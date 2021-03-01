SOUTH ROYALTON — West Rutland’s Peyton Guay was on fire. She nailed six shots from beyond the 3-point arc on the way 23 points to propel West Rutland to a 57-39 victory over White River Valley on Monday night in girls basketball action.
She had plenty of help. Anna Cyr added 15 points and Elizabeth Bailey 12.
Hannah Drury led the Wildcats with 12 points.
“They are a decent team. They box out and are fundamentally sound,” Westside coach Carl Serrani said of the Wildcats.
West Rutland is 6-0.
The Golden Horde take on another breed of Wildcat on Thursday night when Twin Valley comes to town for Westside’s Senior Night where Bailey and Kiana Grabowski will be honored.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 57,
Hartford 35
FAIR HAVEN — Ryleigh Coloutti might be associated with long distance more than Verizon. Monday night she poured in eighth 3-point field goals on the way to 28 points to help the Fair Haven girls basketball team to a 57-35 win over Hartford.
“We got off to a good start,” Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson said, noting the Slaters exploded for 22 first-quarter points.
Courtney Brewster added 11 points for the Slaters, Emma Briggs tossed in eight and Zoey Cole corralled 10 rebounds.
Bailey Cameron led the Hurricanes with 15 points.
The 6-0 Slaters host Springfield on Thursday.
Rutland 49, Mt. Abe 31
BRISTOL — The Rutland girls basketball team got 15 points from Makieya Hendrickson and 10 apiece from Kendra Sabotka and Kathryn Moore in toppling Mount Abraham 49-31 on Monday night.
The victory boosts the Ravens to 5-1.
“It was a good game. We had some lulls because of the zone defense they play but we had some good runs, too,” Rutland coach Nate Bellomo said.
Faya Jensen led the Eagles with 10 points.
The Ravens will look to keep it going on Thursday night at Hartford.
Bellows Falls 43, GM 32
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls and Green Mountain played a tight game, but the Terriers pulled away late to win 43-32.
“Our shots just wouldn’t drop tonight. Bellows Falls played with intensity,” said GM coach Jeff Buffum.
Kim Cummings led the Chieftains with 13 points, while Hailey Pierce had 12.
Sydney Bazin and Bre Stockman both had 10 for Bellows Falls.
GM (2-4) hosts Long Trail on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Springfield 41, L&G 16
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield girls basketball team used good team balance to breeze to a 41-16 victory over Leland & Gray on Monday night at Dressel Gym.
Windsor 87, MAU 24
WINDSOR — Elliot Rupp had 20 points and Reese Perry 18 to lead five Windsor players in double figures in Monday night’s 87-24 win over Mount Anthony. Adi Prior and Peyton Richardson added 13 apiece and Ashley Grela 12.
Twin Valley 56,
Poultney 21
JACKSONVILLE — Twin Valley placed four players in double figures and routed Poultney 56-21 in a girls basketball game on Monday night.
“It was the best we have played all season,” TV coach Buddy Hayford said.
The Wildcats stormed to an 11-0 lead and never looked back.
Jayden Crawford led the way with 15 points, silky smooth post player Kate Longe followed with1 4, Sadie Boyd had 12 and Hannah Sullivan 11.
“We had incredible balance,” Hayford said.
Longe also had eight rebounds.
Kylie Reed and Crawford held Poultney standout Grace Hayes to no points.
“They had her in their sights all night,” Hayford said.
Hannah Welch and Emily Handley (two 3s) led the Blue Devils with six points each.
Twin Valley has the ultimate test on Thursday night at unbeaten West Rutland.
MMU 52, BBA 46
JERICHO — Mount Mansfield got past Burr and Burton Academy 52-46 in a girls basketball game on Monday night.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Middlebury 56, OV 41
BRANDON — Otter Valley stood up to Middlebury after a slow start but the 18-4 deficit was tooo much to overcome and the Otter fell 56-41 in boys basketball action in the House of Noise on Monday night.
Hayden Bernhardt led Otter Valley with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Max Alberts led the Tigers with 19 points.
The Otters travel to Hartford on Friday.
NORDIC SKIING
SVL Championships
WOODFORD — The Southern Vermont League Nordic ski championships wrapped up on Monday at Prospect Mountain with the skate portion.
