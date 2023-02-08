SOUTH POMFRET — Rutland High School's Kyle Harned took home top honors in Wednesday's slalom race at Saskadena Six.
Harned was the lone skier with a two-run time less than one minute, finishing in 59.96 seconds. Teammates Ben Cerreta (1:00.82) and Sawyer Nelson (1:01.20) joined him in the top three.
Rutland's Jackson Gilmond was fifth and Sebastian Pell was sixth, both finishing behind Woodstock's Benjamin Johnson, who too fourth.
Other Rutland skiers in the top 20 were Eli Rosi (11th), Aaron LeFrancois (13th), Mason Keefe (19th) and Ryan McPhee (20th). Bryce Hebert just missed out on the top 20, in 21st.
Mount St. Joseph's top skier was Brian Pierce in 17th.
Rutland cruised to the win in the boys team scoring with 11 points, 25 points ahead of second-place Burr and Burton Academy. Woodstock was third, MSJ was fourth and Thetford Academy was fifth.
Otter Valley's Ella Brytowski just missed out on the top five in the girls race with a time of 1:13.56, good for sixth.
Woodstock's Chloe Masillo won the race in 1:03.85, ahead of BBA's Alex Faucher, Kaylie Porter, Georgia Levitas and Brooke Weber.
Rutland's Ady Kinsman was eighth and Lauren Solimano was ninth. Teammate Aly Cerreta finished 21st. MSJ's top skier was Estella Gross in 20th.
BBA won the team scoring with 14 points, ahead of Woodstock, Rutland and Thetford.
It was Senior Day, so each teams' seniors were honored.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Castleton 76, UMB 67
(Double OT)
BOSTON — The 189 in attendance at the Clark Athletic Center were in for a treat on Wednesday as Castleton University and UMass Boston battled through a pair of overtimes.
The Spartans came out with a 76-67 victory, outscoring UMB 15-6 in the second overtime.
The game was back and forth. CU led 15-9 after one, but the Beacons tied it going into the half. The Spartans dominated the third quarter, but UMass Boston did the same in the fourth.
Rutland County girls hoops alumna showed out to key Castleton's win. Rutland's Elise Magro paced the attack with 30 points and West Rutland's Liz Bailey had 25 points, both career highs.
Magro's 30 points are the most by a Spartan this season, and the most since Brooke Raiche had 31 points in a game in November 2018.
Bailey's 11 of 12 shooting was rare as only 15 players have shot 91.7% or better in a single game prior to Wednesday with a minimum of 10 field goals made.
Kelly Vuz joined them in double figures with 13 points. Meg Dixon led UMB with 24 points.
Castleton (15-7) hosts Western Connecticut on Saturday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
UMB, Castleton
BOSTON — The Castleton University men's basketball team battled UMass Boston to the final possession on Wednesday night, coming up short in a 59-58 Little East Conference battle on the road.
Tray Wright's layup with 33 seconds to play gave Castleton a one-point lead, but a second-chance layup by Malik Lorquet gave the Beacons a one-point edge with 13 seconds left.
Wright got to the hoop on the other end with time winding down, but Lorquet came through with a game-saving block for the Beacons to keep Castleton off the board.
Four players scored in double figures for Castleton, led by a 22-point, 11-rebound night from Carter Mackey. Justin Schwarzbeck added 12 points and nine rebounds, while Wright and John Walsh had 10 points each.
Castleton is at home on Saturday at 4 p.m. against WestConn.
BOYS HOCKEY
Rutland 7, Harwood 1
WATERBURY — The Rutland boys hockey team cruised to a 7-1 victory against Harwood Wednesday night.
Graham Seidner had two goals to lead RHS, while Ira Eaton, Will Alexander, Anders Lowkes, Colin Rider and Cam Rider all scored once.
Noah Bruttomesso played the opening two periods in goal and younger brother Quincy Bruttomesso finished the job in the third.
Rutland (10-6) locked up its first season with double-digit wins since 2015.
RHS is at Burlington on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FH 57, Bratt 32
BRATTLEBORO — The Fair Haven girls basketball team won its second game in as many days, beating Division I Brattleboro 57-32 Wednesday night.
The Slaters led 27-11 at the half.
Izzy Cole paced the Fair Haven attack with 14 points, followed by 12 from Lily Briggs and 11 from Brittney Love. Cole and Alana Williams had six rebounds apiece, Love had five steals and Briggs had four assists.
Abby Henry paced the Colonels with eight points and Emily Worden had seven.
The Slaters (17-1) are at Division III Windsor for a heavyweight showdown on Friday.
WRESTLING
OV 56, Mt. Abe 11
BRANDON — The Otter Valley cruised to a 56-11 victory against Mount Abraham in a dual Wednesday night at the House of Noise.
Senior Keevon Parks won his match in double overtime to a wrestler that beat him last weekend at Mount Mansfield, in what was his last match in his home gym.
All four OV seniors, Park, Caleb Whitney, Tucker Babcock and Malachai Sheldrick, won their matches.
Otter valley is back in action Saturday at the big school state duals in Springfield.
Springfield host
SPRINGFIELD — The Fair Haven and Mill River wrestling teams competed at Springfield on Wednesday.
The Slaters topped the Minutemen 30-6, earning contested wins from Paityn DeLong (152) and Gabe Bache (182) by pin and forfeit wins for Trey Lee, Liam Robinson and Colton DeLong.
Fair Haven lost to Springfield 42-25. The match of the net was Lee beating Dillan Lacasse at 126 by decision.
Other Slater wins came from Liam Robinson by pin, Paityn DeLong by pin, Bache by major decision and Colton DeLong by pin.
NORDIC SKIING
SVL Classic Championship
WOODFORD — You can paint the trail at Prospect Mountain the Mount Anthony colors of red, white and blue. The Patriots swept everything in sight at the Southern Vermont League Classic Championship on Wednesday in Nordic skiing.
The MAU boys put a stranglehold on the competition by nailing down the first four places. Luke Rizio won the race in a time of 14:00.89 and teammates Finn Payne (14:51.65), Peter McKenna (15:01.37) and Silas Rella-Neill (15:05.84) followed him across the line.
Woodstock's James Underwood (15:07.12) finally broke up the string of Patriots with his fifth-place finish.
Riley Thurber (15:11), Collin Bevin (16:48.80) Holden Morrison (16:54.97) and Chase Gauthier (16:57.23) gave MAU eight skiers in the top 10.
This domination allowed the Patriots to post a score of 19 easily outdistancing second-place Woodstock with a score of 46. Rounding out the scoring were Brattleboro (83), Burr and Burton (96) and Rutland (100).
Rutland's top finisher was Sam Kay with a 14th place time of 17:26.39.
Otter Valley's Luke Calvin also finished in the top half of the field with his time of 18:21.68.
Rutland's Karver Butler was right behind in 21st place, clocking 18:39.19.
MAU also dominated the girls competition. The Patriots' Tanis White was the individual winner in a time of 18:13.26.
Mount Anthony also nailed down the next two spots with Eden White (18:31.76) and Elyse Altland (19:09.40.)
The top skier not wearing MAU colors was Katherine Normandeau wearing the Brattleboro purple with a fourth-place time of 19:10.64.
The Patriots had half of the top 10 thanks to the efforts of Aurora Rella-Neill (fifth, 19:41.96) and Emily Tibbetts (10th in 20:47.83.)
Annabelle Mahar was the top Rutland skier with her 17th place clocking of 24:17.74.
Mount Anthony's winning score was 11 with Woodstock coming home second with a score of 30. Brattleboro was third with a 56.
