WHITE RIVER JCT. — Mill River’s Annika Heintz won the individual crown in the girls race at the Southern Vermont League B Cross Country Championship hosted by Hartford High School.
Springfield’s Dylan Magoon took top individual honors in the boys race. He claimed his SVL crown by covering the course in 19:28, edging Hartford’s Gavin Farnsworth by two seconds.
Hartford showed an incredible display of depth in the boys race, packing its runners in places 2-3-4-5-6.
The Top 10 Girls — 1. Annika Heintz, Mill River; 2. Anita Miller, White River Valley; 3. Bethany Davis, Hartford; 4. Emma O’Brien, Leland & Gray; 5. Alicia Ostrom, Springfield; 6. Meg MacLaury, Hartford; 7. Kayla Burnham, Hartford; 8. Rylee Burnham, Hartford; 9. Sarah Loyzelle, Otter Valley; 10. Olivia Haley, Mill River.
Top Top 10 Boys — 1. Dylan Magoon, Springfield, 19:28; 2. Gavin Farnsworth, Hartford, 19:30; 3. Finn Walther, Hartford, 19:55; 4. Bennett Moreno, Hartford, 20:01; 5. Sebastian Fraser, Hartford, 20:32; 6. Jack Fournier-Stephans, Hartford21:14; 7. Liam Atwood, Windsor, 21:29; 8. Luke Calvin, Otter Valley, 21:44; Kaziu Young, White River Valley, 21:44; 10. Zachary Johnson, Hartford, 22:04.
The Hartford High cross country runners love their home course. They love it even more after Tuesday.
The Hurricanes swept the boys and girls crowns at the Southern Vermont League Small School Championships.
BOYS SOCCER
Rutland 1, Hartford 0
WHITE RIVER JCT. — It was sweet to get a win. The Rutland boys soccer team earned their first victory Tuesday, 1-0 over Hartford.
Michael O’Connor finished off a corner kick with 12:51 remaining in the game.
Jermaine Buffum was stellar in the net in notching the shutout. He stopped a penalty kick and also had several more outstanding saves.
“He came up big. He probably had his best game since South Burlington,” Rutland coach Ben Black said. “He had some important saves.”
“We played well. We created a lot of chances and it finally paid off.”
The 1-12 Ravens would love to finish the regular season with a two-game winning streak. They have Brattleboro coming to Alumni Field on Thursday, a team they suffered a tough-luck 5-4 loss to in Brattleboro.
GM 3, Stratton 1
BONDVILLE — Everett Mosher knocked in two goals and Tanner Swisher had the other as the Green Mountain boys soccer team toppled Stratton Mountain School 3-1 in the regular-season finale.
“We played really well. We knew it would be a tough game and it was a good way to be going into the playoffs,” said coach Jake Walker.
The Chieftains wrap up the season at 12-1-1 and wait the Division III playoff pairings.
“We should finish in the top three,” Walker said.
MSJ 7, Arlington 2
ARLINGTON — Ryan Jones, Tyler Corey and Andre Prunty had two goals apiece for Mount St. Joseph under the lights at Arlington on Tuesday. The Mounties also had an own goal for a 7-2 victory that pushes their record to 12-0.
The Mounties have two games remaining. They will host Enosburg on Friday and play Proctor on the road on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Corey scored, assisted by Prunty, then came the own goal followed by a goal from Prunty to give the Mounties a 3-0 halftime lead.
“Arlington came out after halftime with some energy,” MSJ coach Josh Sousa said.
It paid off with a goal from Tyler Seeley to make it 3-1.
Prunty then scored, assisted by Jones, and then Jones scored with an assist by Corey.
Jones scored again with Prunty picking up the assist and Corey finished the scoring with an unassisted goal.
Kyle Hess scored the final goal for the 4-9 Eagles.
It was Senior Night for the Eagles but Jones stole some their thunder with his own accomplishment — his 50th career goal.
“Peter (Carlson) was strong in goal for us,” Souza said.
GIRLS SOCCER
Proctor 10, Long Trail 0
PITTSFORD — Proctor senior Maggie McKearin celebrated her Senior Game in a big way, scoring four goals and dishing out two assists in a 10-0 victory over Long Trail on Tuesday in girls soccer action at Taranovich Field.
