 14. Cheyenne Hoyle and Karina Mozzer had seven points apiece for Mill River.
Mill River dropped to 0-19 and Arlington improved to 5-10. The Minutemen host Proctor on Friday.
Springfield 38, Woodstock 31
WOODSTOCK — Woodstock was never out of Tuesday night's girls basketball game but Springfield kept the Wasps at arm's length all night before wining 38-31.
The Cosmos had a 20-13 halftime lead and stayed in front with some solid free throw shooting. They were 10 of 14 from the line and, in the fourth quarter when the Wasps had to foul, the Cosmos sank five of eight from the line.
Macie Stagner led the Cosmos with 15 points, Madison Clark added eight and Sephi Steele six.
Emma Tarleton led the Wasps with nine.
"It was Senior Night (for Woodstock) and they came out with a lot of energy," Springfield coach Pete Peck said. "They went up like 5-0 but we righted the ship by the end of the quarter."
The Cosmos got back to the .500 mark at 9-9.
Rivendell 32, GM 27
CHESTER — The Rivendell girls basketball grabbed a 32-27 win against Green Mountain in a defensive struggle Tuesday night.
The Chieftains were dominant early on, leading 18-2 in the second quarter, but faltered from there. Rivendell grabbed the lead in the fourth with a dominant 15-1 effort.
"We had no patience on offense," said GM coach Jeff Buffum.
Alex McFale led the Raptors with 13 points and Kylie Taylor had 11 points. Kim Cummings and Karen Vargas led Green Mountain with eight points apiece.
Green Mountain (4-13) hosts White River Valley on Friday.
LTS 35, Poultney 23
DORSET — Long Trail was too much for the visiting Poultney girls basketball team Tuesday night, topping the Blue Devils 35-23.
"Every time we got (the deficit) into single digits, they hit a big shot," said Poultney coach Todd Hayes.
LTS put the game away with a 14-4 effort in the third.
Kait DeBonis led Poultney with six points. Camilla Marcy and Aimee Wildman had 10 points apiece for the Mountain Lions.
The Blue Devils (7-10) host MSJ on Friday.
Windsor 51, Hartford 22
WINDSOR — Ten Windsor players marked in the scoring column led by Elliot Rupp with 21 points.
Reese Perry had a stellar all-round game with 19 rebounds, eight points and six steals. Peyton Richardson contributed four points, nine rebounds and six steals.
Beth Dobrich led the Hurricanes with nine points.
The Yellow Jackets improved their record to 16-2 and the Hurricanes fell to 8-10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WRV 56, Proctor 50
SOUTH ROYALTON — White River Valley marched on toward a high seed in the Division IV boys basketball tournament by running its record to 12-2 with a 56-50 victory over Proctor on Tuesday night.
The Phantoms fell to 8-8.
Joel Denton had 19 points and Bryson Bourn 12 to lead the 9-8 Phantoms.
"We came out flat and once we woke up, I liked the effort," Proctor coach Jake Eaton said.
"White River Valley is a very good team. They killed us on the boards."
The Phantoms go from one D-IV titan to another when they host 15-1 Long Trail on Thursday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
VWU 8, Castleton 3
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Castleton University baseball team opened up its season against Virginia Wesleyan Tuesday afternoon, allowing three unearned runs en route to an 8-3 loss.
Riley Orr (0-1) earned the start, the second of his career, for the Spartans. After letting up two runs in the first on back-to-back RBI doubles, the junior went the next three allowing just two hits, two runs — one earned — and striking out a pair.
On the other side, Castleton struggled to get their bats going early as well, and were held without a hit through the game's first four innings before finally getting on the board in the fifth, on passed ball where Ryan Lawrence was plated.
Jake O'Brien drove in the Spartans other two runs on a double to right center in the sixth. Carson Mosher and Zac Willis came in to score.
Out of the bullpen, Max Olmsted allowed two runs and struck out six through three innings of work before Zack Marlow allowed another two runs — both unearned — in the eighth to extend Virginia Wesleyan's lead to five.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Keene 38 Castleton 33
(Overtime)
KEENE, N.H. — The Castleton University women's basketball team routed Little East Conference rival Keene State 78-42 last month in Castleton. It was a much different story on Tuesday night in Keene's Spalding Gymnasium as the Owls turned the tables on Castleton, 38-33 in overtime.
Kelly Vuz was the only Castleton player in double figures in the low-scoring affair. She had 11 points.
Brattleboro Hailey Derosia led the Owls with 11 points and Rutland's Rylee Burgess had six points and six rebounds.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Keene 84, Castleton 54
KEENE, N.H. — The Castleton University men's basketball team remained winless in the Little East Conference following Tuesday's 84-54 loss to Keene State.
Joe Alamprese had 16 points and Johnny Torrence 13 to lead the Spartans.
Mason Jean Baptiste led Keene with 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.