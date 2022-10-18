The Rutland boys soccer team took one-loss Hartford to the limit, tying the Hurricanes 0-0.
"It was easy to see why they have the record they do," said RHS coach Ben Black, of the D-II title contenders. "It was a much more technical game for us, instead of it being physical."
Both keepers were stout throughout the 100 minutes of action. Rutland's Colin Rider and the Hurricanes' Blaine Gour both made seven saves.
It was the final regular season home game for RHS seniors Giuseppe Marchese, Will Alexander, Jarett Kelley, Brock Quillan, Eli Rosi, Samuel Paskevich and Robin Rushing.
Rutland (4-8-1) wraps up the regular season on Thursday at rival Brattleboro.
BOYS SOCCER
Stratton 3, OV 1
STRATTON — The Otter Valley boys soccer team saw its record dip below the .500 mark, falling 3-1 to Stratton Mountain School Tuesday afternoon.
SMS scored all three of its goals before the break. with Michael Caruso, Pau Valle and Max Hack doing the honors.
The Otters scored their goal early in the second half, coming from Owen Thomas.
Isaiah Wood made 10 saves for OV in the loss.
The Otters (6-7) finishes the regular season on Friday, hosting White River Valley.
FH, Granville axed
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — The Granville boys soccer team failed to line up referees for its home game against Fair Haven, so the game wasn't played on Tuesday.
The Slaters are putting in a request to get credit for a forfeit victory.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hartford 3, Rutland 1
Jillian Perry scored the Rutland field hockey team's lone goal in a 3-1 loss to Hartford Thursday afternoon on Senior Day.
RHS honored its seniors Perry, Brea Larock, Lauren Solimano, Sierra McDermott, Jaryn Mazzariello-Peer, Josephina Muro and Zoey Urich.
Rutland (1-11-1) is at South Burlington Thursday to wrap up the regular season.
Woodstock 1, BBA 0
WOODSTOCK — The Woodstock field hockey team scored early and it was all the Wasps needed in a 1-0 win Tuesday afternoon.
Midway through the first quarter, Lily Gubbins scored the game's lone goal, assisted by Fleur Smeyers and Hannah Gubbins.
BBA goalie Delana Underwood made six saves and Woodstock goalie Aubrey Emery had four stops.
The Bulldogs had 16 penalty corners, eight of which coming in the fourth.
"We certainly had our chances and could not seem to convert," said BBA coach Barb Miceli. "It took us most of the first half to get used to the soft field and to get rid of our bus legs."
The Bulldogs (7-5-1) host Bellows Falls on Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Proctor 3, Long Trail 1
DORSET — The Proctor girls soccer team bounced back from a loss in its last outing to beat Long Trail School 3-1 Tuesday afternoon.
Isabel Greb had two goals to pace the Phantoms. Jenna Davine had a goal, while Emma Palmer assisted twice.
Aubrey Lanning scored the lone Mountain Lions tally.
LTS goalie Molly Luikart stood on her head, making 12 saves.
"She did some fine work today," said Proctor co-coach Chris Hughes.
Cadence Goodwin had two stops for the Phantoms.
Proctor wrapped up the regular season at 11-3 and awaits its playoff seeding.
Green Mt. 7, BF 0
CHESTER — The Green Mountain girls soccer team cruised to a 7-0 win on Senior Day against Bellows Falls on Tuesday.
Ayla Price led the Chieftains with two goals, while Berkley Hutchins, Chloe Ayer (assisted by Abby Williams), Riley Paul, Janie Thompson and Linsey Miles added one apiece.
Senior goalie Luna Burkland wasn't tested much for GM.
The Chieftains honored seniors Burkland, Price, Thompson, Ayer, Paul, Hutchins, Teagan Sheehan and Oda Brennhaugen.
Green Mountain (7-6) is at White River Valley on Thursday.
West Rutland 1, TV 0
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland girls soccer team bested Twin Valley 1-0 Tuesday afternoon.
It was Senior Day for Westside so it honored Arianna Coombs, Hannah Cecot and Emma Sevigny before the game.
The Golden Horde (9-4) finish the regular season at home on Thursday, playing MSJ.
L&G 10, Mill River 0
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River girls soccer team fell 10-0 to an elite Division IV Leland & Gray squad on Tuesday.
The Minutemen (1-12) will not be competing in the Division III playoffs, so their season will wrap on
WOMEN'S SOCCER
CU 3, SUNY Potsdam 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women's soccer team grabbed a 3-0 victory against SUNY Potsdam Tuesday afternoon to extend its win streak to three.
The Spartans got goals from Jamie Ledoux, Brytney Moore and Alexis Billings. Fair Haven alumna Megan Ezzo assisted on two goals, while Ashlee Meczywor had an assist of her own.
Alex Benfatti and Emma Ezzo each played a half in goal for Castleton. Benfatti made two saves and Ezzo made four.
CU (6-9-1) is at UMass Dartmouth on Saturday.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
CU 3, SUNY Cobleskill 0
COBLESKILL, N.Y. — The Castleton University women's volleyball team snapped an eight-match losing skid, sweeping SUNY Cobleskill Tuesday night.
The Spartans won by set scores of 26-24, 25-17 and 26-24.
Castleton had a balanced attack led by Hailey Martinovich's eight kills. Denasia Pompey and Vanessa LeBrun had seven kills apiece. Maddie Delsignore had 18 assists.
CU (5-17) is at UMass Dartmouth on Saturday.
