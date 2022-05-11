WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Rutland boys tennis team is on a roll. After starting the season 0-4, they won their third consecutive match, avenging an earlier defeat to Hartford on Wednesday, beating the Hurricanes 5-2.
The Raiders won three of the five singles matches and swept both doubles matches.
Rutand's No. 1 singles player Zach Nelson and Graham Seidner in the No. 2 slot, both lost long, competitive matches.
Rutland's Eli Rosi won his No. 3 singles battle, topping Owen Parker 7-5-6-1.
Robin Rushing got another win for the Raiders at No. 4 singles, trimming Nicolas Tsonikis 6-3, 6-1 and Ben Cerreta notched the other singles in, 7-6 (4), 6-3 over Ezra Avery.
Both Rutland doubles teams breezed to convincing victories. Zak Arshad and Jack Beach won in No. 1 doubles, 6-1, 6-1 over Teddy LaFountain and Jacob Helms.
Tanner Ciufu and Sebastian Pell cruised 6-0, 6-1.
The Raiders will attempt to get to the .500 mark on Saturday at Brattleboro at 11 a.m.
BASEBALL
St. J. 12, Rutland 1
Rutland managed only two bases hits in Wednesday's 12-1 loss in a baseball game abbreviated to six innings at Giorgetti Field.
Cam Rider had an RBI double and Liam Navin had the other hit for the 3-7 Raiders.
The Hilltoppers improved ther record to 4-6.
Between injuries and illness, RHS coach Geoff Bloomer brought up several freshmen for the game.
SOFTBALL
Proctor, L&G ppd.
TOWNSHEND — The Proctor softball game at Leland & Gray scheduled for Wednesday was postponed. The Phantoms' baseball game against the Rebels was also postponed.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CU honors
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University softball team landed four Little East Conference All-Conference selections, as announced by the league on Wednesday. Kate LaPan was named to the First Team, while Allison Almond, Hannah Mosher, and Jamie Boyle each garnered Second Team accolades.
LaPan, the First Team shortstop, led all Spartans with a career-best .402 batting average and racked up 18 RBIs in the leadoff spot. Her 43 hits land her in a tie for fifth in single-season program history. Recently, LaPan's second-inning double put Castleton on the board in a thrilling LEC Tournament win over No. 2 seed Southern Maine.
Also sure-handed defensively, LaPan posted a .976 fielding percentage. Her First Team designation marks the first for Castleton since joining the LEC.
Batting at a .366 clip and landing Second Team honors at second base, Almond, a Proctor alumna, was one of three Spartans to tally 20 or more RBIs.
She was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate and drove in two runs in the second game of a doubleheader against Rhode Island College, helping Castleton secure a Senior Day sweep. Almond hit her first career home run against RPI and would later hit another against UMass Dartmouth.
Landing on the Second Team as a utility player, Mosher compiled a .357 batting average and tied Almond for second on the team with 20 RBIs while splitting time between center field and first base.
She racked up 16 extra-base hits with 11 doubles, four triples, and one home run and led the team in stolen bases with five. Mosher embarked on a nine-game hitting streak midway through the season, helping Castleton start 4-0 in conference play.
Boyle rounded out the All-Conference honorees as the Second Team catcher. The Mount Anthony product finished her senior season with 105 career hits, which ranks 11th in program history.
Boyle reached the rare 100-hit plateau after going 6-for-6 between both games of a doubleheader against UMass Boston. A consistent force in the heart of the order, Boyle led the team with 23 RBIs and a .577 slugging percentage, while batting .369. Her 14 doubles rank second all-time in single-season program history.
The quartet helped Castleton achieve a program-best eight LEC wins, which culminated in a run to the third day of the conference tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.