In the boys race, Rutland’s Brady Geisler finished 10th with a time of 16:25. Teammate Owen Dube-Johnson was 11th in 16:41.
Other top 20 finishers for the Ravens were Phil Mahar (13th) and Caleb Dundas (18th). Karver Butler was 22nd.
The top Otter Valley boys finisher was Liam Murphy in 45th.
Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio won the boys race, ahead of Mount Anthony’s Riley Thurber and Brattleboro’s Nolan Holmes.
MAU had the best boys team score on Monday and easily locked up the league title.
Annabelle Mahar was the top Rutland finisher in the girls race, finishing 11th with a time of 21:03. The top Otters finisher was Sarah Calvin in 27th, a spot ahead of teammate Kelsey Adams.
MAU’s Eden White and Maggie Payne finished first and second.
Brattleboro had the best girls team score for the day, but MAU won the overall league championship.
WORLDS
Diggins nabs 15th
OBERSTDORF, Germany — The FIS Nordic World Ski Championships continued over the weekend with skiathlon and team sprint action.
In the women’s 15k skiathlon, which includes 7.5k of classic skiing and 7.5k of freestyle skiing, Stratton Mountain School skier Jessie Diggins was the top American, taking 15th with a time of 40:35.0 in the Saturday race. Her time was 1:59.5 off the winning time from Norway’s Therese Johaug.
Middlebury College’s Sophia Laukli was 25th in 41:54.2. Stratton Mountain’s Katharine Ogden was 32nd and Alaska Pacific’s Hailey Swirbul was 37th.
In the men’s 30k skiathlon on Saturday, University of Vermont product Scott Patterson was 14th with a time of 1:13:37.2. Alexander Bulshunov won the men’s race.
Alaska Pacific’s David Norris was 17th and clubmate Hunter Wonders was 31st, while UVM’s Ben Ogden was 45th.
In Sunday’s women’s team sprint finals, the U.S. team of Dartmouth College’s Rosie Brennan and Alaska Pacific’s Sadie Maubet Bjornsen was fifth. A Swedish duo won the event.
In the men’s team sprint, the U.S. team of Gus Schumacher and SMS’s Simi Hamilton was knocked out in the semifinals.
Competition continues on Tuesday with the women’s 10k freestyle race.
Craftsbury Nordic Ski Club’s Tara Geraghty-Moats finished fifth in the inaugural women’s Nordic combined FIS World Ski Championships event on Saturday.
Geraghty-Moats finished in 14:19.8, which was 1:09.4 off the winning time of Norway’s Gyda Westvold Hansen.
VT athletes tabbed
U.S Ski and Snowboard named its Freeski and Snowboard World Championship teams on Monday.
The 2021 FIS Snowboard and Freeski World Championships are set for Aspen, Colo. March 10 to 16. This is the first time that a nation has hosted consecutive FIS World Championships following the 2019 FIS Snowboard, Freestyle, and Freeski World Championships held in Utah.
A handful of Vermont athletes were named to the team.
In snowboard halfpipe, Okemo Mountain School’s Joey Okesson, from Southbury, Connecticut, will be on the team.
In snowboard slopestyle and big air, Southern Vermont Series’ Julia Marino, from Westport, Connecticut, earned the honor.
In freeski halfpipe, West Dover native Devin Logan, of Mount Snow Academy and Southern Vermont Series, is on the team.
Winhall native Mac Forehand, of Stratton Mountain School and Southern Vermont series, will be on the freeski slopstyle and big air team. He’ll be joined by fellow SMS product Caroline Claire, from Manchester Center.
The events start on March 10 with snowboard slopestyle qualifications and freeski halfpipe qualifications.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Pinkus scores winner
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Burr and Burton Academy graduate Hannah Pinkus scored the golden goal with 17 seconds left in double-overtimefor Colgate to beat preseason Patriote League favorite Navy in a women’s soccer game over the weekend.
Pinkus was the hero in Colgate’s first game in 481 days, heading home the game-winning goal off a corner kick from Ruby Diodati with just 17 ticks left in double overtime to give the Raiders a 2-1 victory.
