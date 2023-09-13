CASTLETON — Emily Harris continued her torrid goal-scoring pace, burying five goals in a 6-2 win for the Vermont State University Castleton field hockey team against RPI on Wednesday at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Harris has found the back of the cage 14 times in just four games.
Castleton jumped out to a 4-1 lead at halftime with Harris scoring three and Jess Smithson burying the other goal. Harris' two second-half goals extended the Spartans' lead to five, before RPI's Julie Thomas scored late in the contest.
Abby Peterson had the RPI goal in the first half.
Zoe Martin had five saves for Castleton, as the Spartans improved to 3-1.
Castleton continues its homestand on Friday, hosting Skidmore College.
GIRLS SOCCER
Essex 4, Rutland 0
ESSEX — The Essex girls soccer team scored a pair of goals in each half, besting Rutland 4-0 Wednesday afternoon.
Hazel Fry paced the Hornets with two goals, while Ava Conti and Elisabeth Moino had a goal apiece.
Emma Grimes had a busy afternoon in goal for RHS, making 20 saves.
Rutland (0-4) has another tough matchup on Friday, playing at Mount Mansfield. Essex (1-0-1) has a date with Burr and Burton Academy on Friday at Taylor Field.
Oxbow 6, Mill River 0
NORTH CLARENDON — The Oxbow girls soccer team cruised to a 6-0 win against Mill River Wednesday afternoon.
MRU coach Shawn Bendig noted that his team came slow out of the gate and that allowed the Olympians to take control with their intensity.
The Minutemen played a lot better in the second half, despite conceding a trio of goals.
"The goals in the second half were a lot more contested," Bendig said.
Bendig thought goalie Abby Dayton, who played goal in the second half, showed a lot of added confidence in Wednesday's game, being vocal and coming off her line.
Mill River is back at home on Friday, hosting county rival West Rutland. Oxbow (2-2)
BOYS SOCCER
SMS 3, Fair Haven 2
STRATTON — The Stratton Mountain School boys soccer team got the best of Fair Haven 3-2 in a back and forth contest on Wednesday,
The Slaters had the lone goal of the first half with Jack Spaulding scoring on a Jace Hetrick assist.
SMS buried two goals midway through the second half to grab the lead, but Fair Haven tied it again with a Jack Almeida goal with about 17 minutes left.
Stratton scored the game-winner with around 13 minutes left on the clock.
Noah Woodbury had 12 stops for Fair Haven in goal.
"Stratton's players were very fit and athletic," said Slaters coach Tim Dayton. "If you make a mistake, they can make you pay with their athleticism."
Fair Haven (2-1) hosts Vergennes on Friday night.
FIELD HOCKEY
Windsor 9, Springfield 1
WINDSOR — The Windsor field hockey team was dominant against rival Springfield, winning 9-1 Wednesday afternoon.
The Cosmos (0-3) are at Fair Haven on Saturday afternoon. Windsor (2-1) hosts Otter Valley on Saturday afternoon.
GOLF
Patriot Cup
BENNINGTON — The Patriot Cup, which was set to include a handful of Southern Vermont golf teams for an 18-hole event at Mount Anthony Country Club, was canceled on Wednesday due to rain.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
RPI 3, Castleton 1
CASTLETON — The VTSU Castleton women's soccer team conceded three second-half goals, falling to RPI on Wednesday.
Emma Patrissi had the lone VTSU goal, assisted by Lauren Fotter in the 10th minute.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
VTSU match ppd.
CASTLETON — The women's tennis match between VTSU Castleton and Johnson was postponed due to rain on Wednesday.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
MCLA 3, Castleton 1
CASTLETON — The VTSU Castleton women's volleyball team fell 3-1 to MCLA on Wednesday.
MCLA won by set scores of 25-14, 20-25, 25-20 and 25-18. Hailey Martinovich led VTSU with 13 kills, adding eight digs. Jocelyn Ray was close to a double double with nine kills and 11 digs.
Castleton is at Russell Sage College on Saturday.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Hockey East poll
BOSTON — The University of Vermont women's hockey team was picked to finish second overall in the 2023-24 Hockey East Preseason Coaches Poll. The league made the announcement on Tuesday morning at Hockey East Media Day from Legends at TD Garden.
It is the second straight season the Catamounts' preseason ranking has been second, the highest in program history. Reigning six-time Hockey East champions Northeastern received 88 points and eight first place votes to top the poll. Providence (74 pts.), UConn (65 pts.) and Boston University (59 pts.) rounded out the top five.
The UVM men were picked to finish 11th in the Hockey East. Boston University led the preseason poll with 109 points and nine first-place votes. Boston College ranked second and received the other two first-place votes. Merrimack and Northeastern round out the top four in the preseason poll.
UConn, Providence College, UMass Lowell and UMass took spots five through eight. Maine comes in at ninth with New Hampshire and Vermont at 10th and 11th, respectively.