McKearin and senior classmates Laci French, Jasmine Traverse, Megan Cole, goalkeeper Angel Traverse, Dez Traverse and Katelynn Regula were honored before the game.
Emma Palmer added two goals and an assist. Also scoring for the 13-0 Phantoms were Laci French, Isabel Greb, and Dez Traverse.
Hazen 2, Richford 0
HARDWICK — The Hazen Union girls soccer team broke through for its first win of the season, blanking Richford on Tuesday 2-0.
“They had been getting better all the time,” said Proctor coach Chris Hughes whose Phantoms defeated Hazen in the Division IV state championship game last November.
The Wildcats improved to 1-11-1 and Richford fell to 5-6.
Paine Mt. 1,
Montpelier 0
MONTPELIER — In a battle of girls soccer team with lofty record on Tuesday, Paine Mountain shut down Montpelier 1-0.
Paine Mountain improved its record to 9-3 and the Solons fell to 7-4-1.
FIELD HOCKEY
BBA 2, Woodstock 1
MANCHESTER — Annabelle Gray had a goal and an assist to help lead the Burr and Burton Academy field hockey team to a 2-1 win over Woodstock on Tuesday.
Woodstock struck first when Noah Harper scored.
Later in the first quarter, the Bulldogs answered. Maggie Crabtree scored on Gray penalty corner.
Gray got the game-winner in the third quarter when she converted a cross by Perrin Marion.
BBA dominated much of the game as is indicated by its 8-3 edge in penalty corners.
BBA coach Barb Miceli said that Woodstock also had soem good chances but that Lauren Barrows at center back and Katie Crabtree at sweeper kept the Wasps’ attack from materializing.
BBA will take a 7-5-1 record into Saturday game at unbeaten Bellows Falls.
FOOTBALL
Fair Haven game
BENNINGTON — The Fair Haven football team will be playing a day earlier the normal, traveling to Mount Anthony for a game on Thursday.
The game was moved up a day due to lack of officials, according to FHU athletic director Kim Alexander.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Spinelli Field.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Castleton 0, Potsdam 0
POTSDAM, N.Y. — Castleton University and SUNY Potsdam battled to a 0-0 tie on Tuesday.
The tie moves Castleton’s record to 6-5-4 and leaves the Bears at 6-8-1.
Castleton’s Alex Benfatti, who has won two Little East Conference Goalie of the Week awards this season, had four saves in earning her shutout.
The Spartans host UMass Dartmouth in an LEC game on Sunday.
FIS SKIING
World Cup at Killington
KILLINGTON — Killington Resort welcomes the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Tour back to Killington this Thanksgiving Weekend. The first four years broke attendance records and sent a message loud and clear: alpine ski racing is alive and well in the East.
New this year
Killington’s priority is to protect the well being of spectators, athletes and staff for the duration of the event. Actions being taken to prioritize the well being of the community include requiring tickets for all attendees, including General Admission, to control attendance, and requiring proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours for attendees 12 years or older.
A percentage from all ticket options benefit the Killington World Cup Foundation which supports athlete hospitality and provides grants to bolster winter sports infrastructure and access to winter sports throughout the region.
General admission is $5 per day and $10 for the weekend.
All proceeds of general admission tickets benefit the Killington World Cup Foundation - viewing areas are located all around the base of Superstar Trail and adjacent to the race course. Two video boards will provide top-to-bottom race coverage while approximately 35% of the course will be visible from these areas.
Due to high demand, VIP Packages for Saturday are sold out. An extremely limited number of Sunday VIP Packages and Tickets may still be available and information can be found at kwcfgivesback.org/.
The Premier Grandstand offers guaranteed access to the highest five rows of the grandstands at the base of Superstar trail, providing one of the best vantage points of the course. Premier Grandstand tickets are limited in quantity to allow for more social distancing. Includes general admission access.
The Premier Grandstand is $100 on Saturday, $90 on Sunday and $145 for the weekend.
Ticketed Grandstands are located at the base of the Superstar trail, adjacent to the race course, and are general admission for all rows except the top five. The grandstand provides an elevated view of the race course, along with two jumbo screens broadcasting top-to-bottom race coverage. Limited accessible seating is available in the front row of the grandstand. Includes general admission access
