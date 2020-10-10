BENNINGTON — Rutland held off Mount Anthony's late charge in a 4-3 win at Spinelli Field Saturday afternoon.
Oliver Hamilton had a big day for the Raiders, scoring three goals, while assisting on Braeden Carleton's goal.
Rutland led 4-0 at the half, before MAU went on a run. Nate Potter scored with 32 minutes to play, Jordan Gardner executed a penalty kick with 28 to go and Ayden Parizo scored with 22 to play.
"From there, it was pretty back and forth. The game opened up quite a bit," said Raiders coach Ben Black.
Rutland is 2-2 and travels to Brattleboro on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
BF 3, Otter Valley 1
WESTMINSTER — Early goals were the difference as Bellows Falls topped Otter Valley 3-1 Saturday afternoon.
Bellows Falls netted two of its goals within the first 20 minutes. Mckinnon Ross put the Terriers ahead and Jamison Nystrom extended the lead.
From there, the Otters took over the run of play.
"We adjusted and dominated from then on," said Otter Valley coach Richard Williams. "We had a lot of opportunities, but (Bellows Falls) got the two goals they needed."
The Otters got on the board early in the second half when Kieran Williams found Cole Letourneau for a score.
Later on in the half, a foul was called in the box and Nystrom netted a penalty kick.
Otter Valley had 15 shots on goal in the loss.
The Otters are 2-2.
GIRLS SOCCER
Poultney 10, Mill River 0
POULTNEY — The Poultney girls soccer team cruised to a 10-0 win against Mill River Saturday afternoon.
Hannah Welch had three goals to lead the Blue Devils,
Kaydyn L'Esperance knocked in two goals and Hannah Webster, Kait DeBonis, Courtney Ezzo, Analiese Taylor and Georgia Donaldson put in the others.
The Blue Devils built their lead to 6-0 by halftime.
It was the Devils' Senior Game and the lone member of that class Grace Hayes played well on defense.
Freshman keeper Kenzie Ezzo notched her first shutout.
MSJ 2, Sharon 0
SHARON — The Mount St. Joseph girls soccer team continued its strong season with a 2-0 win against Sharon Academy Saturday afternoon.
Brooke Bishop and Taylor Blodorn scored MSJ's goals.
"It was a pretty evenly-matched game," said Mounties coach Lori Patterson. "All the kids came out strong."
MSJ is 4-1 and travels to Arlington's Werner Field on Tuesday for a matchup with the ever-tough Eagles.
Rivendell 2, Bellows Falls 0
ORFORD, N.H. — Bellows Falls gave up a goal in each half, losing to Rivendell Saturday afternoon.
BF drops to 0-5.
FIELD HOCKEY
Woodstock 6, Fair Haven 1
WOODSTOCK — The Fair Haven field hockey team scored its first goal of the season in a 6-1 loss to Woodstock Saturday afternoon.
Freshman Emilee Higgins scored the goal. Higgins just started playing field hockey this season and is one of six players on the team in that boat.
Lily Gubbins led the Wasps with two goals.
"(Woodstock) is just such a strong team. They're near the top of D-II," said Slaters coach Allison Resnick. "It was a tough game but we gave it our all."
Fair Haven is 0-3.
BBA 9, Springfield 0
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton field hockey offense exploded in a 9-0 win against Springfield Saturday afternoon.
BBA had six goals in the first quarter. Katie Crabtree scored on an Arden Wojtach assist. Abby Farrington had the next two goals, with the latter assisted by Efremia Geralis.
Annabelle Gray scored next, before Maggie Crabtree scored on an Emma Hall assist. The final goal of the quarter came as time expired as Hall assisted Ava Walsh on a corner.
Hall had her third assist in the third quarter on a Lola Herzog goal and got in the scoring act in the fourth off Farrington's assist. Cristina Gregory finished the scoring, with an assist from Jenna Parker.
The Cosmos Anna Church made 17 saves.
BBA is 5-1 and hosts Hartford on Tuesday. Springfield is 0-5 and hosts Windsor on Friday.
FOOTBALL
BBA 35, Otter Valley 27
BRANDON — The Burr and Burton football team bounced back from its lone loss to beat Otter Valley 35-27 Saturday afternoon.
BBA's Will Addington threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns, while Jack McCoy had two touchdown passes.
James Tduor caught seven balls for 87 yards and Dom DeRita has two touchdown receptions.
Matt Blake picked off a pass for the Bulldogs.
BBA is 4-1 and travels to Fair Haven on Tuesday. Otter Valley is 2-3 and hosts Middlebury on Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Rutland 1st. 3rd
Rutland boys runners took up three of the top-five spots in their race at Northwood Park Saturday, giving the Raiders a team win.
Woodstock's Riley Shepherd won the boys race, but Rutland was right behind him individually. Brady Geisler was second in 18:49, Karver Butler third in 19:31 and Owen Dube-Johnson fourth in 20:02.
Samuel Kay, Lane Shelton and Max McCalla were all top-10 finishers.
The Rutland boys had 24 points, besting Woodstock who had 37.
On the girls side, Mount Anthony had the best team score with 31, besting the Wasps and Raiders.
MAU's Maggie Payne won the girls race, with Rutland's Sierra McDermott second in 23:56. Calle Alexander was 10th.
FH's Barrows 2nd
MANCHESTER — Fair Haven's Caleb Barrows had only lost to Burr and Burton Academy's top runner Sean Foley by 4 seconds in a previous cross country race so he had a goal of beating him on Saturday.
Barrows did exactly that but there was an unknown commodity in the field, Mid-Vermont Christian's Josh Roberts.
Roberts won the race in 20:00. Barrows placed second in 20:20. Foley finished fourth is 20:59.
